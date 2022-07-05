Fire Emblem: Three Houses Lost Items Locations Guide

Players can find many lost items scattered around different locations in Fire Emblem: Three Houses during the first part of the story at the Monastery. Players can return the items to their respective owners by interacting with them, which will greatly increase their bond.

The prerequisite of returning lost items is completing a quest from Jeralt in chapter 3. This quest demands the player to find and return Jeralt’s lost flask. The lost items appear in different areas each month for specific characters. This guide will help you find all the Lost Items in Fire Emblem: Three Houses by pinpointing their locations and which month you’ll need to be in to find them.

Garland Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Wooden Flask Second Floor Lobby Jeralt Sketch of a Sigil Second Floor Hallway Hanneman Hand Drawn Map Dining Hall Gardens Leonie White Glove Black Eagle Classroom Edelgard Wooden Button Training Grounds Raphael Tattered Overcoat Training Grounds Caspar School of Sorcery Book Dining Hall Annette Leather Bow Sheath Reception Hall Claude Elegant Hair Clip Second Floor – Audience Chamber Rhea

Horsebow Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Antique Clasp Fishing Pond Flayn Agricultural Survey Stables Ferdinand How to Be Tidy Stables Marianne Gardening Shears Training Grounds Dedue Black Leather Gloves Training Grounds Dimitri Silver Brooch Officer’s Academy Courtyard Dorothea Spotless Bandage Golden Deer Classroom Hilda Silver Necklace Entrance Hall Gilbert How to Bake Sweets Cathedral Mercedes Bundle of Herbs Cathedral Ashe Seiros Scriptures Cathedral Rhea Hammer and Chisel Second Floor Hanneman

Ethereal Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Evil-Repelling Amulet Fishing Pond Ashe Centipede Picture Stables Shamir Big Spoon Dining Hall Raphael Princess Doll Reception Hall Lysithea Blue Stone Golden Deer Classroom Ignatz Old Cleaning Cloth Second Floor Lobby Cyril Carving Hammer Knight’s Hall Gilbert Lens Cloth Knight’s Hall Hanneman Book of Ghost Stories Cathedral – East Side Mercedes Old Fishing Rod Cathedral – Saint Statue Room Seteth Animated Bait Library Linhardt Unfinished Score Blue Lion Classroom Annette

Blue Sea Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Used Bottle of Perfume Marketplace Hilda Confessional Letter Stables Marianne Artificial Flower Pathway North of Knight’s Hall Lorenz Bag of Tea Leaves Black Eagles Classroom Ferdinand Thunderbrand Replica Training Grounds Caspar Badge of Graduation Training Grounds Catherine Noxious Handkerchief Training Grounds Hubert Mysterious Notebook Cathedreal – Holy Mausoleum Entrance Alois Wellness Herbs Second Floor – Infirmary Manuela Secret Ledger Dining Hall Gardens Anna

Wyvern Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Bundle of Dry Hemp Marketplace Shamir Jousting Almanac Entrance Hall Ingrid Black Iron Spur Dining Hall Felix Burlap Sack of Rocks Dining Hall Raphael Small Tanned Hide Reception Hall Petra Letter to Rhea Training Grounds Catherine Shiny Striated Pebble First Floor – Dormitories Hapi

Guardian Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Introduction to Magic Fishing Pond Alois Light Purple Veil Greenhouse Manuela Lovely Comb Greenhouse Dorothea Pegasus Horseshoes Stables Ingrid Weathered Cloak Entrance Hall Catherine Noseless Puppet Knight’s Hall Entrance Gilbert Iron Cooking Pot Knight’s Hall Dedue Training Logbook Knight’s Hall Dimitri Letter to the Goddess Golden Deer Classroom Ignatz Handmade Hair Clip Golden Deer Classroom Hilda Unfinished Score Blue Lions Classroom Annette Toothed Dagger Training Grounds Felix Animal Bone Dice Training Grounds Shamir Snapped Writing Quill Second Floor – Advisory Room Seteth Animated Bait Second Floor – Library Linhardt Bag of Seeds Cathedral Marianne Dusty Book of Fables Cathedral Flayn Fur Scarf Near Amiibo Gazebo Leonie Board Game Piece Entrance Hall next to Lysithea Claude

Verdant Rain Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Needle and Thread 1st Floor Dormitories – Outside Bernadetta’s Room Bernadetta Portrait of Rhea 2nd Floor Dormitories – Hallway Cyril Feather Pillow Dining Hall Linhardt Curry Comb Entrance Hall Ingrid Encyclopedia of Sweets Golden Deer Classroom Lysithea Unused Lipstick Reception Hall Sylvain Exotic Flower Reception Hall Petra Sword Belt Fragment Training Hall Felix Art Book Cathedral Ignatz Nimbus Charm Abyss Entrance Constance Makeup Brush Sauna Yuri

Red Wolf Moon Lost Items

Lost Item Location Owner Still Life Picture 1st Floor Dormitory Bernadetta Well Used Hatchet Dining Hall Gardens Cyril Crude Arrowheads Dining Hall Balcony Leonie Foreign Gold Coin Fishing Pond Alois Old Map of Enbarr Fishing Pond Flayn A Treatsie on Etiquitte Entrance Hall Lorenz Songstress Poster Officer’s Academy Dorothea The Saints Revealed Reception Hall Linhardt Crumpled Love Letter Knight’s Hall Sylvain Unfinished Fable Second Floor – Advisory Room Seteth Clean Dusting Cloth Second Floor – Infirmary Manuela Fruit Preserves Cathedral Mercedes Mild Stomach Poison Golden Deer Classroom Claude Repellent Powder Dining Hall Gardens Constance

Pegasus Moon Lost Items