Forza Motorsport Will Run at 4K, 60 FPS on Xbox Series X With Ray Tracing

The official website for Forza Motorsport has revealed the resolution and FPS for the game on Xbox Series X. The game will run on 4K resolution and 60 FPS while Xbox Series S version of the game will run on 1080p resolution and 60 FPS.

While the website mentions 4K resolution of Xbox Series X, we aren’t sure if there is a performance mode for the game and we can get more FPS than that. As you may already know, games on Xbox Series X have both performance and quality modes. Performance modes usually pump more FPS reducing the resolution as it was like with Forza Horizon 5. However, I don’t think Microsoft or Turn 10 Studios has confirmed anything like that so far.

We have been receiving information about the game regularly from the developer and we expect the updates to continue until the release of the game. Hopefully, we will also get the confirmation on the quality and performance modes as well.

Turn 10 has also confirmed that the game will feature “on-track” Ray Tracing. The term on-track lead some fans to believe that it will be limited and will only be available in replays or for photo mode. However, Forza game director has assured fans that the game will offer Ray Tracing elements for player while they are racing.

Now, if you are wondering that whether Xbox Series X will be able to handle both 4K, 60FPS and Ray Tracing, you are not alone. Fans have been discussing the possibility of the same thing. For now, we only have official words of the developer to believe. From what we have seen so far, the game looks great with all that Ray Tracing bells and whistles. As for the hardware capacity, the developer might discuss it further in the future.

Forza Motorsport is scheduled to release in Spring 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game has also been announced to arrive on Game Pass as well.