In this Frostpunk Scouting Guide, we will guide you on different scouts that you can send your expedition parties to. There are a number of different scouting areas and completing each will give you different rewards as well as unlock new areas and structures for you. We have detailed all of this in our Frostpunk Scouting Guide.

Frostpunk Scouting

In Frostpunk, once you have constructed the Beacon, it will allow you to recon and send scouting parties on different expeditions around you. They explore the area around you, look for bonuses and rewards, and bring them back to you.

We have detailed all Scouting expeditions below: