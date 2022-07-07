Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tea Party Guide

You can perform a Tea Party at a student’s or colleague’s birthday in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This activity increases the bond between the two parties. This guide will include all the details of how to unlock or host a tea party and many other related things.

How Tea Party Works in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Tea plays an important part in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. How, you may ask? Well, tea helps you increase your bonds with your students. Tea is one of the fastest and easiest ways of the bond establishment.

But tea party doesn’t work on anyone. Let’s say you just met a person and want to sit with them and have tea. That is impossible as you don’t have the bond between you two to that level.

This activity can be unlocked very easily; just head to the stables, where you will find Ferdinand. Accept his quest to find the tea set and give it to him. After completing this quest, the tea party event will be unlocked.

After that, you can now host the tea party. But before that, you will need some materials for the activity. The material that you will need to commence the activity will be tea leaves.

This leave is easy to find. Just explore the monastery, or if you aren’t into exploring, just buy them from merchants.

Now select a person you want to sit down with. After this, you will have to select a tea you will present to a particular person. Bear in mind that if you have a better quality of tea leaves, the conversion outcome will be better. But even if you choose any low-quality leaf, it’s​ not that the bond won’t be increased. Simply having tea with the person will increase the bond a little.

You will have three opportunities to speak up during the entire activity. Any conversion will lead to the other party asking some questions, and you will have three options. But do remember to choose a topic that the person you are having tea with will like; otherwise, your tea party might not go as well as you expect.

There will be a total of three questions with three choices. Do remember that picking two wrong answers will lead the person to leave.

If all of the three topics have been answered correctly, then a fourth topic will unlock, and you can appeal to your guest.

The characters, along with the correct answers which they should be given, are:

  • Linhardt: The Art of Napping, Cats
  • Ignatz: You Seem Well, First Crushes
  • Flayn: The library’s Collection, Dreamy Knights, Perfect Recipes
  • Sylvain: Favorite Sweets, Potential Training Partners, First Crushes
  • Caspar: Food Select Plans for the Future, Someone you Look up to

The performance of your tea party will be rated, and the ratings “Nice Tea Party” and “Perfect Tea Time” will boost bonds between the two parties and motivation for the particular person.

Rotating the camera to different angles at different time will help you get a better rating. Finally, the different kinds of teas you can present are:

  • Bergamot
  • Sweet-Apple Blend
  • Almyran Pine Needles
  • Albinean Berry Blend
  • Southern Fruit Blend
  • Rose Petal Blend
  • Mint Leaves
  • Crescent-Moon Tea
  • Dagda Fruit Blend
  • Almond Blend
  • Honeyed-Fruit Blend
  • Cinnamon Blend
  • Seiros Tea
  • Ginger Tea
  • Angelica Tea
  • Chamomile
  • Hresvelg Blend
  • Leicester Cortania
  • Tea of the Saints

Favorite Tea and Conversations

Following is the list of all the characters we will be discussing:

Dimitri Tea Party Guide

Dimitri Favorite Tea: Chamomile

Dimitri Favorite Conversations:

  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fodlan’s future
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • School days
  • Someone you look up to
  • Sturdy weapons
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The library’s collection
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Dedue Dimitri Tea Party Guide

Dimitri Favorite Tea: Ginger Tea

 Dimitri Favorite Conversations

  • A dinner invitation
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Capable comrades
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Dimitri
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Favorite sweets
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to recieve
  • I’m counting on you
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Perfect recipes
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Thanks for everything
  • The last battle
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • Your ambitions

Felix Tea Party Guide

Felix Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles

Felix Favorite Conversations:

  • A new gambit
  • A new sword technique
  • A strong battalion
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • The last battle
  • The opera
  • Working together
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Sylvain Tea Party Guide

Sylvain Favorite Tea: Bergamot

Sylvain Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks Dating
  • escapades
  • Dining partners
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • Reliable allies
  • School days School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal relationship
  • The library’s collection
  • The opera
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Ashe Tea Party Guide

Ashe Favorite Tea: Mint Tea

Ashe Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Being the perfect knight
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Dreamy knights
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Favorite sweets
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • I’m counting on you
  • Monastery security
  • Past laughs Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem well
  • Your ambitions

