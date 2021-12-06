The newest Chapter of Fortnite has dropped with a barrage of changes and new content and players are rushing in to experience the new map and all other changes. In this guide, we will be focusing on where to collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Gem Fragments at Landmarks Locations

One of the long-running challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 is to collect gem fragments across various locations for Shanta. Shanta is a new character and collecting all the gem fragments for her will unlock new armor styles for her skin.

There are a total of 10 Gem Fragments that are scattered across the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 near different landmarks.

We will be helping you collect all the gem fragments near landmarks in FN Chapter 3 by providing you with accurate locations and directions to reach them without any hassles.

Gem Fragment #1

Start at the very bottom-left edge of the map. You can find the first Gem Fragment due South of Greasy Grove, on the small island, just below the huge zip line towers.

Gem Fragment #2

The second fragment is also nearby, on top of the Blue Zipline tower which you can reach by using the connecting Zipline.

Gem Fragment #3

The third gem fragment is located further north of your position, on the roof of the lodge.

Gem Fragment #4

The next fragment can be found in the center of the map, on the left side of Coney Crossroads. You have to go to the small patch of land in the middle of the river and find the gem fragment sitting near the three tall trees.

Gem Fragment #5

Go to Sleepy Sound and take a left from there until you reach the very top of the map and then find the fifth fragment inside the frozen maze.

Gem Fragment #6

Go to the lighthouse at the top edge of the map and collect the sixth fragment from underneath it.

Gem Fragment #7

The seventh Gem Fragment can be located on the left side of the Daily Bugle, next to the resort across the road.

Gem Fragment #8

Now go to the temple on the left side of The Joneses and collect the gem fragment from the middle of the temple.

Gem Fragment #9

Head to the desert region and look just above Condo Canyon to spot the ninth gem fragment near a huge cactus, on top of a rock.

Gem Fragment #10

The last gem fragment can be located on the right side of the map, inside the forest. It is sitting on the right side of the wooden cabins.