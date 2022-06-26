Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Best Classes For Every Character

Selecting the perfect class for your character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is extremely important and determining which class is difficult as each class has its pros and cons. No one wants their character to lack in performance due to a poor choice, so this guide will help you choose the best classes for all your characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Best Class for Shez in FEW: Three Hopes

The best class of Shez is undoubtedly Fluegel. Shez is well talented as a swordsman and the class only hones their skills further along the way. The class is well established against Axes and also allows the use of magic, allowing Shez to be well-rounded in the game.

Additionally, this class is also exclusive to Shez in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Best Classes for Scarlet Blaze

Edelgard

Same as Shez, Edelgard has a class exclusively for her, the Armored Lord. The class allows Edgelgard to be an ax-wielding tank and highly effective against armored units in Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes. The class also works well against lance users.

Hubert

The best class for Hubert is Mage. The class allows Hubert to use a variety of Magic along with powerful resistance against magic attacks. Though Mages are weak against physical attacks, they can always fight a ranged battle and are a perfect match against archers.

Ferdinand

The best class for Ferdinand is Cavalier, a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.

Linhardt

The best class for Linhardt is Priest. Essentially same as Mage, Priests are strong against magic attacks and have powerful ranged attacks.

Caspar

The best class for Caspar is Brigand. Brigand class provides you access to a powerful axe and the class is extremely proficient in fast and powerful attacks. The class is strong against lances. The best part about brigand is that landing any attack will fill your gauge so you can use the class ability.

Bernadetta

The best class for Bernadetta is Archer. Archers take entire advantage of their ranged weapons and they can follow up the class ability with any regular attack for better mixups so you can end your opponents fast.

Dorothea

The best class for Dorothea is Mage. The class allows Dorothea to use a variety of Magic along with powerful resistance against magic attacks. Though Mages are weak against physical attacks, they can always fight a ranged battle and are a perfect match against archers.

Petra

The best class for Petra is Thief. Thieves are fast and stealthy and have high critical hit chances. Thief class is good against armored units and since they have fast attacks, Thief class works well against slower hard-hitting classes.

Manuela

The best class for Manuela is Priest. Essentially same as Mage, Priests are strong against magic attacks and have powerful ranged attacks.

Jeritza

The best class for Jeritza is Cavalier. Cavalier is a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.

Monica

The best class for Monica is Mage. The mage class allows you to use a variety of Magic along with powerful resistance against magic attacks. Though Mages are weak against physical attacks, they can always fight a ranged battle and are a perfect match against archers.

Best Classes for Azure Gleam

Dimitri

Dimitri has an exclusive class for him, High Lord. High Lord is a lance-wielding class and it allows you to enhance any strong attack by simply holding X.

Dedue

The best class for Dedue is Soldier. The soldier is a simple lance-wielding class that specializes in thrust and sweep attacks. The class is best against sword users.

Mercedes

The best class for Mercedes is Priest. Essentially same as Mage, Priests are strong against magic attacks and have powerful ranged attacks.

Ashe

The best class for Ashe is Archer. Archers take entire advantage of their ranged weapons and they can follow up the class ability with any regular attack for better mixups so you can end your opponents fast.

Felix

The best class for Felix is Mercenary. The mercenary class is strong against axes. All charged strong attacks will deplete your opponent’s ability gauge and keep them from using their ability.

Annette

The best class for Annette is Mage. The class allows Annette to use a variety of Magic along with powerful resistance against magic attacks. Though Mages are weak against physical attacks, they can always fight a ranged battle and are a perfect match against archers.

Sylvain

The best class for Sylvain is Cavalier. Cavalier is a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.

Ingrid

The best class for Ingrid is Pegasus Knight. The Pegasus Knight is a flying class and is excellent in ariel attacks, works perfectly against swords and is one of the few counters to Fliers.

Rodrigue

The best class for Rodrigue is Cavalier. Cavalier is a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.

Best Classes for Golden Wildfire

Claude

The best class for Claude is Wyvern Master, a class that is exclusive to Claude. The class allows you to ride dragons around using ariel attacks and is a counter for ariel classes.

Hilda

The best class for Hilda is Brigand. Brigand class provides you access to a powerful axe and the class is extremely proficient in fast and powerful attacks. The class is strong against lances. The best part about brigand is that landing any attack will fill your gauge so you can use the class ability.

Lorenz

The best class for Lorenz is Cavalier. Cavalier is a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.

Raphael

The best class for Raphael is Brawler. Brawler is a gauntlet using class best for punching your enemies into oblivion. The class is best against tomes and the combos are endless, as you can follow up your combo one after another in a relentless fury of attacks.

Ignatz

The best class for Ignatz is Archer. Archers take entire advantage of their ranged weapons and they can follow up the class ability with any regular attack for better mixups so you can end your opponents fast.

Lysithea

The best class for Lysithea is Mage. The class allows Lysithea to use a variety of Magic along with powerful resistance against magic attacks. Though Mages are weak against physical attacks, they can always fight a ranged battle and are a perfect match against archers.

Marianne

The best class for Marianne is Priest. Essentially same as Mage, Priests are strong against magic attacks and have powerful ranged attacks.

Leonie

The best class for Leonie is Cavalier. Cavalier is a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.

Shamir

The best class for Balthus is Archer. Archers take entire advantage of their ranged weapons and they can follow up the class ability with any regular attack for better mixups so you can end your opponents fast.