Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Endings Guide

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach has 6 different endings that you can achieve. All of the endings require you to fulfill different circumstances, obtain different clearance levels, and as well as some other requirements. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Get All Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Endings.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Endings

FNAF Security Breach has the following 6 endings:

Bad Ending

Good Ending

True Ending

Unmasked Engine

Hero Ending

Destruction Ending

We have explained how to get each ending below.

FNAF Security Breach: How to Get the Bad Ending

To get the bad ending in Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, escape the Pizzaplex building with a single star.

Gregory manages to flee the Pizzaplex, but Freddy Fazbear is forced to remain behind, and in the end, nothing changes. Vanny’s shadow appears at the conclusion of the game, while Gregory sleeps in a cardboard box with a newspaper as a blanket.

FNAF Security Breach: How to Get the Good Ending

Getting the good ending requires security level 7 clearance and two stars. Survive until 06:00, then take the stay option and exit through the red door marked ‘Exit to Docks’.

Continue straight and pass through the door marked with a green exit sign. This ending leaves Vanny’s situation unsettled, but Gregory manages to flee in the van with Freddy.

FNAF Security Breach: How to Get the True Ending

In order to get the true ending, you will require 2 stars. In this ending, Springtrap will be your opponent in a mini-boss encounter. Travel down the Old Elevator to get to the boss fight and get the true ending. This is the best ending out of all in FNAF Security Breach.

FNAF Security Breach: How to Get the Unmasked Ending

To get the Unmasked ending, you will need 2 stars, and go to the Prize Counter after you hold on till 06:00.

Then go to the fire escape doors and press the Leave button. Freddy and Vanny end up shoving each other off the roof as a result of this. Gregory will find and unmask Vanny to find Vanessa under it.

FNAF Security Breach: How to Get the Hero Ending

To get the Hero ending, you will need a three-star rating as well as complete all three Princess Quest arcade games. If you fit all these requirements, then when you choose to depart; Vanessa, Gregory, and Freddy will all flee the Pizzaplex and enjoy the sunset together.

FNAF Security Breach: How to get the Destruction Ending

This is the worst ending of the game, and in order to get it, you will need to find Vanny’s lair. To discover Vanny’s lair, you will need a two-star rating and to have finished the Fazer Blast mini-game.

If you choose the Vanny option instead of exiting, Freddy will be bludgeoned to death by bots. Gregory will then order the bots to dismantle Vanny as well. A truly horrific ending to the game.