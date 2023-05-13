In this Fortnite Season 5 XP Coin Locations guide, we’ll tell you everything about the new XP Coins and where to find them in Season 5 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 XP Coin Locations

Fortnite is being a little more generous to us this season by bringing back the much-awaited XP coins.

There are a total of 19 XP coins available as of now. There are eight green coins, five blue coins, four purple coins, and lastly, two golden coins.

Each green coin will fetch you 5,000XP, each blue coin is worth 6,500 XP, the purple coin will give you 10,300 XP, and lastly, the golden coin will grant you 15,000 XP.

Collecting all ten of these coins will grant you a staggering 75,100 XP.

Amongst all the available XP coins this season, collecting green coins is the easiest given that they can be seen from a distance and are easier to locate.

Unlike previous seasons, blue coins have shifted locations, and you’ll be saving yourself a lot more time since you won’t have to break objects to collect them.

While you’re at it, also save yourself some stamina since they’ve been moved underwater and they’re slightly difficult to locate.

As far as the purple coins are concerned, they’ll explode into a few more tiny coins the moment you touch them and they’ll be all over the place.

Therefore, it’s better to enclose them in a box before trying to collect them.

This way, you can save yourself the hassle of running after them and get maximum rewards.

Without any further ado, let’s get to their locations.

Green Coins

Week 7

Location #1

This green coin is located southeast of the Flush Factory. You’ll find it right next to the three trees.

Location #2

The second green coin will be found on an island near what was once known as Ferris Bueller’s friend’s residence.

This, however, is an unnamed location. You won’t have trouble looking for it if you’re an old Fortnite player.

If you’re new, it’s located southwest of Sweaty Sands.

Location #3

The third green coin is located just south of Sweaty Sands, near the timber tent.

Location #4

For the fourth green coin, head over to Stealthy Stronghold. It is located on the eastern wall. You can either land directly on the wall or build-up to it.

Week 8

Location #1

The first coin of week 8 can be found west of Colossal Coliseum and south-east of Pleasant Park.

Location #2

It can be found in the Salty Towers.

Location #3

This coin can be found at the northern edge of the Weeping Woods, right next to the river tributary.

Location #4

It is located in Hunter’s Haven.

Week 9

Location #1

It is located at the northeastern corner of Steamy Stacks, on top of a pipe.

Location #2

You’ll find it under a tree southeast of Pleasant Park.

Location #3

You’ll find it northeast of Hunter’s Haven, next to a barn.

Location #4

It is located to the south of Retail Row, under a group of trees.

Blue Coins

Week 7

Location #1

The first blue coin is present in the water by the waterfall northeast of Coral Castle.

Be careful while making the jump. You can take fall damage even if you’re jumping into the water.

Location #2

The second blue coin is located in the water between the two islands south of Hunter’s Haven.

Location #3

The last blue coin is in the ocean, south of Dirty Docks.

Week 8

Location #1

This blue coin can be found at the south-western edge of the map, just west of the Slurpy Swamp.

Location #2

You can find this coin towards the south-east of the Catty Corner, near the edge of the map.

Week 9

Location #1

It is located to the west of Sweaty Sands near the containers that are falling into the sea.

Location #2

You’ll find it to the southeast of Salty Towers. It is inside the river, and hidden by a rock.

Location #3

It is located out into the sea to the south of Catty Corner.

Purple Coins

Week 7

Location #1

The first purple coin is located northwest of Steamy Stacks, near a telecommunication tower.

Location #2

The second purple coin is located at the weather station, near the solar panels. This is just south of Catty Corner.

Week 8

Location #1

The first purple coin of Week 8 is located sightly north-east of the Colossal Coliseum.

Location #2

This coin can be found a little north-east of the Slurpy Swamp and south-east of the Weeping Woods.

Week 9

Location #1

It is located to the northwest of Holy Hedges under a group of trees.

Location #2

You’ll find it to the southwest of Slurpy Swamp near the river.

Golden Coins

Week 7

Now onto the most rewarding coin, for now, the gold coin is found next to Mando’s ship. It is located underneath one of the wings.

The ship is located southeast of Colossal Coliseum.

Week 8

Just like in the previous week, the Gold coin is the most rewarding XP Coin in Week 8 as well and you can get your hands on it this time around by navigating to the southern part of the Stealthy Stronghold.

The Gold XP Coin will be hidden in a tree with a chest underneath.

Firstly, open up the chest to reveal the helicopter inside. Now, break the tree and jump up to obtain the coin.

Week 9

It is located to the southeast of Holy Hedges, inside a house. The coin is not located on the floor.

You can either start from top, and break your way in, or you can enter from the ground floor and build up to the coin.