Fire Emblem: Three Houses Lost Items Locations Guide

By Editorial Team

Players can find many lost items scattered around different locations in Fire Emblem: Three Houses during the first part of the story at the Monastery. Players can return the items to their respective owners by interacting with them, which will greatly increase their bond.

The prerequisite of returning lost items is completing a quest from Jeralt in chapter 3. This quest demands the player to find and return Jeralt’s lost flask. The lost items appear in different areas each month for specific characters. This guide will help you find all the Lost Items in Fire Emblem: Three Houses by pinpointing their locations and which month you’ll need to be in to find them.

Garland Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Wooden Flask Second Floor Lobby Jeralt
Sketch of a Sigil Second Floor Hallway Hanneman
Hand Drawn Map Dining Hall Gardens Leonie
White Glove Black Eagle Classroom Edelgard
Wooden Button Training Grounds Raphael
Tattered Overcoat Training Grounds Caspar
School of Sorcery Book Dining Hall Annette
Leather Bow Sheath Reception Hall Claude
Elegant Hair Clip Second Floor – Audience Chamber Rhea

Horsebow Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Antique Clasp Fishing Pond Flayn
Agricultural Survey Stables Ferdinand
How to Be Tidy Stables Marianne
Gardening Shears Training Grounds Dedue
Black Leather Gloves Training Grounds Dimitri
Silver Brooch Officer’s Academy Courtyard Dorothea
Spotless Bandage Golden Deer Classroom Hilda
Silver Necklace Entrance Hall Gilbert
How to Bake Sweets Cathedral Mercedes
Bundle of Herbs Cathedral Ashe
Seiros Scriptures Cathedral Rhea
Hammer and Chisel Second Floor Hanneman

Ethereal Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Evil-Repelling Amulet Fishing Pond Ashe
Centipede Picture Stables Shamir
Big Spoon Dining Hall Raphael
Princess Doll Reception Hall Lysithea
Blue Stone Golden Deer Classroom Ignatz
Old Cleaning Cloth Second Floor Lobby Cyril
Carving Hammer Knight’s Hall Gilbert
Lens Cloth Knight’s Hall Hanneman
Book of Ghost Stories Cathedral – East Side Mercedes
Old Fishing Rod Cathedral – Saint Statue Room Seteth
Animated Bait Library Linhardt
Unfinished Score Blue Lion Classroom Annette

Blue Sea Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Used Bottle of Perfume Marketplace Hilda
Confessional Letter Stables Marianne
Artificial Flower Pathway North of Knight’s Hall Lorenz
Bag of Tea Leaves Black Eagles Classroom Ferdinand
Thunderbrand Replica Training Grounds Caspar
Badge of Graduation Training Grounds Catherine
Noxious Handkerchief Training Grounds Hubert
Mysterious Notebook Cathedreal – Holy Mausoleum Entrance Alois
Wellness Herbs Second Floor – Infirmary Manuela
Secret Ledger Dining Hall Gardens Anna

Wyvern Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Bundle of Dry Hemp Marketplace Shamir
Jousting Almanac Entrance Hall Ingrid
Black Iron Spur Dining Hall Felix
Burlap Sack of Rocks Dining Hall Raphael
Small Tanned Hide Reception Hall Petra
Letter to Rhea Training Grounds Catherine
Shiny Striated Pebble First Floor – Dormitories Hapi

Guardian Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Introduction to Magic Fishing Pond Alois
Light Purple Veil Greenhouse Manuela
Lovely Comb Greenhouse Dorothea
Pegasus Horseshoes Stables Ingrid
Weathered Cloak Entrance Hall Catherine
Noseless Puppet Knight’s Hall Entrance Gilbert
Iron Cooking Pot Knight’s Hall Dedue
Training Logbook Knight’s Hall Dimitri
Letter to the Goddess Golden Deer Classroom Ignatz
Handmade Hair Clip Golden Deer Classroom Hilda
Unfinished Score Blue Lions Classroom Annette
Toothed Dagger Training Grounds Felix
Animal Bone Dice Training Grounds Shamir
Snapped Writing Quill Second Floor – Advisory Room Seteth
Animated Bait Second Floor – Library Linhardt
Bag of Seeds Cathedral Marianne
Dusty Book of Fables Cathedral Flayn
Fur Scarf Near Amiibo Gazebo Leonie
Board Game Piece Entrance Hall next to Lysithea Claude

Verdant Rain Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Needle and Thread 1st Floor Dormitories – Outside Bernadetta’s Room Bernadetta
Portrait of Rhea 2nd Floor Dormitories – Hallway Cyril
Feather Pillow Dining Hall Linhardt
Curry Comb Entrance Hall Ingrid
Encyclopedia of Sweets Golden Deer Classroom Lysithea
Unused Lipstick Reception Hall Sylvain
Exotic Flower Reception Hall Petra
Sword Belt Fragment Training Hall Felix
Art Book Cathedral Ignatz
Nimbus Charm Abyss Entrance Constance
Makeup Brush Sauna Yuri

Red Wolf Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Still Life Picture 1st Floor Dormitory Bernadetta
Well Used Hatchet Dining Hall Gardens Cyril
Crude Arrowheads Dining Hall Balcony Leonie
Foreign Gold Coin Fishing Pond Alois
Old Map of Enbarr Fishing Pond Flayn
A Treatsie on Etiquitte Entrance Hall Lorenz
Songstress Poster Officer’s Academy Dorothea
The Saints Revealed Reception Hall Linhardt
Crumpled Love Letter Knight’s Hall Sylvain
Unfinished Fable Second Floor – Advisory Room Seteth
Clean Dusting Cloth Second Floor – Infirmary Manuela
Fruit Preserves Cathedral Mercedes
Mild Stomach Poison Golden Deer Classroom Claude
Repellent Powder Dining Hall Gardens Constance

Pegasus Moon Lost Items

Lost Item  Location  Owner
Wax Diptych Dining Hall Annette
Maintenance Oil Dining Hall Ferdinand
Annotated Dictionary Dining Hall Petra
Grounding Charm Dining Hall Caspar
Hedgehog Case Graveyard Bernadetta
New Bottle of Perfume Reception Hall Lysithea
Silk Handkerchief Golden Deer Classroom Lorenz
The History of Sreng Blue Lions Classroom Sylvain
Moon Knight’s Tale Cathedral Ashe
Faded Star Chart Second Floor – Library Rhea
Balance Scale Above Graveyard Anna
Basket of Berries Greenhouse Hapi
Stiff Hand Wrap Fishing Pond Balthus

 

Related Topics

About the Author

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.