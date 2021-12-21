Fortnite Chapter 3 Toy Biplane Locations Guide

Just like before Winterfest event is back in Fortnite Chapter 3 with new challenges for players. Players have to find three Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound. It can get difficult for you to find Biplanes in these large areas so we have prepared a guide for you so you can get to the location of the Toy Biplanes easily in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Toy Biplane Locations

We’ve divided the locations of the Toy Biplanes according to the map locations specified in the Challenge. These are as follows:

Condo Canyon Toy Biplane Locations

Now we will tell you about the location of all toy Biplanes in Condo Canyon so you can complete this challenge.

Toy Biplane #1

At Condo Canyon, you have to go to the gas station on the northwestern side and from there go to the backside of the building. You will find a Biplane there right next to Trash Bucket.

Toy Biplane #2

Now from the previous location, you have to go straight on the road towards the east side. You will reach a swimming pool of a red-colored house. You will find the Biplane right next to a sack game on the swimming pool.

Toy Biplane #3

Go towards to the most northeastern house of the canyon. You will find a Biplane there on the ground floor next to the chair of an office space setup.

Greasy Grove Toy Biplane Locations

Toy Biplane #1

From the southern side of Greasy Grove, you should enter the gas station. You will find a Biplane right there in the tire shop right next to a tire rack.

Toy Biplane #2

From the previous location move to the next shop on the left side and you will see a Christmas tree and quad crasher in the center of the shop. Go behind them and you will find the second Biplane there.

Sleepy Sound Toy Biplane Locations

Toy Biplane #1

In the south-eastern part of the Sleepy Sound, you will find this under an umbrella and bucket.

Toy Biplane #2

From the previous location move to the left and go to the swimming pool. Here you will find the Toy Biplane between two rides.

Toy Biplane #3

For the third Biplane, go inside the Noms Store and you will find the biplane near the toy shelves next to the windows on the floor.