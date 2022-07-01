Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Priest Class Build Guide

The Priest class is one of the intermediate classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and as evident by the name alone excels in healing abilities.

Priests are one of the mandatory classes to have on the battlefield. They help sustain your troops by healing damage taken. By not having a healer in your lines, you risk being obliterated by the enemy ranks.

The following guide will walk you through the Priest class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Use Priest Class In FEW:3H

The Priest class is not only good for healing. They can also use magic and are significantly strong against enemy mages or magic attacks. You can also pit your Priests against enemy archers without worries.

You should, however, be wary of advanced enemy lines with physical weapons. Priests are very weak to physical attacks and will perish within seconds if they get caught by enemy Swordmasters or etc.



Best Units For Priest Class

The following characters (units) are best suited for the Priest class:

Linhardt (Black Eagles)

Mercedes (Blue Lions)

Marianne (Golden Deer)

Priest Class Abilities

Heal

Gives the unit the ability to heal. If the unit already has a healing ability, it increases their healing potency.

Bow Buster Lv 2

Increases damage to enemies with bows by 85% while giving a one-tier advantage.



Priest Class Combos