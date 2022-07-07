Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tea Party Guide

You can perform a Tea Party at a student’s or colleague’s birthday in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This activity increases the bond between the two parties. This guide will include all the details of how to unlock or host a tea party and many other related things.
How Tea Party Works in Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Tea has a long history and was discovered by a Chinese Emperor named Shen Nong. It was said that he was boiling water, and somehow, a leaf landed in his pot. He liked the fusion of the leaf and boiling to such an extent that he researched it further. Tea played an important in the era of the East India Company taking over East Asia.
Tea plays an important part in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. How, you may ask? Well, tea helps you increase your bonds with your students. Tea is one of the fastest and easiest ways of the bond establishment.
But tea party doesn’t work on anyone. Let’s say you just met a person and want to sit with them and have tea. That is impossible as you don’t have the bond between you two to that level.
This activity can be unlocked very easily; just head to the stables, where you will find Ferdinand. Accept his quest to find the tea set and give it to him. After completing this quest, the tea party event will be unlocked.
After that, you can now host the tea party. But before that, you will need some materials for the activity. The material that you will need to commence the activity will be tea leaves.
This leave is easy to find. Just explore the monastery, or if you aren’t into exploring, just buy them from merchants.
Now select a person you want to sit down with. After this, you will have to select a tea you will present to a particular person. Bear in mind that if you have a better quality of tea leaves, the conversion outcome will be better. But even if you choose any low-quality leaf, it’s not that the bond won’t be increased. Simply having tea with the person will increase the bond a little.
You will have three opportunities to speak up during the entire activity. Any conversion will lead to the other party asking some questions, and you will have three options. But do remember to choose a topic that the person you are having tea with will like; otherwise, your tea party might not go as well as you expect.
There will be a total of three questions with three choices. Do remember that picking two wrong answers will lead the person to leave.
If all of the three topics have been answered correctly, then a fourth topic will unlock, and you can appeal to your guest.
The characters, along with the correct answers which they should be given, are:
- Linhardt: The Art of Napping, Cats
- Ignatz: You Seem Well, First Crushes
- Flayn: The library’s Collection, Dreamy Knights, Perfect Recipes
- Sylvain: Favorite Sweets, Potential Training Partners, First Crushes
- Caspar: Food Select Plans for the Future, Someone you Look up to
The performance of your tea party will be rated, and the ratings “Nice Tea Party” and “Perfect Tea Time” will boost bonds between the two parties and motivation for the particular person.
Rotating the camera to different angles at different time will help you get a better rating. Finally, the different kinds of teas you can present are:
- Bergamot
- Sweet-Apple Blend
- Almyran Pine Needles
- Albinean Berry Blend
- Southern Fruit Blend
- Rose Petal Blend
- Mint Leaves
- Crescent-Moon Tea
- Dagda Fruit Blend
- Almond Blend
- Honeyed-Fruit Blend
- Cinnamon Blend
- Seiros Tea
- Ginger Tea
- Angelica Tea
- Chamomile
- Hresvelg Blend
- Leicester Cortania
- Tea of the Saints
Favorite Tea and Conversations
Following is the list of all the characters we will be discussing:
- Dimitri
- Dedue
- Felix Sylvain
- Ashe Annette
- Ingrid Mercedes
- Edelgard
- Hubert
- Caspar
- Ferdinand
- Linhardt
- Bernadetta
- Dorothea
- Petra
- Claude
- Hilda Ignatz
- Lorenz
- Raphael
- Leonie
- Marianne
- Lysithea
- Hanneman
- Manuela
- Flayn Shamir
- Catherine
- Cyril
- Alois
- Seteth
- Gilbert
- Rhea Anna
Dimitri Tea Party Guide
Dimitri Favorite Tea: Chamomile
Dimitri Favorite Conversations:
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fodlan’s future
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- School days
- Someone you look up to
- Sturdy weapons
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The library’s collection
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Dedue Dimitri Tea Party Guide
Dimitri Favorite Tea: Ginger Tea
Dimitri Favorite Conversations
- A dinner invitation
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Capable comrades
- Cooking mishaps
- Dimitri
- Equipment upkeep
- Exploring the Monastery
- Favorite sweets
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to recieve
- I’m counting on you
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Perfect recipes
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Thanks for everything
- The last battle
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- Your ambitions
Felix Tea Party Guide
Felix Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles
Felix Favorite Conversations:
- A new gambit
- A new sword technique
- A strong battalion
- Capable comrades
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Food in the Dining Hall
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- The last battle
- The opera
- Working together
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Sylvain Tea Party Guide
Sylvain Favorite Tea: Bergamot
Sylvain Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A place you’d like to visit
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks Dating
- escapades
- Dining partners
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery mysteries
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- Reliable allies
- School days School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal relationship
- The library’s collection
- The opera
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Ashe Tea Party Guide
Ashe Favorite Tea: Mint Tea
Ashe Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Being the perfect knight
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Dreamy knights
- Equipment upkeep
- Favorite sweets
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- I’m counting on you
- Monastery security
- Past laughs Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem well
- Your ambitions
Annette Tea Party Guide
Annette Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend
Annette Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Hopes for your future
- I’m counting on you
- Kitchen catastrophes
- Likeable allies
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The idea professor
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Ingrid Tea Party Guide
Ingrid Favorite Tea: Mint Tea
Ingrid Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Classes you might enjoy
- Cooking mishaps
- Dreamy knights
- Equipment up keep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Fodlan’s future
- Food for life
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The view from the bridge
- Things you find romantic
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Mercedes Tea Party Guide
Mercedes Favorite Tea: Albinean Berry Blend and Southern Fruit Blend
Mercedes Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A place you’d like to visit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Ghost stories
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Heart-racing memories
- Heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery rules
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- You seem different
- You’re doing great work
Edelgard Tea Party Guide
Edelgard Favorite Tea: Bergamot and Hresvelg Blend
Edelgard Favorite Conversations:
- A new gambit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Cats
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Dreaming of lazy days
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Favorite sweets
- Fodlan’s future
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Reliable allies
- School days School uniforms
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The opera
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- You seem different
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Hubert Tea Party Guide
Hubert Favorite Tea: Cinnamon Blend and Hresvelg Blend
Hubert Favorite Conversations:
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Fodlan’s future
- Guessing someone’s age
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery security
- Reliable allies
- Someone you look up to
- Successful plots
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- Working together
- Your ambitions
Caspar Tea Party Guide
Caspar Favorite Tea: Ginger Tea
Caspar Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Dreamy knights
- Equipment upkeep
- Exploring the Monastery
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Hopes for the future
- I’m counting on you
- Methods for growing taller
- Mighty weapons
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The last battle
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
- Working together You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Ferdinand Tea Party Guide
Ferdinand Favorite Tea: Southern Fruit Blend
Ferdinand Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Capable comrades
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- First crushes
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery rules
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- School uniforms
- Someone you look up to
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- The meaning of nobility
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work Your ambitions
Linhardt Tea Party Guide
Linhardt Favorite Tea: Southern Fruit Blend
Linhardt Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A place you’d like to visit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Cats
- Exploring the Monastery
- Favorite sweets
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- I heard some gossip
- Monastery mysteries
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plants for the future
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The art of napping
- The existence of Crests
- The Library’s collection
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
Bernadetta Tea Party Guide
Bernadetta Favorite Tea: Albinean Berry Blend
Bernadetta Favorite Conversations:
- A place you’d like to visit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Insectivorous plants
- Likeable allies
- Out first meeting
- Overpowering weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- School days
- School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Dorothea Tea Party Guide
Dorothea Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend
Dorothea Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- Books you’ve read recently
- Close calls
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- First crushes
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Out first meeting
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- School uniforms
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal relationship
- The melody of words
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Petra Tea Party Guide
Petra Favorite Tea: Four-Spice Tea
Petra Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Cats
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Fodlan’s future
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery rules
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Swimming in the ocean
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The view from the bridge
- Things you find romantic
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Claude Tea Party Guide
Claude Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles, Chamomile, Leicester Cortania
Claude Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Celebrations
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Reliable allies
- School days
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- Things that bother you
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- Your ambitions
Hilda Tea Party Guide
Hilda Favorite Tea: Southern Fruit Blend, Mint Leaves, Rose Petal Blend
Hilda Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A place you’d like to visit
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cute accessories
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Evaluating allies
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- Likeable allies
- Our first meeting
- Past laughs Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- Reliable allies
- School days
- School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal relationship
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Ignatz Tea Party Guide
Ignatz Favorite Tea: Lavender Blend
Ignatz Favorite Conversations:
- A place you’d like to visit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- First crushes
- Fodlan’s future
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mixing pigments
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery rules
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- School days
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The Library’s collection
- The opera
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Lorenz Tea Party Guide
Lorenz Favorite Tea: Bergamot
Lorenz Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A word advice
- Capable comrades
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Fodlan’s future
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery rules
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- Reliable allies
- Roses
- School days
- School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The ideal relationship
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- Your ambitions
Raphael Tea Party Guide
Raphael Favorite Tea: Almond Blend
Raphael Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Favorite sweets
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like receive
- I’m counting on you
- Muscle growth
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The last battle
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Leonie Tea Party Guide
Leonie Favorite Tea: Leonie
Leonie Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Jeralt
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Marianne Tea Party Guide
Marianne Favorite Tea: Lavender Blend
Marianne Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fodlan’s future
- Forest birds
- Gardening mishaps
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- Likeable allies
- Monastery mysteries
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The view from the bridge
- You seem different
Lysithea Tea Party Guide
Lysithea Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend
Lysithea Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Cats Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Evaluating allies
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery rules
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- School uniforms
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The thrill of sweets
- Working together
- You seem different
- Your ambitions
Hanneman Tea Party Guide
Hanneman Favorite Tea: Bergamot, Sweet-Apple Blend
Hanneman Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Cooking mishaps
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Heart-racing memories
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Out first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- Things that bother you
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work Your research
Manuela Tea Party Guide
Manuela Favorite Tea: Mint Tea
Manuela Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Best performance venues
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Exploring the Monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Monastery security
- Out first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- Reliable allies
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal professor
- The ideal relationship
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Flayn Tea Party Guide
Flayn Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend
Flayn Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Cute monks
- Dining partners
- Dreamy knights
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Fish and the sea
- Fodlan’s future
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Out first meeting
- Past laughs
- Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal professor
- The ideal relationship
- The Library’s collection
- The opera
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Things you find romantic
- Working together
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
Shamir Tea Party Guide
Shamir Favorite Tea: Crescent-Moon Tea
Shamir Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- Capable comrades
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Food in the dining hall
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery security
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs
- Plans for the future
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- Shareable snacks
- Strange fish in the pond
- Survival skills
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The courtyard couple
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- The view from the bridge
- Working together
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Catherine Tea Party Guide
Catherine Favorite Tea: Liecester Cortania
Catherine Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Academy memories
- Capable comrades
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Past laughs
- Potential training partners
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The existence of Crests
- The ideal relationship
- The last battle
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Cyril Tea Party Guide
Cyril Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles
Cyril Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cute monks
- Equipment upkeep
- Exploring the Monastery
- Favorite sweets
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Lady Rhea
- Likeable allies
- Monastery security
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Perfect recipes
- Shareable snacks
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
- You’re doing great work
- You seem different
- You seem well
- Your ambitions
Alois Tea Party Guide
Alois Favorite Tea: Crescent-Moon Tea
Alois Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Equipment upkeep
- Exploring the Monastery
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the Dining Hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Good jokes
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- School days
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The opera
- The view from the bridge
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- Your seem well
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Seteth Tea Party Guide
Seteth Favorite Tea: Four-Spice Blend
Seteth Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A new gambit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Exploring the Monastery
- Flayn Fodlan’s future
- Guessing someone’s age
- Hopes for your future
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Our first meeting
- Relaxing at the Sauna
- Reliable allies
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- The opera
- Things that bother you
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You’re doing great work
- Your ambitions
Gilbert Tea Party Guide
Gilbert Favorite Tea: Almond Blend
Gilbert Favorite Conversations:
- A new gambit
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Capable comrades
- Children at the market
- Equipment upkeep
- Evaluating allies
- Favorite sweets
- Fodlan’s future
- I’m counting on you
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery rules
- Monastery security
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Perfect recipes
- Potential training partners
- Reliable allies
- Shareable snacks
- Someone you look up to
- Strange fish in the pond
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal professor
- The last battle
- The Library’s collection
- Wood carving
- Working hours for guards
- Working together Your ambitions
Rhea Tea Party Guide
Rhea Favorite Tea: Angelica Tea, Chamomile, Crescent-Moon Tea
Rhea Favorite Conversations:
- A dinner invitation
- A place you’d like to visit
- A strong battalion
- A word of advice
- Books you’ve read recently
- Cats
- Children at the market
- Classes you might enjoy
- Close calls
- Cooking mishaps
- Dreamy knights
- Equipment upkeep
- Exploring the monastery
- Fashion
- Favorite sweets
- First crushes
- Fodlan’s future
- Food in the dining hall
- Gardening mishaps
- Gifts you’d like to receive
- Guessing someone’s age
- Heart-racing memories
- I heard some gossip
- I’m counting on you
- Likeable allies
- Mighty weapons
- Monastery mysteries
- Monastery rules
- Money-making secrets
- Our first meeting
- Overcoming weaknesses
- Past laughs Perfect recipes
- Plans for the future
- Relaxing at the sauna
- Reliable allies
- Shareable snacks
- Strange fish in the pond
- Tell me about yourself
- Thanks for everything
- The ideal professor
- The library’s collection
- The opera
- The view from the bridge
- Working hours for guards
- Working together
- You seem different
- You seem well
- You’re doing great work