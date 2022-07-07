Fire Emblem: Three Houses Recruitment Guide

Character recruitment in Fire Emblem: Three Houses is among the most difficult tasks. Some people won’t be recruitable, such as Claude, House Leaders, Dimitri, and Edelgard, and others who are devoted to specific leaders won’t be allowed to enter your forces.

In this guide, we will cover everything related to the Recruitment of different characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and discuss which units are the best.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Recruitment Requirements and Support Level

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you pick up a house at the start of the game. Now you already have students in that house, but if you ever need to get students from another house, you can surely recruit them.

To recruit them, you need to fulfill certain attributes they ask of you. Firstly, go and have a quick conversation with them. By the end of the conversation, you get an option to recruit them, but that will require you to have certain leveled-up attributes.

You need to have these attributes before you can recruit them. Other than that, the offer to recruit the students is limited, and if you do not recruit them at that specific time or turn them down, you will not ever be able to recruit them back.

You must beat a pupil in battle before you may recruit them after the time skip. Once you’ve beat them, you’ll get the choice to leave them, which provides you with the ideal chance to appoint those to your squad.

Lysithea, Lorenz, and Ashe are the only characters thus far proven to be recruitable after the time jump.

Character Requirements change through each character, but rank C and above seems to be perfectly fit for the aptitude and Support Levels.

Skills can be raised by participating in battles through faculty training, whereas the Support Levels are increased by keeping your relationship with other characters in check.

You maintain your relationships with other characters by giving them gifts, being their ally in battles, sharing meals with them, and returning them the items they have misplaced or lost. With every unit, raise your support level till you reach B rank, at which point they will be yours.

You find a student for Recruitment by exploring the Monastery during your free time on Sundays.

If you do not want to concern with the attributes, then you can also increase your Support Level with a student to rank-A to recruit the student.

This method saves you from leveling up your attributes to the student’s demand. Increasing the support level with a unit demands you to engage them in activities like:

Sharing a Meal Faculty Training from Them Fighting Alongside Them Giving Them Gifts Choir Practice Cooking

Black Eagles

Character Recruitment Stat Recruitment Skill Caspar Strength Brawl Dorothea Charm Authority Linhardt Magic Reason Ferdinand Dexterity Heavy Armor Petra Dexterity Riding Bernadetta Strength Bow

Blue Lions

Character Recruitment Stat Recruitment Skill Mercedes Magic Bow Felix Speed Sword Annette Magic Faith Sylvain Charm Reason Ashe Charm Lance Ingrid Dexterity Flying

Golden Deer

Character Recruitment Stat Recruitment Skill Leonie Strength Lance Marianne Magic Riding Raphael Strength Heavy Armor Lysithea Magic Faith Hilda Charm Axe Lorenz Charm Reason

Best Units to Recruit in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Below we have compiled a list of the best units to recruit in FE: Three Houses.

Mercedes

Lysithea

Bernadetta

Petra

Felix

Mercedes

Mercedes is an excellent choice for recruiting in Fire Emblem: Three Houses because of her ability to heal people. Anyone searching for decent support should make luring Mercedes their main aim.

Mercedes may use her Live to Serve ability to cure herself for about a similar quantity as she heals an ally, which enables her to maintain a continuous supply of health during the battle.

Her Lamine crest sometimes retains uses of recovery magic, enabling her to provide extra healing should things go south.

Lysithea

Lysithea is a mage everyone must have in their team in FE: Three Houses. Due to her excellent magic, speed, and dexterity stats, Lysithea can do exceptionally elevated raw damage.

Thus, she easily outperforms Dorothea and Annette, making her a must-choose for anybody who wants to pelt their enemies with black magic.

Lysithea, however, may earn class masteries quickly and easily thanks to her Mastermind skill, which allows her to receive double skill experience via fighting.

Bernadetta

If presented with the opportunity, Bernadetta, an archer, can eliminate entire regions of the game by herself.

When gamers specialize in her Riding budding talent skill, she gains greater power in her skill to barrage opposing troops with arrows. If you have earned enough riding levels, you may utilize Bernadetta’s superior agility and reach.

With the help of her Persecution Complex talent, Bernadetta may do an additional +5 damage if her health is below 100%, providing her the advantage she requires to influence the result of exceptionally difficult battles. This, coupled with Indech’s crest power, which sometimes lets weapon assaults land two blows, makes for a superb marksman who can easily dispatch enemies.

Petra

Petra is a unit who loves critical hits, and when combined with crit-boosting equipment like weapons and equipment, she becomes an utter monster on the battleground.

Because of her Hunter’s Boon talent, which boosts her crit rate to +20 when an adversary has below 50% Health, Petra cleans up the battleground.

Felix

Felix’s considerable strength, quickness, and agility make him a great swordsman to hire in FE: Three Houses. The Fraldarius crest further enables Felix to occasionally increase the lethality of his assaults when wielding a weapon.

Additionally, if a battalion is not there or if the health of the battalion is nil, his Lone Wolf talent raises his attack by five.