Fire Emblem Warriors Anna’s Mementos: How to Collect All

Fire Emblem Warriors is a hack-and-slash action role-playing game in which players take the role of Rowan and Lianna. Players of this game get access to many intriguing features. However, this article will delve deeper into Anna’s Mementos, a fascinating item in Fire Emblem Warriors.

The collectible artifacts in Fire Emblem Warriors called Anna’s Mementos are used to solve one of the game’s five illustrations. Once you have all of Anna’s Mementos for a certain illustration, you’ll have a difficult job, and the playable character Anna will become available once you complete that job.

Anna’s Mementos in Story Mode

Story Mode in Fire Emblem Warriors covers the tale of the twin nobles Rowan and Lianna’s quest to save their kingdom. They become unlocked as heroes are encountered and won over to the player’s cause. After completing this mode, the harsher Lunatic difficulty becomes available. Beginning with Chapter 2, each chapter has two Anna’s Mementos that can be obtained by performing side quests inside the battles.

The second keepsakes are only available after completing the campaign and taking the stage on a hard or insane level.

Woodland’s Encounters Anna’s Mementos

You will need Rowan and Lianna’s units throughout this chapter, and to obtain Anna’s Mementos, you’ll have to defeat 1,000 enemies and get to Frederick in less than 5 minutes.

Anna’s Mementos in Dragon Valley Temple

In dragon Valley temple, a player will need Rowan, and if Rowan isn’t manageable, then Lianna and Chrom are necessarily required. To obtain Anna’s mementos, you’ll have to defeat 1000 enemies and rescue curate without Robin’s and Cordelia’s Hp falling below 20%.

HERO-KING of the desert

In this chapter, you will again need Rowan, and if not Rowan, then Liaana and Chrom are must required. For Anna’s Memento, you” ll have to kill 1000 enemies and seize all other enemy forts before the Arena entrance is seized

The Dragon’s Table

In this chapter, you will need Rowan and Lianna’s help. Defeat 1000 enemies, and after that, defeat Validar before Robin is knocked out of the game but make sure Chrom’s health doesn’t fall below 60%.

Hoshidan Princess

Again, in this chapter, you will need Rowan and Lianna. Kill 1000 enemies and reach Hinoka before any Sky Knights get into your base to get Anna’s Memento.

Hoshidan Prince

After Hoshidan Princess, there comes Hoshidan princess. In this chapter, no units are required. Killing 1000 enemies and defeating Oboro will get you Anna’s memento.

High Prince Ryoma

Like Hoshidan Prince, this chapter also doesn’t require any units. Kill 1000 enemies and control 8 or more allied more in 10 minutes, and you” ll succeed.

Nohrian Princess

Now it’s time for Nohrian Princess Chapter. In this chapter, no units are required to assist while killing 1000 enemies, and rescuing Myrmidon without cooling any lava will get you through it.

Nohrian Prince

A prince always accompanies a princess so are the Nohrian prince and princess. In this chapter, defeating 1000 enemies and the Cavalier messenger without letting Daria’s health drop below 60% will get you a memento.

Crown Prince Xander

In this chapter, Rowan or Lianna is required throughout the chapter. Defeat 1000 enemies and three or more of the enemies attacking Xander while two of Xander’s Mercenary guards are still alive.

An Orchestrated Battle

In this chapter, like others, you require Rowan or Lianna. Kill 1000 enemies and defeat Archer and Cavalier messenger disturbing the balance to succeed.

What Happened to Corrin

Rowan or Lianna are also required in this chapter to defeat 1000 enemies and make lago retreat within five minutes. Once these things are done, you will get a memento and move to the next chapter.

Sieging the Citadel

Rowan or Lianna are required in almost all the chapters, including this. Give defeat to 1000 enemies and seize control of all the forts on the way to the Castle Tower without Darius’s health falling below 80%.

Anna’s Memento Taking the World Tree

Kill 1000 enemies and find the real Gharnef within five minutes of his shadows appearing to get the desired goals. Rowan or Lianna are also required here.

The Imprisoned Prince

All you need to do in this chapter is gift defeat to 1000 enemies and rescue Darious while controlling eight or more allied forts.

Royal Blood

In this chapter, Rowan or Lianna are required. To get memento’s defeat 1000 enemies, stop four Chaos Dragon statues without any of your allies getting injured.

Chaos Dragon’s Might

Get Rowan or Lianna for this chapter too. Defeating 1000 enemies and reducing Dario’s health to 50% or less while two or more Dark Crystals reman.

Reclaiming Home

This chapter requires Rowan or Lianna. Defeat 1000 enemies and all three outrealm gatekeepers will get you mementos within five minutes of their appearance.

Clash at the World Tree

In this chapter, Rowan or Lianna are required. You” ll have to defeat 1000 enemies and three Mages controlling the wall of Darkness without any of your allies getting injured. This is the toughest chapter.

The Endgame-Chaos Dragon Velezark

This chapter requires Rowan or Lianna. To succeed, kill or defeat 1000 enemies and reduce Velezark’s Hp to 50% or lower within minutes.

Anna’s Mementos in History Mode

Twenty of the 23 playable characters in Fire Emblem Warriors are quite simple to unlock, while most players struggle to unlock the remaining characters. One must explore the depths of History Mode to unlock the final three characters.

In History Mode, conflicts are shown using sprites on a grid-based map. Players must prevail in these battles to clear the route and allow them to access the other parts of the map. It’s challenging to unlock History mode.

