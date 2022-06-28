Fire Emblem Warriors Gleamstones Locations

There are magical stones in Fire Emblem Warriors known as Gleamstones. Gleamstones play a crucial role in the storyline of Fire Emblem Warriors. Many of you might be confused about acquiring Gleamstones in Fire Emblem Warriors. This guide explains all the details related to Gleamstones in Fire Emblem Warriors, including their locations and uses.

Uses Of Gleamstones in Fire Emblem Warriors

In Fire Emblem Warriors, there are a total of 5 Gleamstones. Out of all the characters, 5 characters possess these Gleamstones. All these characters possess Gleamstones of different colors. Gleamstones are used to give full power to the Shield of Flames of each of these characters. Before we take a look at their locations, here is the list of characters in Fire Emblem Warriors that have Gleamstones:

Chrom

Ryoma

Xander

Corrin

Marth

Gleamstone Locations

Finding all five Gleamstones is very straightforward. This guide section will give the exact locations of all the Gleamstones in Fire Emblem Warriors.

Chrom Gleamstone

To get Chrom’s Gleamstone in FEW, go to the home screen. On the right of the home button, you’ll see heroes. Click heroes and go to Chrom’s character. When the character opens, you’ll see a blue stone there. Collect the Gleamstone from here.

Ryom Gleamstone

Go to the home screen to get Ryoma’s Gleamstone Fire Emblem Warriors. On the right of the home button, you’ll see heroes. Click heroes and go to Ryoma’s character. When the character opens, you’ll see a red stone there. Collect the Gleamstone from here.

Xander Gleamstone

To get Xander’s Gleamstone FEW, go to the home screen. On the right of the home button, you’ll see heroes. Click heroes and go to Xander’s character card. When the character card opens, you’ll see a purple stone there. Collect the Gleamstone from here.

Corrin Gleamstone

Go to the home screen to get Corrin’s Gleamstone in Fire Emblem Warriors. On the right of the home button, you’ll see heroes. Click heroes and go to Corrin’s character. When the character opens, you’ll see a white stone there. Collect the Gleamstone from here.

Marth Gleamstone

To get Marth’s Gleamstone, go to the home screen. On the right of the home button, you’ll see heroes. Click heroes and go to Marth’s character. When the character opens, you’ll see a God stone there. Collect the Gleamstone from here.