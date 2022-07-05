Fire Emblem: Three Houses Lost Items Locations Guide

Players can find many lost items scattered around different locations in Fire Emblem: Three Houses during the first part of the story at the Monastery. Players can return the items to their respective owners by interacting with them, which will greatly increase their bond.
The prerequisite of returning lost items is completing a quest from Jeralt in chapter 3. This quest demands the player to find and return Jeralt’s lost flask. The lost items appear in different areas each month for specific characters. This guide will help you find all the Lost Items in Fire Emblem: Three Houses by pinpointing their locations and which month you’ll need to be in to find them.
Garland Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Wooden Flask
|Second Floor Lobby
|Jeralt
|Sketch of a Sigil
|Second Floor Hallway
|Hanneman
|Hand Drawn Map
|Dining Hall Gardens
|Leonie
|White Glove
|Black Eagle Classroom
|Edelgard
|Wooden Button
|Training Grounds
|Raphael
|Tattered Overcoat
|Training Grounds
|Caspar
|School of Sorcery Book
|Dining Hall
|Annette
|Leather Bow Sheath
|Reception Hall
|Claude
|Elegant Hair Clip
|Second Floor – Audience Chamber
|Rhea
Horsebow Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Antique Clasp
|Fishing Pond
|Flayn
|Agricultural Survey
|Stables
|Ferdinand
|How to Be Tidy
|Stables
|Marianne
|Gardening Shears
|Training Grounds
|Dedue
|Black Leather Gloves
|Training Grounds
|Dimitri
|Silver Brooch
|Officer’s Academy Courtyard
|Dorothea
|Spotless Bandage
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Hilda
|Silver Necklace
|Entrance Hall
|Gilbert
|How to Bake Sweets
|Cathedral
|Mercedes
|Bundle of Herbs
|Cathedral
|Ashe
|Seiros Scriptures
|Cathedral
|Rhea
|Hammer and Chisel
|Second Floor
|Hanneman
Ethereal Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Evil-Repelling Amulet
|Fishing Pond
|Ashe
|Centipede Picture
|Stables
|Shamir
|Big Spoon
|Dining Hall
|Raphael
|Princess Doll
|Reception Hall
|Lysithea
|Blue Stone
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Ignatz
|Old Cleaning Cloth
|Second Floor Lobby
|Cyril
|Carving Hammer
|Knight’s Hall
|Gilbert
|Lens Cloth
|Knight’s Hall
|Hanneman
|Book of Ghost Stories
|Cathedral – East Side
|Mercedes
|Old Fishing Rod
|Cathedral – Saint Statue Room
|Seteth
|Animated Bait
|Library
|Linhardt
|Unfinished Score
|Blue Lion Classroom
|Annette
Blue Sea Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Used Bottle of Perfume
|Marketplace
|Hilda
|Confessional Letter
|Stables
|Marianne
|Artificial Flower
|Pathway North of Knight’s Hall
|Lorenz
|Bag of Tea Leaves
|Black Eagles Classroom
|Ferdinand
|Thunderbrand Replica
|Training Grounds
|Caspar
|Badge of Graduation
|Training Grounds
|Catherine
|Noxious Handkerchief
|Training Grounds
|Hubert
|Mysterious Notebook
|Cathedreal – Holy Mausoleum Entrance
|Alois
|Wellness Herbs
|Second Floor – Infirmary
|Manuela
|Secret Ledger
|Dining Hall Gardens
|Anna
Wyvern Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Bundle of Dry Hemp
|Marketplace
|Shamir
|Jousting Almanac
|Entrance Hall
|Ingrid
|Black Iron Spur
|Dining Hall
|Felix
|Burlap Sack of Rocks
|Dining Hall
|Raphael
|Small Tanned Hide
|Reception Hall
|Petra
|Letter to Rhea
|Training Grounds
|Catherine
|Shiny Striated Pebble
|First Floor – Dormitories
|Hapi
Guardian Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Introduction to Magic
|Fishing Pond
|Alois
|Light Purple Veil
|Greenhouse
|Manuela
|Lovely Comb
|Greenhouse
|Dorothea
|Pegasus Horseshoes
|Stables
|Ingrid
|Weathered Cloak
|Entrance Hall
|Catherine
|Noseless Puppet
|Knight’s Hall Entrance
|Gilbert
|Iron Cooking Pot
|Knight’s Hall
|Dedue
|Training Logbook
|Knight’s Hall
|Dimitri
|Letter to the Goddess
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Ignatz
|Handmade Hair Clip
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Hilda
|Unfinished Score
|Blue Lions Classroom
|Annette
|Toothed Dagger
|Training Grounds
|Felix
|Animal Bone Dice
|Training Grounds
|Shamir
|Snapped Writing Quill
|Second Floor – Advisory Room
|Seteth
|Animated Bait
|Second Floor – Library
|Linhardt
|Bag of Seeds
|Cathedral
|Marianne
|Dusty Book of Fables
|Cathedral
|Flayn
|Fur Scarf
|Near Amiibo Gazebo
|Leonie
|Board Game Piece
|Entrance Hall next to Lysithea
|Claude
Verdant Rain Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Needle and Thread
|1st Floor Dormitories – Outside Bernadetta’s Room
|Bernadetta
|Portrait of Rhea
|2nd Floor Dormitories – Hallway
|Cyril
|Feather Pillow
|Dining Hall
|Linhardt
|Curry Comb
|Entrance Hall
|Ingrid
|Encyclopedia of Sweets
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Lysithea
|Unused Lipstick
|Reception Hall
|Sylvain
|Exotic Flower
|Reception Hall
|Petra
|Sword Belt Fragment
|Training Hall
|Felix
|Art Book
|Cathedral
|Ignatz
|Nimbus Charm
|Abyss Entrance
|Constance
|Makeup Brush
|Sauna
|Yuri
Red Wolf Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Still Life Picture
|1st Floor Dormitory
|Bernadetta
|Well Used Hatchet
|Dining Hall Gardens
|Cyril
|Crude Arrowheads
|Dining Hall Balcony
|Leonie
|Foreign Gold Coin
|Fishing Pond
|Alois
|Old Map of Enbarr
|Fishing Pond
|Flayn
|A Treatsie on Etiquitte
|Entrance Hall
|Lorenz
|Songstress Poster
|Officer’s Academy
|Dorothea
|The Saints Revealed
|Reception Hall
|Linhardt
|Crumpled Love Letter
|Knight’s Hall
|Sylvain
|Unfinished Fable
|Second Floor – Advisory Room
|Seteth
|Clean Dusting Cloth
|Second Floor – Infirmary
|Manuela
|Fruit Preserves
|Cathedral
|Mercedes
|Mild Stomach Poison
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Claude
|Repellent Powder
|Dining Hall Gardens
|Constance
Pegasus Moon Lost Items
|Lost Item
| Location
| Owner
|Wax Diptych
|Dining Hall
|Annette
|Maintenance Oil
|Dining Hall
|Ferdinand
|Annotated Dictionary
|Dining Hall
|Petra
|Grounding Charm
|Dining Hall
|Caspar
|Hedgehog Case
|Graveyard
|Bernadetta
|New Bottle of Perfume
|Reception Hall
|Lysithea
|Silk Handkerchief
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Lorenz
|The History of Sreng
|Blue Lions Classroom
|Sylvain
|Moon Knight’s Tale
|Cathedral
|Ashe
|Faded Star Chart
|Second Floor – Library
|Rhea
|Balance Scale
|Above Graveyard
|Anna
|Basket of Berries
|Greenhouse
|Hapi
|Stiff Hand Wrap
|Fishing Pond
|Balthus