If you don’t know how to play Co op mode in Forza Horizon 5, don’t worry, we have got you covered. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock and play Co-op mode in Forza Horizon 5.

How to Play Co-op in Forza Horizon 5

Co-op is one of the most exciting modes in Forza Horizon 5. Co-op mode in Forza Horizon 5 is called Convoy mode. In this mode, you form a convoy with your friends and can drive or even race around the world.

How to Unlock Co-op in FH5

Before you can start playing co-op, you need to progress a bit in the game. These are a few races (around 5 of them) that need to be completed before the Convoy feature gets unlocked in Forza Horizon 5. Once done, you’ll have co-op mode Convoy unlocked.

Once you’ve unlocked convoy mode, you can use it whenever you wish. Continue reading to learn how to play Forza Horizon 5 in co-op mode.

Starting Co-op Mode

To play with your friends after unlocking this mode, head to the pause menu, then open online section and look at the list of available friends and players.

Now you’ll have to choose Convoy to invite your friends or other gamers to play with you. Similarly, you can join an active convoy if a friend has one.

To invite other players, the convoy leader must select Y on the convoy menu or allow someone else the leadership of the convoy so that he can do so.

There will be some races that can be completed as a team, while others will have to be completed individually. The majority of those races being test drives or delivery missions.

That’s all you need to know about playing Forza Horizon 5 with friends in Co-op mode. Now that we’ve finished, we hope you’ll be able to enjoy it fully and have the most fun with your pals.