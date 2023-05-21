Football Manager 2020 Wonderkids Best Young Players Guide

Football Manager 2020, the latest in the long-running management sim franchise is finally out, and we aim to keep you at the top of your game by informing you with the details you need. You are going to be making a team of Football players best suited to win every game they are pitched into. So, what are Wonderkids? These are players that are simply put; prodigies. They have a PA of 150, and are not any older than 20 years (By 1st of July, 2019) in-game. Continue reading for our Football Manager 2020 Wonderkids Ultimate guide.
Football Manager 2020 Wonderkids
Some FM 2020 Wonderkids are too expensive to just pick-up at the start of the game, so we will be showing you your viable options within your budget, so you can make the best out of the resources you have and make a great Football team with the players most suitable to each position.
The guide will focus on the initial part of the game and what players you can pick up that will prove to be both extremely budget-friendly and the best in terms of their own skill. This way you can create the best team possible and head right into the game whilst being at the top of the field.
Best Goalkeepers
Do you want a promising keeper who will be able to become an amazing player for your team? Check out this list of the Wonderkids we have compiled. The best in his price would be Manuel Gasparini, who belongs to the Udinese Club and is of only 17 years of age with a value of £105,000. Others you can pick are as follows.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Manuel Gasparini
|17
|Udinese
|115,000
|Ivan Martinez
|17
|Osasuna (Atletico Pamplona)
|150,000
|Phelipe Megiolaro
|20
|Gremio
|40,000
|Marco Carnesecchi
|18
|Atalanta
|140,000
|Federico Ravaglia
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|140,000
You will find the above Goalkeepers a bang for your buck. Ivan Martinez and Manuel Gasparini are definitely one of the better options; as he has great abilities under his belt, and both at a great age of 17 can offer work for an extended amount of time.
Best Full-Backs
The Full-Back roster consists of various players you can utilize in your team. One of the cheaper options you will find in the list mentioned below would be Toni Herrero, with a promising set of skills, he is only 18 years old, costing 500,000 to 1 million euros with only 2 thousand euros in wages.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Toni Herrero
|18
|Levante
|130,000
|Zlatan Sehovic
|18
|FK Partizan
|170,000
|Josha Vagnoman
|18
|Hamburger SV
|1,210,000
|Federico Ermacora
|19
|Udinese
|50,000
|Noah Katterbach
|18
|FC Koln
|180,000
All the youth players in the above roster are more or less in your budget. Each of them has a great skill-set along with a completely reasonable price.
Best Centre Backs
Center Backs are expensive, and when you are on a tight budget at the start of the game, you might not find the correct people to fill the place. Although, we can recommend the best you can get on a budget.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Melvin Bard
|18
|Lyon
|440,000
|Sebastian Walukiewicz
|19
|Cagliari
|990,000
|Jonathan Panzo
|18
|AS Monaco
|420,000
|Lukas Mai
|19
|Bayern Munich
|560,000
|Luis Felipe
|18
|Coritiba
|20,000
With Melvin Bard being one of the best players you can get for a price, Luis Felipe isn’t a bad option either if you have over-spent in some other aspect of your team.
Best Midfielders
Job of the Midfielder is to keep mid, center mid and attacking mid covered. An exceptional player for this role is Exequiel Palacios, although with a high price, but for a good reason. He has 16 passing at the start of the game, and if you do not act quick, he will be taken by another team.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Exequiel Palacios
|20
|River Plate
|2,910,000
|Thiago Almada
|18
|Velez
|2,000,000
|Agustin Almendra
|19
|Boca Juniors
|1,900,000
|Florent Da Silva
|16
|Lyon
|90,000
|Fausto Vera
|19
|Argentinos Juniors
|1,490,000
You would find Florent Da Silva to be extremely young and cheap. At that age, he can have a promising future, so if you wish, snag him while he’s available.
Best Wingers
You are going to need extremely athletic and fast Wingers if you want your team to be strong. Having someone who can shoot strong and cross a ball is paramount. Rober from Real Betis is just the perfect choice with a price of only £62,000, along with an impressive line-up of skills.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Rober
|18
|Real Betis
|60,000
|Francisco Trincao
|19
|SC Braga
|1,330,000
|Lazaro
|17
|Flamengo
|20,000
|Gabriel Veron
|16
|Palmeiras
|20,000
|Pelayo Morilla
|17
|Real Sporting Gijon
|170,000
Lazaro and Gabriel Veron are not bad for second options either. They provide good value for their money too and will last longer due to their age factor making them some of the best youth players.
Best Strikers
You are going to want a strong striker who can keep the game on the other side for as long as possible, and keep the pressure on the team for extended periods of time. For this purpose, the best guy is the young 16-year-old Matias Arezo. Being very young and prodigal in terms of skills, he is priced at 600,000£.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Matias Arezo
|16
|River Plate de Montevideo
|600,000
|Jose Juan Macias
|19
|Deportivo Guadalajara
|760,000
|Leonardo Marcos
|16
|Santos
|20,000
|Nahuel Ulariaga
|17
|Godoy Cruz
|500,000
|Peglow
|17
|Internacional
|20,000
Manage your roster in accordance with these players, pick according to your budget and make sure to fill up the most important vacancies in each role, and you will find yourself at the front of the league with the best Football Manager 2020 Wonderkids.