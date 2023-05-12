Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Materials Guide

In this Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Materials Locations Guide, we will guide you where to find stone, grain, and charcoal for your village in From the Ashes DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance. These are the most important resources that you will need for your village and they are not easy to find in the world if you do not know where to find them.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Materials

Lucky for you, we have listed below the locations of all three resources and how you can obtain them.

It is very important that you find yourself a steady supply of these supplies as you will need them to expand your village, build structures, and the workers such as the artisans will also require these materials to work.

Setting up Trader

Before you start collecting these resources, it is vital that you build a trader in your village. This will put markers on your map for all the resources that you need for your village.

To set up the trader, place a Trader’s house in Pribyslavitz. You will have to set up a Woodcutters’ camp in order to build the bridge and the road before building the house. The camp will cost 2500 gold to build and after that a further 150 a day to maintain. It will house 10 people.

It will cost about 4,000 gold to build the house and another 4,000 gold to build a bridge and a road to the house. The Trader’s house will net you 50 gold a day whereas the bridge and the road will require 20 gold per day to maintain.

After you have the Trader, your goal will be to collect the four different resources: Stone, Grain, Charcoal, and Livestock. These resources will be required to build and maintain buildings.

Finding Stone

The best place to get some stone for your village is the quarry located on the west side of Talmberg. This always have stone stocked so you can easily purchase stone from there. This is the same quarry where you find the monastery stone during a quest earlier in the game.

Before you talk with the seller, Rupert in the red shirt, save your game and it might get bugged and you will not be able to buy the stone from him.

After saving the game, speak with Rupert and find out the cost of the stone. Now you must reload the game that you saved earlier, head back and collect enough money to buy the stone.

Once you have the required amount, go back and talk with Rupert. Again, save the game before speaking with Rupert. Buy the stone and you will be good to go. If the conversation is bugged, reload the game and try again.

Finding Charcoal

Finding charcoal is actually pretty easy. Whenever you need to buy charcoal, simply head to the nearest charcoal miner’s camp. There are a lot of charcoal miner’s camps spread across the world and there will be many around your village as well.

Head to the one closest to the village and buy some charcoal. You can also buy charcoal on your routine trips around the world whenever you come across a charcoal miner’s camp.

Finding Grain

There are different sellers for grain around the world. So far, we have found two of them. One is the bailiff in Sassau. He will sell you grain at varying amounts every day. You can check with him at different times to buy at the best price.

You can also buy grain in Samopesh. There is a seller located there as well. He will also sell you at varying prices and you can also bargain with him to lower the price further if you are levelled up enough.

Finding Livestock

You can find livestock to buy at three different locations. The cheapest is available from the Butcher located in Ledectchko for 30 Gold. Butcher of Sasau offers the livestock for 50 Gold. The last butcher is located in Rattay. He will refuse to sell to Skalitz refuges as they were begging and stealing from him.

You can try to convince him. If you do successfully, he will agree to sell for 70 Gold. However, if you have completed the Honeyed Words quest, you won’t be able to buy from him.