To unlock your character, you must first complete the full map. Celica is marginally more difficult to unlock than Lyn, the easiest. On the other hand, Anna takes a lot longer to unlock.

Invisible Ties Anna’s Mementos

All the Mementos you find in this History mode map are Illustration pieces for “Warriors against Fate.” We’ll now discuss what requirements you need to meet to acquire all of Anna’s Mementos across each battle on this map.

Targeted Elimination (Lv. 13 – Mage)

During this battle, you first need to defeat 1,000 enemies, followed by another 1200 to acquire Anna’s Mementos.

Targeted Elimination (Lv. 12 – Mage)

If you want to obtain Anna’s mementos found within this battle, you’ll first have to defeat a total of 1000 foes and then use your Dual Specials to cut down 75 additional enemies.

Targeted Elimination (Lv. 21 – Mage)

Getting Anna’s mementos in this battle is similar to (Lv 13 – Mage ). You have to defeat 1000 enemies and then another 1200 enemies to succeed.

Fort Siege (Lv. 18 – Myrmidon)

In this battle, getting Anna’s mementos is a little harder. A player must defeat 1000 enemies first and then take five enemy forts too.

Invisible Ties (Lv. 25 – Robin)

Here in this battle, you” ll have to defeat 1000 enemies and then 1200 enemies to acquire Anna’s mementos.

The Path Is Yours

Targeted Elimination (Lv. 28 – Pegasus Knight)

In this battle, defeat 1000 enemies and then take five enemy forts to succeed. This may be tough, but a proper strategy can get you through it.

In the White Light (Lv. 36 – Ryoma)

In this battle, you’ll have to kill again 1000 and then 1200 enemies.

Embrace the Dark (Lv. 36 – Xander)

To get Anna’s mementos in this battle, defeat 1000 enemies first and then take five enemy forts.

The Dark Pontifex

Fort Siege (Lv. 13 – Axe Fighter)

To get anna mementos, start with defeating 1000 enemies and then defeat 75 with dual specials.

Targeted Elimination (Lv. 30 – Gharnef)

Defeat 1000 enemies and then take any five enemy forts. You’ll get Anna mementos.

The Dark Pontifex (Lv. 30 – Gharnef)

Kill 1000 enemies and defeat another 1200 enemies to get Anna’s mementos in this chapter.

Noble Lady Of Caelin

Shadow Elimination (Axe Fighter – Lv. 50)

In this chapter, eliminate 1000 enemies and then 75 enemies with dual specials to get Anna’s mementos.

Shadow Elimination (Myrmidon – Lv. 34)

Eliminate 1000 enemies and take five enemy forts, and you’ll get Anna’s mementos.

Fort Siege (Pegasus Knight – Lv. 26)

In this chapter, kill 2200 enemies,1000 in the first attempt, and then 1200 later. This is how you’ll get Anna’s mementos.

Fort Defense (Caeda – Lv. 29)

Like Fort Siege (Pegasus Knight – Lv. 26), kill 2200 enemies,1000 in the first attempt and 1200 later. This is how you’ll get Anna’s mementos.

Targeted Elimination (Axe Fighter – Lv. 50)

In this chapter, eliminate 1000 enemies and another 1200 to get Anna’s mementos.

Shadow Elimination (Lyn – Lv. 37)

This chapter offers Anna a memento if you eliminate 1000 enemies and then eliminate 75 with Dual Specials.

Ally Rescue (Manakete – Lv. 41)

In this chapter, eliminate 1000 enemies and take five enemy forts later to get Anna’s mementos.

Shadow Elimination (Wyvern Rider – Lv. 41)

This chapter, like Shadow Elimination (Lyn – Lv. 37), offers you Anna memento if you eliminate 1000 enemies and then eliminate 75 enemies with Dual Specials.

Noble Lady of Caelin (Validar – Lv. 45)

In this last chapter, you’ll get Anna’s mementos by eliminating 1000 enemies first and then another 1200 enemies later in the game.

Together To The End

Fort Siege Lv. 34 (Myrmidon)

To get Anna’s mementos, you must defeat 1,000 enemies and take five enemy forts.

Shadow Elimination Lv. 41 (Mage)

In this chapter, defeat 1000 enemies and then defeat 75 enemies, but with Dual Special, you’ll get Anna’s mementos.

Targeted Elimination Lv. 42 (Archer)

Defeat 1,000 enemies and then defeat 75 enemies with Dual Specials to get Anna’s mementos.

Fort Defense Lv. 43 (Validar)

In this chapter, defeat 1,000 enemies and then defeat 1,200 enemies if you want to succeed.

Shadow Elimination Lv. 50 (Pegasus Knight)

In this chapter, all you need to do is defeat 1,000 enemies and take five enemy forts.

Ally Rescue Lv. 50 (Manakete)

In this chapter, defeat 1000 enemies and then 75 enemies with dual specials. Once you do these tasks, you’ll automatically get Anna’s mementos.

Shadow Elimination Lv. 50 (Iago)

Defeat 1,000 enemies and then defeat 1,200 to successfully move to the next chapter.

Rendezvous Disruption Lv. 50 (Gharnef)

In this chapter, defeat 1,000 enemies and then defeat 1,200 enemies to get Anna’s mementos.

Together to the End Lv. 54 (Darios)

Defeat 1,000 enemies and then take any five enemy forts to get Anna’s mementos and succeed.

Rendezvous Disruption Lv. 64 (Space-time Distortion)

In this chapter, defeat 1000 enemies and then take any five enemy forts. This is the only way you can get Anna’s mementos from this battle.