Picking the best coach to train your team is an essential part of Football Manager 2022. The better coaches you choose, the more your team will improve. So to help you out with picking the best coaches for each position in Football Manager 2022, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be listing down the best coaches in each coaching category.
Football Manager 2022 Best Coaches for Each Position
Football Manager 2022 has an extremely large catalog of coaches to choose from. Hence, picking the right coaches for your players can be a difficult and tedious process.
However, once you finally choose the right coaches for your team, the performance of your players will improve considerably.
Just like players, coaches in FM 2022 have their own attributes. When picking a coach, you need to look at their attributes and ratings to see if they’re fit to coach your players.
Furthermore, coaches actually have the potential to improve just like their players. As the seasons progress in-game, coaches usually improve their ratings. An important thing to note when picking a coach is that you need to know what key attributes a coach has to have for each category to be able to train their players well. These attributes are:
- Defending (technical/tactical): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, defending, technical/tactical
- Possession (technical/tactical): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, mental, tactical/technical
- Attacking (technical/tactical): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, attacking, tactical/technical
- Goalkeeping (handling & distribution/shot stopping): Determination, level of discipline, motivation
- Fitness (quickness/strength): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, fitness
Now to get full stars from each of your coaches, you need to assign each coach to just a single training area at a time. To do that, you’ll need the following coaches:
- 2 Fitness Coaches
- 1 Strength Coach
- 1 Aerobic Coach
- 2 Goalkeeping Coaches
- 1 Shot Stopping Coaches
- 1 Handling and Distribution Coach
So to help you out picking the best coaches for your team, below we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 coaches in each category in Football Manager 2022.
Tactical Defending Coach
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5-star
|Baresi, Giuseppe
|63
|Inter
|4.5-star
|D’Agostino, Miguel
|49
|Paris SG
|4.5-star
|Cecchi, Mario
|52
|Inter
|4.5-star
|Ball, Kevin
|56
|Sunderland
|4.5-star
|Bernazzani, Daniele
|58
|Inter
Technical Defending Coach
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5-star
|Baresi, Giuseppe
|63
|Inter
|4.5-star
|Mahseredijian, Fabio
|54
|–
|4.5-star
|Bernazzani, Daniele
|58
|Inter
|4.5-star
|Ball, Kevin
|56
|Sunderland
|4-star
|D’Agostino, Miguel
|49
|Paris SG
Tactical Possession Coach
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5-star
|Beoni, Loris
|62
|–
|4.5-star
|Baresi, Giuseppe
|63
|Inter
|4.5-star
|Ball, Kevin
|56
|Sunderland
|4.5-star
|Salzarulo, Michele
|37
|Roma
|4.5-star
|Bernazzani, Daniele
|58
|Inter
Technical Possession Coach
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5-star
|Flávio Tênius
|57
|BOT
|4.5-star
|Mimms, Bobby
|57
|Bengal
|4.5-star
|Morais, Silvino
|55
|–
|4.5-star
|Mahseredjian, Fábio
|54
|–
|4.5-star
|Cerrone, Salvatore
|61
|Inter
Tactical Attacking Coach
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5-star
|Ball, Kevin
|56
|Sunderland
|4.5-star
|Mahseredjian, Fábio
|54
|–
|4-star
|Beoni, Loris
|62
|–
|4-star
|Borrell, Rodolfo
|50
|Man City
|4-star
|Serna, Jorge
|41
|Independiente Madellin
Technical Attacking Coach
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5-star
|Borrell, Rodolfo
|50
|Man City
|4.5-star
|Mahseredjian, Fábio
|54
|–
|4.5-star
|Talan, Jeffrey
|49
|sc Heerenveen
|4.5-star
|Botta, Cristian
|58
|Zebre
|4.5-star
|Eder Aleixo
|64
|ATM
Shot Stopping Goalkeeping
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5-star
|Flávio Tênius
|57
|BOT
|4.5-star
|Bonaiuti, Adriano
|54
|Inter
|4.5-star
|Vital, Jorge
|58
|Sporting CP
|4.5-star
|De Angelis, Francesco
|56
|Zebre
|4.5-star
|Louro, Silvino
|62
|–
Handling and Distribution Goalkeeping
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5-star
|Bonaiuti, Adriano
|54
|Inter
|4.5-star
|Flávio Tênius
|57
|BOT
|4.5-star
|De Angelis, Francesco
|56
|Zebre
|4.5-star
|Louro, Silvino
|62
|–
|4.5-star
|De la Fuente, Jose Ramon
|50
|Barcelona
Fitness (Strength and Quickness)
|Rating
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5-star
|Broich, Holger
|46
|FC Bayern
|5-star
|Monteiro, Mario
|57
|SLB
|5-star
|Piri, Scott
|52
|Galatasaray
|5-star
|Seirul-lo, Paco
|75
|Barcelona
|5-star
|Roca, Albert
|58
|Barcelona