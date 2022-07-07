Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tea Party Guide

You can perform a Tea Party at a student’s or colleague’s birthday in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This activity increases the bond between the two parties. This guide will include all the details of how to unlock or host a tea party and many other related things.

How Tea Party Works in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Tea has a long history and was discovered by a Chinese Emperor named Shen Nong. It was said that he was boiling water, and somehow, a leaf landed in his pot. He liked the fusion of the leaf and boiling to such an extent that he researched it further. Tea played an important in the era of the East India Company taking over East Asia.

Tea plays an important part in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. How, you may ask? Well, tea helps you increase your bonds with your students. Tea is one of the fastest and easiest ways of the bond establishment.

But tea party doesn’t work on anyone. Let’s say you just met a person and want to sit with them and have tea. That is impossible as you don’t have the bond between you two to that level.

This activity can be unlocked very easily; just head to the stables, where you will find Ferdinand. Accept his quest to find the tea set and give it to him. After completing this quest, the tea party event will be unlocked.

After that, you can now host the tea party. But before that, you will need some materials for the activity. The material that you will need to commence the activity will be tea leaves.

This leave is easy to find. Just explore the monastery, or if you aren’t into exploring, just buy them from merchants.

Now select a person you want to sit down with. After this, you will have to select a tea you will present to a particular person. Bear in mind that if you have a better quality of tea leaves, the conversion outcome will be better. But even if you choose any low-quality leaf, it’s​ not that the bond won’t be increased. Simply having tea with the person will increase the bond a little.

You will have three opportunities to speak up during the entire activity. Any conversion will lead to the other party asking some questions, and you will have three options. But do remember to choose a topic that the person you are having tea with will like; otherwise, your tea party might not go as well as you expect.

There will be a total of three questions with three choices. Do remember that picking two wrong answers will lead the person to leave.

If all of the three topics have been answered correctly, then a fourth topic will unlock, and you can appeal to your guest.

The characters, along with the correct answers which they should be given, are:

Linhardt : The Art of Napping, Cats

: The Art of Napping, Cats Ignatz : You Seem Well, First Crushes

: You Seem Well, First Crushes Flayn : The library’s Collection, Dreamy Knights, Perfect Recipes

: The library’s Collection, Dreamy Knights, Perfect Recipes Sylvain : Favorite Sweets, Potential Training Partners, First Crushes

: Favorite Sweets, Potential Training Partners, First Crushes Caspar: Food Select Plans for the Future, Someone you Look up to

The performance of your tea party will be rated, and the ratings “Nice Tea Party” and “Perfect Tea Time” will boost bonds between the two parties and motivation for the particular person.

Rotating the camera to different angles at different time will help you get a better rating. Finally, the different kinds of teas you can present are:

Bergamot

Sweet-Apple Blend

Almyran Pine Needles

Albinean Berry Blend

Southern Fruit Blend

Rose Petal Blend

Mint Leaves

Crescent-Moon Tea

Dagda Fruit Blend

Almond Blend

Honeyed-Fruit Blend

Cinnamon Blend

Seiros Tea

Ginger Tea

Angelica Tea

Chamomile

Hresvelg Blend

Leicester Cortania

Tea of the Saints

Favorite Tea and Conversations

Following is the list of all the characters we will be discussing:

Dimitri Tea Party Guide

Dimitri Favorite Tea: Chamomile

Dimitri Favorite Conversations:

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Children at the market

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fodlan’s future

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

School days

Someone you look up to

Sturdy weapons

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The ideal professor

The last battle

The library’s collection

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Dedue Dimitri Tea Party Guide

Dimitri Favorite Tea: Ginger Tea

Dimitri Favorite Conversations

A dinner invitation

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Capable comrades

Cooking mishaps

Dimitri

Equipment upkeep

Exploring the Monastery

Favorite sweets

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to recieve

I’m counting on you

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Perfect recipes

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Thanks for everything

The last battle

Working hours for guards

Working together

Your ambitions

Felix Tea Party Guide

Felix Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles

Felix Favorite Conversations:

A new gambit

A new sword technique

A strong battalion

Capable comrades

Cats

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Food in the Dining Hall

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

The last battle

The opera

Working together

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Sylvain Tea Party Guide

Sylvain Favorite Tea: Bergamot

Sylvain Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A place you’d like to visit

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks Dating

escapades

Dining partners

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery mysteries

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Relaxing at the Sauna

Reliable allies

School days School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal relationship

The library’s collection

The opera

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Ashe Tea Party Guide

Ashe Favorite Tea: Mint Tea

Ashe Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Being the perfect knight

Books you’ve read recently

Cats

Children at the market

Close calls

Dreamy knights

Equipment upkeep

Favorite sweets

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

I’m counting on you

Monastery security

Past laughs Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem well

Your ambitions

Annette Tea Party Guide

Annette Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend

Annette Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Children at the market

