Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Best Weapon Attributes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, many weapons that are obtained during combat will have one or two additional attributes which give them extra abilities and effects. These attributes have a level of their own, and this level also increases the effectiveness of the added weapon attribute.

In this guide, we will list down the best weapon attributes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and how to unlock them as well.

Best Weapon Attributes In FEW: Three Hopes

Boost Consecutive Hits

The amount of damage done per hit increases by a small amount.

Experience+

The amount of XP gained during missions gets increased.

Boost Regular Attacks

The amount of damage done by regular attacks increases by a small amount.

Chain

The timer of hit count expiring gets increased.

Boost Class Attacks

Damage done by class actions gets increases by a small amount.

Boost Awakenings

Damage done while awakened gets increased by a small amount.

Invoke Crest Effects

The chance of triggering crest effects gets increased.

Holy Glow

Your HP gets restored at regular intervals.

Range+

The attack range of bows gets extended.

How To Unlock Weapon Attributes In FEW: Three Hopes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there are a couple of different ways to unlock weapon attributes.

The first way of getting weapons with attributes is by looting them during battles. These are random drops that you can get after defeating an enemy or completing a mission.

The second way of obtaining weapon attributes is to defeat enemies while in an Awakened State. Doing so increases your chance of obtaining weapons with attributes and it also increases the overall chance of getting a drop.