Concerned about obtaining Bonus Boards in Forza Horizon 5? Worry not, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll show you the locations of all Forza Horizon 5 Hard To Get Bonus Boards.

Forza Horizon 5 Hard To Get Bonus Boards

There are 250 bonus boards in Forza Horizon 5 that you can smash through but, in this guide, we’ll be going over the ones that are very easy to miss and otherwise hard to get to.

Below, you’ll find the location for hard-to-find Bonus Boards in FH5 that you need to crash right through!

Highway Bridge Bonus Board

This Bonus Board can be found in FH5 under the Highway Bridge. You will receive 5000 XP if you obtain this Bonus Board.

Fast Travel Board

This Bonus Board is located on the small roof found in the Mulege. Simply go there, hit the board and you will receive 5000 XP.

White Tent Board

To get to this board, go to Los Jardines and look for the White tent, which is the Bonus Board. Smashing this Bonus Board will earn you 5000 XP.

Electric Tower Bonus Board

This Bonus Board can be found near the location shown on the map below. This Bonus Board will be hung from an electricity tower. Simply hitting it will reward you with 5000 XP.

Plain Wing Bonus Board

This Bonus Board can be found in the Main Festival area of Forza 5. You must hit it in order to gain 5000 XP.

Costa Rocosa Bonus Board

This Bonus Board is located in Costa Rocosa area of Forza 5. All you have to do is smash the board to gain 5000 XP.

Palacio Azul Del Oceano Bonus Boards

Two Bonus Boards can be found on the Roof Tops of Palacio Azul Del Oceano. Smash both boards in the area to gain 5000 XP each.