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Favorite sweets

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Hopes for your future

I’m counting on you

Kitchen catastrophes

Likeable allies

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The idea professor

The ideal relationship

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The opera

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Ingrid Tea Party Guide

Ingrid Favorite Tea: Mint Tea

Ingrid Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Cats

Classes you might enjoy

Cooking mishaps

Dreamy knights

Equipment up keep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Fodlan’s future

Food for life

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The view from the bridge

Things you find romantic

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Mercedes Tea Party Guide

Mercedes Favorite Tea: Albinean Berry Blend and Southern Fruit Blend

Mercedes Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A place you’d like to visit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Cats

Children at the market

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Ghost stories

Gifts you’d like to receive

Heart-racing memories

Heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery rules

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal relationship

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The opera

Things that bother you

You seem different

You’re doing great work

Edelgard Tea Party Guide

Edelgard Favorite Tea: Bergamot and Hresvelg Blend

Edelgard Favorite Conversations:

A new gambit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Cats

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Dreaming of lazy days

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Favorite sweets

Fodlan’s future

Gifts you’d like to receive

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Monastery mysteries

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Reliable allies

School days School uniforms

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The opera

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

You seem different

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Hubert Tea Party Guide

Hubert Favorite Tea: Cinnamon Blend and Hresvelg Blend

Hubert Favorite Conversations:

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Fodlan’s future

Guessing someone’s age

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery mysteries

Monastery security

Reliable allies

Someone you look up to

Successful plots

The last battle

The Library’s collection

Working together

Your ambitions

Caspar Tea Party Guide

Caspar Favorite Tea: Ginger Tea

Caspar Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Cats

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Dreamy knights

Equipment upkeep

Exploring the Monastery

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Hopes for the future

I’m counting on you

Methods for growing taller

Mighty weapons

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The last battle

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

Working together You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Ferdinand Tea Party Guide

Ferdinand Favorite Tea: Southern Fruit Blend

Ferdinand Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Capable comrades

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

First crushes

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Mighty weapons

Monastery rules

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

School uniforms

Someone you look up to

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The ideal relationship

The last battle

The meaning of nobility

The opera

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work Your ambitions

Linhardt Tea Party Guide

Linhardt Favorite Tea: Southern Fruit Blend

Linhardt Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A place you’d like to visit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Cats

Exploring the Monastery

Favorite sweets

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

I heard some gossip

Monastery mysteries

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plants for the future

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The art of napping

The existence of Crests

The Library’s collection

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

Bernadetta Tea Party Guide

Bernadetta Favorite Tea: Albinean Berry Blend

Bernadetta Favorite Conversations:

A place you’d like to visit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Cats

Children at the market

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Favorite sweets

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Insectivorous plants

Likeable allies

Out first meeting

Overpowering weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

School days

School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal relationship

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Dorothea Tea Party Guide

Dorothea Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend

Dorothea Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

Books you’ve read recently

Close calls

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

First crushes

Gifts you’d like to receive

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Out first meeting

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

School uniforms

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal relationship

The melody of words

The opera

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Petra Tea Party Guide

Petra Favorite Tea: Four-Spice Tea

Petra Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Cats

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Fodlan’s future

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Mighty weapons

Monastery mysteries

Monastery rules

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Swimming in the ocean

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The ideal relationship

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The view from the bridge

Things you find romantic

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Claude Tea Party Guide

Claude Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles, Chamomile, Leicester Cortania

Claude Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Celebrations

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Mighty weapons

Monastery mysteries

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Reliable allies

School days

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

Things that bother you

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

Your ambitions

Hilda Tea Party Guide

Hilda Favorite Tea: Southern Fruit Blend, Mint Leaves, Rose Petal Blend

Hilda Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A place you’d like to visit

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cute accessories

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Evaluating allies

Fashion

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

Likeable allies

Our first meeting

Past laughs Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

Reliable allies

School days

School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal relationship

The opera

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Ignatz Tea Party Guide

Ignatz Favorite Tea: Lavender Blend

Ignatz Favorite Conversations:

A place you’d like to visit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Cats

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

First crushes

Fodlan’s future

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Mixing pigments

Monastery mysteries

Monastery rules

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plans for the future

School days

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The Library’s collection

The opera

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Lorenz Tea Party Guide

Lorenz Favorite Tea: Bergamot

Lorenz Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A word advice

Capable comrades

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Fodlan’s future

Gifts you’d like to receive

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery rules

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

Reliable allies

Roses

School days

School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The ideal relationship

