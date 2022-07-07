Fire Emblem Warriors Material Farming Guide

In Fire Emblem Warriors, there are three levels differentiated by difficulty to farm Materials. These three levels are Bronze, Silver, and Gold. You can obtain Materials in two ways.

The first is by defeating enemies on the battlefield. And the second one is by raising support levels across different playable characters. For example, when two characters increase their level to C, they will get one silver material.

And get one Gold Material when they raise their level to the B. In this guide, we have explained the locations of all the materials you can get by defeating enemies, including the level requirement to farm each material.

Where to Farm Materials in Fire Emblem Warriors

Myrmidon’s Breechcloth

After defeating Myrmidon at Level 20 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.

Soldier’s Waist Guard

After defeating Soldier at Level 22 in Target Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Target Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Axe Fighter’s Glove

After defeating Fighter at Level 22 in Ally Rescue, you can collect this material. You can find Ally Rescue in Hero Challenges.

Archer’s Breastplate

After defeating Archer at Level 26 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges

Mage’s Mask

You can collect this material after defeating Mage at Level 23 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Hero Challenges.

Outlaw’s Bracer

After defeating Thief at Level 52 in Escort, the Villagers, you can collect this material. You can find Escort the Villagers in Scion of Legend

Knight’s Shield

After defeating Knight at Level 13 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in The Path is Yours.

Cavalier’s Greaves

After defeating Cavalier at Level 20 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in Invisible Ties.

Pegasus Knight’s Down

After defeating Pegasus Knight at Level 12 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in The Path of Yours

Wyvern Rider’s Talon

After defeating Wyvren Knight in Chapter 9: Nohrian Princess Lunatic, you can collect this material.

Great Knight’s Gauntlet

After defeating the Great Knight at Level 10 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in The Path is Yours.

Manakete’s Scale

After defeating Manakete at Level 30 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in Hero Challenges.

Monster’s Fang

After defeating Monster at Level 37 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Captain’s Sword

After defeating Sword Wielding Generals at Level 20 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges

Captain’s Lance

After defeating Lance Wielding Generals at Level 21 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Captain’s Axe

After defeating Axe Wielding Generals at Level 22 in Ally Rescue, you can collect this material. You can find Ally Rescue in Hero Challenges.

Captain’s Bow

After defeating Bow Wielding Generals at Level 26 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.

Captain’s Tome

You can collect this material after defeating Tome Wielding Generals at Level 23 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Hero Challenges.

Monster’s Claw

After defeating Monster at Level 37 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Rowan’s Buckle

You can collect this material after defeating Rowan in Chapter 20.

Lianna’s Hairpin

You can collect this material after defeating Lianna in Chapter 20.

Chrom’s Leather Belt

You can collect this material after defeating Chrom in Chapter 20.

Lucina’s Cuffs

You can collect this material after defeating Lucina in Chapter 20

Robin’s Primer

After defeating Robin at Level 80 in Warrior Against Fate, you can collect this material. You can find Warrior Against Fate in Invisible Ties

Lissa’s Nest-Egg Purse

You can collect this material after defeating Lissa in Chapter 20.

Frederick’s Pebbles

You can collect this material after defeating Frederick in Chapter 20.

Cordelia’s Wing Hairpins

You can collect this material after defeating Cordelia in Chapter 20.

Owain’s Belt Sash

You can collect this material after defeating Owain in Chapter 20.

Corrin’s Brooch

After defeating Corrin at Level 90 in A Burdened Heart, you can collect this material. You can find A Burdened Heart in the Grief.

Ryoma’s Headpiece

After defeating Ryoma at Level 62 in Pincer Escape, you can collect this material. You can find Pincer Escape in The Dark Pontiflex.

Hinoka’s Tassels

You can collect this material after defeating Hinoka in Chapter 20.

Takumi’s History Book

You can collect this material after defeating Takumi in Chapter 20.

Sakura’s Sash

You can collect this material after defeating Sakura in Chapter 20.

Oboro’s Sleeve Sash

You can collect this material after defeating Oboro in Chapter 20.

Xander’s Shield

After defeating Xander at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction, you can collect this material. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.

Camilla’s Belt

You can collect this material after defeating Camilla in Chapter 20.

Leo’s Tomato

You can collect this material after defeating Leo in Chapter 20.

Elise’s Flowers

You can collect this material after defeating Elsie in Chapter 20.

Niles’s Hood

After defeating Niles at Level 38 in Pincer Escape, you can collect this material. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.

Marth’s Brooch

After defeating Marth at Level 33 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Caeda’s Bracelet

You can collect this material after defeating Caeda at Level 64 in Rendezvous Disruption. You can find Rendezvous Disruption in Together to the End.

Navarre’s Cord Belt

After defeating Navarre at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction, you can collect this material. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush of Conviction.

Tiki’s Anklet

After defeating Tiki at Level 41 in Ally Rescue, you can collect this material. You can find Ally Rescue in Noble Lady of Caelin.

Celica’s Shield

You can collect this material after defeating Celica in Chapter 20.

Lyn’s Gloves

After defeating Lyn at Level 60 in Fort Defense, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Defense in Noble Lady of Caelin.

Anna’s Cap

You can collect this material after defeating Anna at Level 38 at Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.

Azura’s Opera Gloves

You can collect this material after defeating Azura in Chapter 20.

