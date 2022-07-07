Fire Emblem Warriors Material Farming Guide

In Fire Emblem Warriors, there are three levels differentiated by difficulty to farm Materials. These three levels are Bronze, Silver, and Gold. You can obtain Materials in two ways.
The first is by defeating enemies on the battlefield. And the second one is by raising support levels across different playable characters. For example, when two characters increase their level to C, they will get one silver material.
And get one Gold Material when they raise their level to the B. In this guide, we have explained the locations of all the materials you can get by defeating enemies, including the level requirement to farm each material.
Where to Farm Materials in Fire Emblem Warriors
Myrmidon’s Breechcloth
After defeating Myrmidon at Level 20 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.
Soldier’s Waist Guard
After defeating Soldier at Level 22 in Target Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Target Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Axe Fighter’s Glove
After defeating Fighter at Level 22 in Ally Rescue, you can collect this material. You can find Ally Rescue in Hero Challenges.
Archer’s Breastplate
After defeating Archer at Level 26 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges
Mage’s Mask
You can collect this material after defeating Mage at Level 23 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Hero Challenges.
Outlaw’s Bracer
After defeating Thief at Level 52 in Escort, the Villagers, you can collect this material. You can find Escort the Villagers in Scion of Legend
Knight’s Shield
After defeating Knight at Level 13 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in The Path is Yours.
Cavalier’s Greaves
After defeating Cavalier at Level 20 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in Invisible Ties.
Pegasus Knight’s Down
After defeating Pegasus Knight at Level 12 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in The Path of Yours
Wyvern Rider’s Talon
After defeating Wyvren Knight in Chapter 9: Nohrian Princess Lunatic, you can collect this material.
Great Knight’s Gauntlet
After defeating the Great Knight at Level 10 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in The Path is Yours.
Manakete’s Scale
After defeating Manakete at Level 30 in Timed Onslaught, you can collect this material. You can find Timed Onslaught in Hero Challenges.
Monster’s Fang
After defeating Monster at Level 37 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Captain’s Sword
After defeating Sword Wielding Generals at Level 20 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges
Captain’s Lance
After defeating Lance Wielding Generals at Level 21 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Captain’s Axe
After defeating Axe Wielding Generals at Level 22 in Ally Rescue, you can collect this material. You can find Ally Rescue in Hero Challenges.
Captain’s Bow
After defeating Bow Wielding Generals at Level 26 in Fort Siege, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.
Captain’s Tome
You can collect this material after defeating Tome Wielding Generals at Level 23 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Hero Challenges.
Monster’s Claw
After defeating Monster at Level 37 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Rowan’s Buckle
You can collect this material after defeating Rowan in Chapter 20.
Lianna’s Hairpin
You can collect this material after defeating Lianna in Chapter 20.
Chrom’s Leather Belt
You can collect this material after defeating Chrom in Chapter 20.
Lucina’s Cuffs
You can collect this material after defeating Lucina in Chapter 20
Robin’s Primer
After defeating Robin at Level 80 in Warrior Against Fate, you can collect this material. You can find Warrior Against Fate in Invisible Ties
Lissa’s Nest-Egg Purse
You can collect this material after defeating Lissa in Chapter 20.
Frederick’s Pebbles
You can collect this material after defeating Frederick in Chapter 20.
Cordelia’s Wing Hairpins
You can collect this material after defeating Cordelia in Chapter 20.
Owain’s Belt Sash
You can collect this material after defeating Owain in Chapter 20.
Corrin’s Brooch
After defeating Corrin at Level 90 in A Burdened Heart, you can collect this material. You can find A Burdened Heart in the Grief.
Ryoma’s Headpiece
After defeating Ryoma at Level 62 in Pincer Escape, you can collect this material. You can find Pincer Escape in The Dark Pontiflex.
Hinoka’s Tassels
You can collect this material after defeating Hinoka in Chapter 20.
Takumi’s History Book
You can collect this material after defeating Takumi in Chapter 20.
Sakura’s Sash
You can collect this material after defeating Sakura in Chapter 20.
Oboro’s Sleeve Sash
You can collect this material after defeating Oboro in Chapter 20.
Xander’s Shield
After defeating Xander at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction, you can collect this material. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.
Camilla’s Belt
You can collect this material after defeating Camilla in Chapter 20.
Leo’s Tomato
You can collect this material after defeating Leo in Chapter 20.
Elise’s Flowers
You can collect this material after defeating Elsie in Chapter 20.
Niles’s Hood
After defeating Niles at Level 38 in Pincer Escape, you can collect this material. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.
Marth’s Brooch
After defeating Marth at Level 33 in Targeted Elimination, you can collect this material. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Caeda’s Bracelet
You can collect this material after defeating Caeda at Level 64 in Rendezvous Disruption. You can find Rendezvous Disruption in Together to the End.
Navarre’s Cord Belt
After defeating Navarre at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction, you can collect this material. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush of Conviction.
Tiki’s Anklet
After defeating Tiki at Level 41 in Ally Rescue, you can collect this material. You can find Ally Rescue in Noble Lady of Caelin.
Celica’s Shield
You can collect this material after defeating Celica in Chapter 20.
Lyn’s Gloves
After defeating Lyn at Level 60 in Fort Defense, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Defense in Noble Lady of Caelin.
Anna’s Cap
You can collect this material after defeating Anna at Level 38 at Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.
Azura’s Opera Gloves
You can collect this material after defeating Azura in Chapter 20.