The opera

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

Your ambitions

Raphael Tea Party Guide

Raphael Favorite Tea: Almond Blend

Raphael Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Cats

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Favorite sweets

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like receive

I’m counting on you

Muscle growth

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The last battle

The opera

Things that bother you

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Leonie Tea Party Guide

Leonie Favorite Tea: Leonie

Leonie Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Jeralt

Mighty weapons

Monastery mysteries

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The ideal professor

The last battle

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working together

You seem different

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Marianne Tea Party Guide

Marianne Favorite Tea: Lavender Blend

Marianne Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Cats

Children at the market

Close calls

Exploring the Monastery

Fodlan’s future

Forest birds

Gardening mishaps

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

Likeable allies

Monastery mysteries

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The view from the bridge

You seem different

Lysithea Tea Party Guide

Lysithea Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend

Lysithea Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Cats Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Evaluating allies

Fashion

Favorite sweets

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery mysteries

Monastery rules

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

School uniforms

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The thrill of sweets

Working together

You seem different

Your ambitions

Hanneman Tea Party Guide

Hanneman Favorite Tea: Bergamot, Sweet-Apple Blend

Hanneman Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Cooking mishaps

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Favorite sweets

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

Heart-racing memories

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery mysteries

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Out first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

School days

Shareable snacks

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

Things that bother you

You seem well

You’re doing great work Your research

Manuela Tea Party Guide

Manuela Favorite Tea: Mint Tea

Manuela Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Best performance venues

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Exploring the Monastery

Fashion

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Monastery security

Out first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Relaxing at the Sauna

Reliable allies

School days

Shareable snacks

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal professor

The ideal relationship

The opera

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Flayn Tea Party Guide

Flayn Favorite Tea: Sweet-Apple Blend

Flayn Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Cats

Children at the market

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Cute monks

Dining partners

Dreamy knights

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Fish and the sea

Fodlan’s future

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

Heart-racing memories

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Out first meeting

Past laughs

Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

School days

Shareable snacks

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal professor

The ideal relationship

The Library’s collection

The opera

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Things you find romantic

Working together

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Shamir Tea Party Guide

Shamir Favorite Tea: Crescent-Moon Tea

Shamir Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

Capable comrades

Cats

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Food in the dining hall

Gifts you’d like to receive

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery security

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs

Plans for the future

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

Shareable snacks

Strange fish in the pond

Survival skills

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The courtyard couple

The ideal relationship

The last battle

The view from the bridge

Working together

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Catherine Tea Party Guide

Catherine Favorite Tea: Liecester Cortania

Catherine Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Academy memories

Capable comrades

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Mighty weapons

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Past laughs

Potential training partners

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The existence of Crests

The ideal relationship

The last battle

Working hours for guards

Working together

You seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Cyril Tea Party Guide

Cyril Favorite Tea: Almyran Pine Needles

Cyril Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

Cats

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Cute monks

Equipment upkeep

Exploring the Monastery

Favorite sweets

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Guessing someone’s age

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Lady Rhea

Likeable allies

Monastery security

Overcoming weaknesses

Perfect recipes

Shareable snacks

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

You’re doing great work

You seem different

You seem well

Your ambitions

Alois Tea Party Guide

Alois Favorite Tea: Crescent-Moon Tea

Alois Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Cats

Children at the market

Close calls

Cooking mishaps

Equipment upkeep

Exploring the Monastery

Favorite sweets

First crushes

Fodlan’s future

Food in the Dining Hall

Gardening mishaps

Gifts you’d like to receive

Good jokes

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Overcoming weaknesses

Past laughs Perfect recipes

Plans for the future

School days

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The ideal professor

The last battle

The opera

The view from the bridge

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

Working together

Your seem well

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Seteth Tea Party Guide

Seteth Favorite Tea: Four-Spice Blend

Seteth Favorite Conversations:

A dinner invitation

A new gambit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Children at the market

Classes you might enjoy

Close calls

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Exploring the Monastery

Flayn Fodlan’s future

Guessing someone’s age

Hopes for your future

I heard some gossip

I’m counting on you

Likeable allies

Mighty weapons

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Our first meeting

Relaxing at the Sauna

Reliable allies

Tell me about yourself

Thanks for everything

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

The opera

Things that bother you

Working hours for guards

Working together

You’re doing great work

Your ambitions

Gilbert Tea Party Guide

Gilbert Favorite Tea: Almond Blend

Gilbert Favorite Conversations:

A new gambit

A place you’d like to visit

A strong battalion

A word of advice

Books you’ve read recently

Capable comrades

Children at the market

Equipment upkeep

Evaluating allies

Favorite sweets

Fodlan’s future

I’m counting on you

Mighty weapons

Monastery rules

Monastery security

Overcoming weaknesses

Perfect recipes

Potential training partners

Reliable allies

Shareable snacks

Someone you look up to

Strange fish in the pond

Thanks for everything

The ideal professor

The last battle

The Library’s collection

Wood carving

Working hours for guards

Working together Your ambitions

Rhea Tea Party Guide

Rhea Favorite Tea: Angelica Tea, Chamomile, Crescent-Moon Tea

Rhea Favorite Conversations: