FromSoftware Might Be Working On A New Souls-Like PS5 Exclusive

The rumor mill has already started churning what developer FromSoftware will be working on next after finishing up with Elden Ring.

According to XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal Nick earlier today, FromSoftware and Sony Interactive Entertainment have agreed upon a new Souls-like game which will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 just like Bloodborne.

However, before fans start speculating, the same source notes that the rumored Souls-like project will not be Bloodborne 2 which has been staple to a lot of unverified and unnecessary rumors in recent months.

Mother fuck. My rumour mill got screwed again. https://t.co/BWOWd6MMA5 — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

FromSoftware is currently working on Elden Ring which will follow Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Both games fall into the Souls genre but graced (or will in the case of the former) Xbox in addition to PlayStation consoles. Bloodborne was the notable exception and while the recent Demon’s Souls remake did well in catering PlayStation owners who are still wishing for a Bloodborne 2 sequel, a new Souls-like release exclusively for PlayStation 5 will likely bring a lot of smiles.

Sony is said to be hosting a new State of Play in the coming weeks and which would be an ideal opportunity to announce the rumored FromSoftware game. Expectations should be kept minimum until an official acknowledgement arrives and which includes a release window if the rumors are indeed true.

Recently, a French leaker claimed that FromSoftware will now be focusing on creating new intellectual properties such as Elden Ring. Hence, any rumors about a Bloodborne 2 game should be treated as false. That being said, the leaker as well as others are still adamant about a remastered Bloodborne release for PlayStation 5 and PC in the near future.

In the meanwhile, FromSoftware is knowingly working on Elden Ring which will be seeing the light of day on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC on January 21, 2022.