Annette Tea Party Guide

Annette Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend

Annette Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Hopes for your future
  • I’m counting on you
  • Kitchen catastrophes
  • Likeable allies
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The idea professor
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Ingrid Tea Party Guide

Ingrid Favorite Tea: Mint Tea

Ingrid Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Dreamy knights
  • Equipment up keep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food for life
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Mercedes Tea Party Guide

Mercedes Favorite Tea: Albinean Berry Blend and Southern Fruit Blend

Mercedes Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Ghost stories
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery rules
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • You seem different
  • You’re doing great work

Edelgard Tea Party Guide

Edelgard Favorite Tea: Bergamot and Hresvelg Blend

Edelgard Favorite Conversations:

  • A new gambit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Dreaming of lazy days
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Favorite sweets
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Reliable allies
  • School days School uniforms
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The opera
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • You seem different
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Hubert Tea Party Guide

Hubert Favorite Tea: Cinnamon Blend and Hresvelg Blend

Hubert Favorite Conversations:

  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery security
  • Reliable allies
  • Someone you look up to
  • Successful plots
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • Working together
  • Your ambitions

Caspar Tea Party Guide

Caspar Favorite Tea:  Ginger Tea

Caspar Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Dreamy knights
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Hopes for the future
  • I’m counting on you
  • Methods for growing taller
  • Mighty weapons
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The last battle
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Ferdinand Tea Party Guide

Ferdinand Favorite Tea:  Southern Fruit Blend

Ferdinand Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Capable comrades
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • First crushes
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery rules
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Someone you look up to
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • The meaning of nobility
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work Your ambitions

Linhardt Tea Party Guide

Linhardt Favorite Tea:  Southern Fruit Blend

Linhardt Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Favorite sweets
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • I heard some gossip
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plants for the future
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The art of napping
  • The existence of Crests
  • The Library’s collection
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards

Bernadetta Tea Party Guide

Bernadetta Favorite Tea:  Albinean Berry Blend

Bernadetta Favorite Conversations:

  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Insectivorous plants
  • Likeable allies
  • Out first meeting
  • Overpowering weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Dorothea Tea Party Guide

Dorothea Favorite Tea:  Sweet-Apple Blend

Dorothea  Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Close calls
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • First crushes
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Out first meeting
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal relationship
  • The melody of words
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Petra Tea Party Guide

Petra Favorite Tea:  Four-Spice Tea

Petra Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery rules
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Swimming in the ocean
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Claude Tea Party Guide

Claude Favorite Tea:  Almyran Pine Needles, Chamomile, Leicester Cortania

Claude Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Celebrations
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Reliable allies
  • School days
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • Things that bother you
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • Your ambitions

Hilda Tea Party Guide

Hilda Favorite Tea:  Southern Fruit Blend, Mint Leaves, Rose Petal Blend

Hilda Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cute accessories
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Evaluating allies
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • Likeable allies
  • Our first meeting
  • Past laughs Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • Reliable allies
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal relationship
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Ignatz Tea Party Guide

Ignatz Favorite Tea:  Lavender Blend

Ignatz  Favorite Conversations:

  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • First crushes
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mixing pigments
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery rules
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • School days
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The Library’s collection
  • The opera
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Lorenz Tea Party Guide

Lorenz Favorite Tea:  Bergamot

Lorenz Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A word advice
  • Capable comrades
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery rules
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • Reliable allies
  • Roses
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The ideal relationship
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • Your ambitions

Raphael Tea Party Guide

Raphael Favorite Tea:  Almond Blend

Raphael Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Favorite sweets
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like receive
  • I’m counting on you
  • Muscle growth
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The last battle
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Leonie Tea Party Guide

Leonie Favorite Tea:  Leonie

Leonie Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Jeralt
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions          

Marianne Tea Party Guide

Marianne Favorite Tea:  Lavender Blend

Marianne Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Forest birds
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The view from the bridge
  • You seem different

Lysithea Tea Party Guide

Lysithea Favorite Tea:  Sweet-Apple Blend

Lysithea Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Evaluating allies
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery rules
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • School uniforms
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The thrill of sweets
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • Your ambitions

Hanneman Tea Party Guide

Hanneman Favorite Tea:  Bergamot, Sweet-Apple Blend

Hanneman Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Heart-racing memories
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Out first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • Things that bother you
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work Your research

Manuela Tea Party Guide

Manuela Favorite Tea:  Mint Tea

Manuela Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Best performance venues
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery security
  • Out first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • Reliable allies
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal professor
  • The ideal relationship
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Flayn Tea Party Guide

Flayn Favorite Tea:  Sweet-Apple Blend

Flayn Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Cute monks
  • Dining partners
  • Dreamy knights
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Fish and the sea
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Out first meeting
  • Past laughs
  • Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal professor
  • The ideal relationship
  • The Library’s collection
  • The opera
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Things you find romantic
  • Working together
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

Shamir Tea Party Guide

Shamir Favorite Tea:  Crescent-Moon Tea

Shamir Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • Capable comrades
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Food in the dining hall
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery security
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs
  • Plans for the future
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • Shareable snacks
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Survival skills
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The courtyard couple
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • The view from the bridge
  • Working together
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Catherine Tea Party Guide

Catherine Favorite Tea:  Liecester Cortania

Catherine Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Academy memories
  • Capable comrades
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Past laughs
  • Potential training partners
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The existence of Crests
  • The ideal relationship
  • The last battle
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Cyril Tea Party Guide

Cyril Favorite Tea:  Almyran Pine Needles

Cyril  Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cute monks
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Favorite sweets
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Lady Rhea
  • Likeable allies
  • Monastery security
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Perfect recipes
  • Shareable snacks
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards
  • You’re doing great work
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • Your ambitions

Alois Tea Party Guide

Alois Favorite Tea:  Crescent-Moon Tea

Alois  Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the Dining Hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Good jokes
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • School days
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The opera
  • The view from the bridge
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • Your seem well
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Seteth Tea Party Guide

Seteth Favorite Tea:  Four-Spice Blend

Seteth Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A new gambit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Exploring the Monastery
  • Flayn Fodlan’s future
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Hopes for your future
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Our first meeting
  • Relaxing at the Sauna
  • Reliable allies
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • The opera
  • Things that bother you
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You’re doing great work
  • Your ambitions

Gilbert Tea Party Guide

Gilbert Favorite Tea:  Almond Blend

Gilbert Favorite Conversations:

  • A new gambit
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Capable comrades
  • Children at the market
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Evaluating allies
  • Favorite sweets
  • Fodlan’s future
  • I’m counting on you
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery rules
  • Monastery security
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Perfect recipes
  • Potential training partners
  • Reliable allies
  • Shareable snacks
  • Someone you look up to
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal professor
  • The last battle
  • The Library’s collection
  • Wood carving
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together Your ambitions

Rhea Tea Party Guide

Rhea Favorite Tea:  Angelica Tea, Chamomile, Crescent-Moon Tea

Rhea Favorite Conversations:

  • A dinner invitation
  • A place you’d like to visit
  • A strong battalion
  • A word of advice
  • Books you’ve read recently
  • Cats
  • Children at the market
  • Classes you might enjoy
  • Close calls
  • Cooking mishaps
  • Dreamy knights
  • Equipment upkeep
  • Exploring the monastery
  • Fashion
  • Favorite sweets
  • First crushes
  • Fodlan’s future
  • Food in the dining hall
  • Gardening mishaps
  • Gifts you’d like to receive
  • Guessing someone’s age
  • Heart-racing memories
  • I heard some gossip
  • I’m counting on you
  • Likeable allies
  • Mighty weapons
  • Monastery mysteries
  • Monastery rules
  • Money-making secrets
  • Our first meeting
  • Overcoming weaknesses
  • Past laughs Perfect recipes
  • Plans for the future
  • Relaxing at the sauna
  • Reliable allies
  • Shareable snacks
  • Strange fish in the pond
  • Tell me about yourself
  • Thanks for everything
  • The ideal professor
  • The library’s collection
  • The opera
  • The view from the bridge
  • Working hours for guards
  • Working together
  • You seem different
  • You seem well
  • You’re doing great work

