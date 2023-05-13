Fortnite Chapter 2 Week 9 Challenges Guide

So Chapter 2 of Fortnite is here with rejuvenating Chaos Rising challenges including fun challenges like driving motorboats and dancing on colorful bridges. This guide will cover all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Week 9 Challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Week 9 Challenges

Chapter 2 Week 9 ‘Chaos Rising’ missions deliver a wide variety of objectives that include driving motorboats, jumping into zip lines, skydiving, dancing on colorful bridges, killing players within 5 meters and using a shotgun to eliminate the enemies etc.

Here is the detail about all the missions:

Search Ammo Boxes: For this challenge, you have to search for the ammo boxes at Steamy Stacks or the Holly Hedges and collect 7 of them.

Complete a Motorboat Time Trial: The motorboat time trial is a newly introduced Fortnite challenge. For this purpose, motorboats and glowing stopwatch symbols can be found in different areas of the lakes or water bodies around the map. You will have to look for a motorboat first, and then drive it into a glowing stopwatch symbol to get the trial started. Various glowing rings will appear and you will have to drive your motorboat through the rings as fast as possible.

Deal Damage to opponents from below: For this mission, you will have to hit the enemies from below. It requires you to cause 250 damage to them.

Dancing at colored steel bridges: This mission requires you to dance specifically on Green, Yellow, and Red Steel bridges. You will have to dance one time on each of them. You can view the locations of these bridges from our Steel Bridges Locations Guide.

Elimination with shotguns: You are required to eliminate 3 enemies using the shotguns.

Searching Chests: This mission is all about searching the chests. You will have to look for 5 chests in a single match.

Deal Damage to opponents in water: You will have to deal 500 damage to the opponents while in water in order to complete this mission.

Final Mission: In order to get the benefit of these missions, a Chaos Rising Loading will be unlocked in which you will have to search for the hidden XP Drop.

This is all about the week 9 challenges. I hope you have got what you were looking for.