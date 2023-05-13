Collecting spray cans from Pleasant Park or the Dirty Docks is one of the latest challenges in Week 2 of Season 7 Fortnite and in this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 Spray Can Locations guide, we will tell you the locations of each of the spray cans so that you can find them easily.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Spray Can Locations

This is not a tough challenge if you know where to look for the spray cans. You will find the spray cans inside the garage in Pleasant Park and warehouses in Dirty Docks. Let’s take a look at exactly where the cans are.

Spray Cans at Dirty Dock

In the warehouses of the Dirty Docks, you will find four spray cans dotted throughout the docks. We’ve encircled the locations in red on the map below along with a description to make it easier. Most of them will be near some boxes and shelves.

Spray Can #1

You will find this can at the warehouse on the northern side under the shelves. Interact with it to collect it.

Spray Can #2

You will find the 2nd spray can in the warehouse at the center of the Dirty Docks close to a box and some shelves.

Spray Can #3

Just like the Spray can before you will find this spray can in the eastern warehouse under the yellow shelves close to the back door.

Spray Can #4

This spray can is in the warehouse at the south. You have to go there and you will find it behind the wooden boxes under the staircase.

Spray Cans at Pleasant Park

In case you want to collect the spray cans at Pleasant Park we have got you covered. You will find these spray can at the garages and houses in Pleasant Park. Here you may encounter more enemies since it is a famous spot for landing.

Spray Can #1

You will find the first spray can in Pleasant Park in the western street inside the house at the center close to shelves.

Spray Can #2

You will find this spray can at the garage of the house on the northeastern side.

Spray Can #3

In the south of the gas station near the wall of the garage, you will find this spray can.

Spray Can #4

In the house on the southeastern side of Pleasant Park, you will find this spray can close to a red tool cart.

Reward

This challenge rewards players with 30,000 Battle Pass XP.