Minerva’s Whip
After defeating Minerva at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction, you can collect this material. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth
Linde’s Bangle
After defeating Linde at Level 38 in Pincer Escape, you can collect this material. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.
Tharja’s Crystal Ball
You can collect this material after defeating Tharja in Chapter 20.
Olivia’s Hair Band
You can collect this material after defeating Olivia in Chapter 20.
Validar’s Bracelet
You can collect this material after defeating Validar at Level 85 in Knorda Market.
Iago’s Dark Instrument
After defeating Lago at Level 31 in Fort Defence, you can collect this material. You can find Fort Defence in Hero Challenges.
Gharnef’s Ring
You can collect this material after defeating Gharnef at Level 80 in Fight of the Hero-King. You can find Fight of the Hero-King in The Dark Pontiflex.
Darios’s Shield
You can collect this material after defeating Darios at Level 54 in Together to the End.
Chaos Dragon’s Barbs
You can collect this material after defeating Velezark at Level 45 in Noble Lady of Caelin.
Myrmidon’s Head Guard
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Myrmidon at Level 20 in Fort Siege. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.
Soldier’s Helmet
You can rarely collect this material after defeating a Soldier at Level 21 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Axe Fighter’s Helmet
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Fighter at Level 22 in Ally Rescue. You can find Ally Rescue in Hero Challenges
Archer’s Shoulder Pad
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Archer at Level 26 in Fort Siege. You can find Fort Siege in Hero Challenges.
Mage’s Robe
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Mage at Level 23 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Hero Challenges.
Outlaw’s Mask
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Thief at Level 52 in Escort, the Villagers. You can find Escape the Villagers in Scion of Legend.
Knight’s Pauldron
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Knight at Level 13 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in The Path is Yours.
Cavalier’s Saddle
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Cavalier at level 20 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in Invisible Ties.
Pegasus Knight’s Visor
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Pegasus Knight at Level 12 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in The Path of Yours.
Wyvern Rider’s Tasses
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Wyvern Rider in Chapter 9: Nohrian Princess.
Great Knight’s Barding
You can rarely collect this material after defeating the Great Knight at Level 10 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in Hero Challenges.
Manakete’s Tail
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Manakete at Level 30 in Timed Onslaught. You can find Timed Onslaught in Hero Challenges.
Monster’s Horns
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Monster at Level 37 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Rowan’s Cape
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Rowan in Chapter 20.
Lianna’s Cape
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lianna in Chapter 20.
Chrom’s Pauldron
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Chrom in Chapter 20.
Lucina’s Mask
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lucina in Chapter 20.
Robin’s Robes
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Robin at Level 80 in Warriors Against Fate. You can find Warriors Against Fate in Invisible Ties.
Lissa’s Crinoline
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lissa in Chapter 20.
Frederick’s Ribbon Tie
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Frederick in Chapter 20.
Cordelia’s Book on Love
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Cordelia in Chapter 20.
Owain’s Divine Names
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Owain in Chapter 20.
Corrin’s Hair Clasp
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Corrin at Level 90 in A Burdened Heart. You can find A Burdened Heart in Grief
Ryoma’s Battle Coat
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Ryoma at Level 62 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in The Dark Pontiflex.
Hinoka’s Scarf
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Hinoka in Chapter 20.
Takumi’s Fur Wrap
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Takumi at Level 65 in Rendezvous Disruption. You can find Rendezvous Disruption in Cold Reception.
Sakura’s Headband
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Sakura in Chapter 20.
Oboro’s Chest Guard
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Oboro in Chapter 20.
Xander’s Plate Armor
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Xander at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.
Camilla’s Tasses
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Camila in Chapter 20.
Leo’s Collar
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Leo in Chapter 20.
Elise’s Ribbon
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Elise in Chapter 20.
Niles’s Eye Patch
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Niles at Level 38 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.
Marth’s Tiara
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Marth at Level 33 in Targeted Elimination. You can find Targeted Elimination in Hero Challenges.
Caeda’s Breastplate
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Caeda at Level 64 in Rendezvous Disruption. You can find Rendezvous Disruption in Together to the End.
Navarre’s Sword Strap
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Navarre at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.
Tiki’s Hairpin
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Tiki at Level 41 in Ally Rescue. You can find Ally Rescue in Noble Lady of Caelin.
Celica’s Circlet
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Celica in Chapter 20.
Lyn’s Cord Belt
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lyn at Level 60 in Fort Defence. You can find Fort Defence in Noble lady of Caelin.
Anna’s Purse
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Anna at Level 38 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.
Azura’s Pendant
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Azura in Chapter 20.
Minerva’s Red Armor
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Minerva at Level 110 in Warriors of Conviction. You can find Warriors of Conviction in A Brush in the Teeth.
Linde’s Charm
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Linde at Level 38 in Pincer Escape. You can find Pincer Escape in Princess Minerva.
Tharja’s Liver-and-Eel Pie
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Tharja in Chapter 20.
Olivia’s Model Theater
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Olivia in Chapter 20.
Validar’s Necklace
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Validar at Level 85 in Knorda Market.
Iago’s Half Mask
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Lago at Level 31 in Fort Defence. You can find Fort Defence in Hero Challenges.
Gharnef’s Orb
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Gharnef at Level 80 in Flight of the Hero-King. You can find Flight of the Hero-King in The Dark Pontifex.
Darios’s Circlet
You can rarely collect this material after defeating Darios at Level 54 in Together to the End.
Chaos Dragon’s Jewel
You can rarely collect this material in Fire Emblem Warriors after defeating Velezark at Level 54 in Noble Lady of Caelin.