Minerva’s Whip

After defeating Minerva at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction, you can collect this material. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth

Linde’s Bangle

After defeating Linde at Level 38 in Pincer Escape, you can collect this material. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.

Tharja’s Crystal Ball

You can collect this material after defeating Tharja in Chapter 20.

Olivia’s Hair Band

You can collect this material after defeating Olivia in Chapter 20.

Validar’s Bracelet

You can collect this material after defeating Validar at Level 85 in Knorda Market.

Iago’s Dark Instrument

After defeating Lago at Level 31 in Fort Defence, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Defence in Hero Challenges.

Gharnef’s Ring

You can collect this material after defeating Gharnef at Level 80 in Fight of the Hero-King. You can find Fight of the Hero-King in The Dark Pontiflex.

Darios’s Shield

You can collect this material after defeating Darios at Level 54 in Together to the End.

Chaos Dragon’s Barbs

You can collect this material after defeating Velezark at Level 45 in Noble Lady of Caelin.

Myrmidon’s Head Guard

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Myrmidon at Level 20 in Fort Siege. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.

Soldier’s Helmet

You can rarely collect this material after defeating a Soldier at Level 21 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Axe Fighter’s Helmet

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Fighter at Level 22 in Ally Rescue. You can find Ally Rescue in Hero Challenges

Archer’s Shoulder Pad

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Archer at Level 26 in Fort Siege. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.

Mage’s Robe

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Mage at Level 23 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Hero Challenges.

Outlaw’s Mask

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Thief at Level 52 in Escort, the Villagers. You can find Escape the Villagers in Scion of Legend.

Knight’s Pauldron

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Knight at Level 13 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in The Path is Yours.

Cavalier’s Saddle

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Cavalier at level 20 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in Invisible Ties.

Pegasus Knight’s Visor

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Pegasus Knight at Level 12 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in The Path of Yours.

Wyvern Rider’s Tasses

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Wyvern Rider in Chapter 9: Nohrian Princess.

Great Knight’s Barding

You can rarely collect this material after defeating the Great Knight at Level 10 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in Hero Challenges.

Manakete’s Tail

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Manakete at Level 30 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in Hero Challenges.

Monster’s Horns

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Monster at Level 37 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Rowan’s Cape

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Rowan in Chapter 20.

Lianna’s Cape

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lianna in Chapter 20.

Chrom’s Pauldron

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Chrom in Chapter 20.

Lucina’s Mask

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lucina in Chapter 20.

Robin’s Robes

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Robin at Level 80 in Warriors Against Fate. You can find Warriors Against Fate in Invisible Ties.

Lissa’s Crinoline

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lissa in Chapter 20.

Frederick’s Ribbon Tie

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Frederick in Chapter 20.

Cordelia’s Book on Love

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Cordelia in Chapter 20.

Owain’s Divine Names

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Owain in Chapter 20.

Corrin’s Hair Clasp

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Corrin at Level 90 in A Burdened Heart. You can find A Burdened Heart in Grief

Ryoma’s Battle Coat

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Ryoma at Level 62 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in The Dark Pontiflex.

Hinoka’s Scarf

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Hinoka in Chapter 20.

Takumi’s Fur Wrap

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Takumi at Level 65 in Rendezvous Disruption. You can find Rendezvous Disruption in Cold Reception.

Sakura’s Headband

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Sakura in Chapter 20.

Oboro’s Chest Guard

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Oboro in Chapter 20.

Xander’s Plate Armor

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Xander at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.

Camilla’s Tasses

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Camila in Chapter 20.

Leo’s Collar

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Leo in Chapter 20.

Elise’s Ribbon

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Elise in Chapter 20.

Niles’s Eye Patch

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Niles at Level 38 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.

Marth’s Tiara

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Marth at Level 33 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.

Caeda’s Breastplate

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Caeda at Level 64 in Rendezvous Disruption. You can find Rendezvous Disruption in Together to the End.

Navarre’s Sword Strap

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Navarre at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.

Tiki’s Hairpin

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Tiki at Level 41 in Ally Rescue. You can find Ally Rescue in Noble Lady of Caelin.

Celica’s Circlet

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Celica in Chapter 20.

Lyn’s Cord Belt

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lyn at Level 60 in Fort Defence. You can find Fort Defence in Noble lady of Caelin.

Anna’s Purse

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Anna at Level 38 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.

Azura’s Pendant

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Azura in Chapter 20.

Minerva’s Red Armor

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Minerva at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.

Linde’s Charm

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Linde at Level 38 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.

Tharja’s Liver-and-Eel Pie

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Tharja in Chapter 20.

Olivia’s Model Theater

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Olivia in Chapter 20.

Validar’s Necklace

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Validar at Level 85 in Knorda Market.

Iago’s Half Mask

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lago at Level 31 in Fort Defence. You can find Fort Defence in Hero Challenges.

Gharnef’s Orb

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Gharnef at Level 80 in Flight of the Hero-King. You can find Flight of the Hero-King in The Dark Pontifex.

Darios’s Circlet

You can rarely collect this material after defeating Darios at Level 54 in Together to the End.

Chaos Dragon’s Jewel

You can rarely collect this material in Fire Emblem Warriors after defeating Velezark at Level 54 in Noble Lady of Caelin.