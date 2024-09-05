Forager Archaeology Items Guide

In Forager, once you find the Museum located at Grass Biome, it’s your job to fill it with Archaeology Items. These items are found in different biomes at fishing or digging spots. You must also have the correct equipment to find them.

Additionally, you can gamble for these archaeology items at the slot machine.

How to Get Archaeology Items?

To get the Archaeology Items, you must explore the biomes in Forager. You will get one item by fishing and one by digging in the biome. Let’s go over the biomes:

Biome Fishing Digging Grass Anchor Fossil Fire Lava Eel Dino Egg Winter Frozen Squid Frozen Relic Graveyard Skeleton Fish Kapala The Void Kraken’s Eye Onyx Relic Desert Sunken Ankh Sphynx

If the item requires fishing, you can use a fishing rod or trap; both work equally. But if the item requires digging, you must find a digging spot.

To get a bunch of digging spots at once, you can build up a shrine where you want them, and one of the buffs will have a bunch of digging spots spawn around. If you don’t get the right buff on the first try, you don’t need to wait for the cooldown; simply break down the shrine and rebuild it to try again.

TIP To speed things up, use the industrious skill on the shrine.

How to Farm Archaeology Items?

To speed up collecting these rare items, use the following skills or potions to get the most out of your Shovel and Fishing Traps.

Shrine

There is an easier way to get the locations of the Dig Spots in the biome. Get a Shrine by unlocking its skill and placing it in the biome of the item you seek.

You will be given two random options as an advantage, and one of the advantages will point to the exact locations of the Dig Spots. The Shrine will give you the exact location of all Dig Spots in that biome. These advantages are random, and the Shrine can be used after 45 minutes.

Liquid Luck

You can make a potion at the Cauldron called Liquid Luck, increasing the chance of getting rare archaeology items from a Dig Spot or Fishing Spot. Ensure you have unlocked Alchemy and Novice Potions skills to craft the potion.