Picking the best coach to train your team is an essential part of Football Manager 2022. The better coaches you choose, the more your team will improve. So to help you out with picking the best coaches for each position in Football Manager 2022, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be listing down the best coaches in each coaching category.

Football Manager 2022 Best Coaches for Each Position

Football Manager 2022 has an extremely large catalog of coaches to choose from. Hence, picking the right coaches for your players can be a difficult and tedious process.

However, once you finally choose the right coaches for your team, the performance of your players will improve considerably.

Just like players, coaches in FM 2022 have their own attributes. When picking a coach, you need to look at their attributes and ratings to see if they’re fit to coach your players.

Furthermore, coaches actually have the potential to improve just like their players. As the seasons progress in-game, coaches usually improve their ratings. An important thing to note when picking a coach is that you need to know what key attributes a coach has to have for each category to be able to train their players well. These attributes are:

Defending (technical/tactical): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, defending, technical/tactical

Possession (technical/tactical): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, mental, tactical/technical

Attacking (technical/tactical): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, attacking, tactical/technical

Goalkeeping (handling & distribution/shot stopping): Determination, level of discipline, motivation

Fitness (quickness/strength): Determination, level of discipline, motivation, fitness

Now to get full stars from each of your coaches, you need to assign each coach to just a single training area at a time. To do that, you’ll need the following coaches:

2 Fitness Coaches

1 Strength Coach

1 Aerobic Coach

2 Goalkeeping Coaches

1 Shot Stopping Coaches

1 Handling and Distribution Coach

So to help you out picking the best coaches for your team, below we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 coaches in each category in Football Manager 2022.

Tactical Defending Coach

Rating Name Age Club 5-star Baresi, Giuseppe 63 Inter 4.5-star D’Agostino, Miguel 49 Paris SG 4.5-star Cecchi, Mario 52 Inter 4.5-star Ball, Kevin 56 Sunderland 4.5-star Bernazzani, Daniele 58 Inter

Technical Defending Coach

Rating Name Age Club 4.5-star Baresi, Giuseppe 63 Inter 4.5-star Mahseredijian, Fabio 54 – 4.5-star Bernazzani, Daniele 58 Inter 4.5-star Ball, Kevin 56 Sunderland 4-star D’Agostino, Miguel 49 Paris SG

Tactical Possession Coach

Rating Name Age Club 4.5-star Beoni, Loris 62 – 4.5-star Baresi, Giuseppe 63 Inter 4.5-star Ball, Kevin 56 Sunderland 4.5-star Salzarulo, Michele 37 Roma 4.5-star Bernazzani, Daniele 58 Inter

Technical Possession Coach

Rating Name Age Club 5-star Flávio Tênius 57 BOT 4.5-star Mimms, Bobby 57 Bengal 4.5-star Morais, Silvino 55 – 4.5-star Mahseredjian, Fábio 54 – 4.5-star Cerrone, Salvatore 61 Inter

Tactical Attacking Coach

Rating Name Age Club 4.5-star Ball, Kevin 56 Sunderland 4.5-star Mahseredjian, Fábio 54 – 4-star Beoni, Loris 62 – 4-star Borrell, Rodolfo 50 Man City 4-star Serna, Jorge 41 Independiente Madellin

Technical Attacking Coach

Rating Name Age Club 4.5-star Borrell, Rodolfo 50 Man City 4.5-star Mahseredjian, Fábio 54 – 4.5-star Talan, Jeffrey 49 sc Heerenveen 4.5-star Botta, Cristian 58 Zebre 4.5-star Eder Aleixo 64 ATM

Shot Stopping Goalkeeping

Rating Name Age Club 4.5-star Flávio Tênius 57 BOT 4.5-star Bonaiuti, Adriano 54 Inter 4.5-star Vital, Jorge 58 Sporting CP 4.5-star De Angelis, Francesco 56 Zebre 4.5-star Louro, Silvino 62 –

Handling and Distribution Goalkeeping

Rating Name Age Club 5-star Bonaiuti, Adriano 54 Inter 4.5-star Flávio Tênius 57 BOT 4.5-star De Angelis, Francesco 56 Zebre 4.5-star Louro, Silvino 62 – 4.5-star De la Fuente, Jose Ramon 50 Barcelona

Fitness (Strength and Quickness)