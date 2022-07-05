Fire Emblem: Three Houses Gifts and Favorite Flower Guide

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, exploring the Garreg Mach Monastery will help you find certain items. When presented as gifts, these items will help you improve your relations with the monastery’s inhabitants. Improving connection will accelerate the process of recruiting characters to your team and improve team members’ motivation to help in battles.

There are multiple ways to collect giftable items so you can easily stockpile them; however, determining which character likes which gift is challenging. So, the following guide will show you everything you need about gifts in FE: three houses.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Gifts and Favorite Flower

Most Gifts help increase the character bond by a certain percentage; they also increase their motivation by 25. Characters have certain preferences, and whichever gift the character considers their favorite will considerably increase their bond and motivation by 50.

If the gift is not to the character’s liking, they will still accept it. However, there will be no increase in motivation or their bond.

Finding Gifts

Gifts can be found in several ways. You can either stumble upon them while exploring the monastery or receive them as mission rewards. Various gift items are also available from Monastery vendors or the Merchant Shop.

Many students prefer Flowers as gift items; however, these items are not purchasable at the monastery shop. You can only plant your very own flowers at the Monastery greenhouse and then pluck them from there.

You can use the following list to navigate and find the favorite gifts of various characters in Fire Emblem Three Houses:

Black Eagles

Black Eagles house members and the Gifts and Flowers they prefer.

Edelgard

Edelgard prefers to be given a Board game, Armored Bear Stuffy, and Monarch Studies Book as gifts. She also likes to be given the Carnation flower.

Hubert

Hubert likes to be given a Board Game, Coffee Beans, and The History of Forlan as gifts.

Ferdinand

He prefers Riding Boots, Tea Leaves, and Wheatstone as gifts.

Linhardt

Book of Crest Designs, Fishing Float, and a Tasty Baked Treat are Linhardt’s gifts of preference.

Caspar

Casper can be given Smoked Meat, Training Weight, and Whetstone gifts.

Bernadetta

Bernadetta can be given either Armored Bear Stuffy, Book of Sheet Music, Dapper Handkerchief, Landscape Painting, or Watering Can as gifts. You also give her a Pitcher Plant as a flower.

Dorothea

Dorothea prefers Book of Sheet Music, Gemstone Beads, and Stylish Hair Clip as gifts.

Petra

You can gift Petra Exotic Spices, Hunting Dagger, and Smoked Meat. She also prefers to be given a Sunflower.

Golden Deer

Members of golden deer can be given the following Gifts and Flowers:

Claude

Claude, the leader of Golden Deer, prefers to be given Archery Gifts, Horse Riding Gifts, and Owl Feathers.

Hilda

You should select Fashion Items and Colorful Flowers as gift items for Hilda. Anemones are her flowers of choice.

Leonie

Leoni prefers Fishing Float, Hunting Dagger, and Training Weight as gifts

Raphael

Raphael can be given Smoked Meat, Tasty Baked Treat, and Training Weights gifts.

Lorenz

Lorenz prefers Book of Sheet Music, Floral Adornment, or Tea Leaves as gifts. He also likes to be given Roses.

Ignatz

Ignatz likes Ancient Coin, Ceremonial Sword, Goddess Statuette, and Landscape Painting as presents. His favorite flowers are Forget-me-nots.

Marianne

You can give her an Armored Bear Stuffy, Dapper Handkerchief, and Floral Adornment as gifts. Lily of the Valley is her flower of preference.

Lysithea

She likes Arithmetic Textbook, Armored Bear Stuffy, Book of Crest Designs, and a Tasty Baked Treat as gifts. Lilys are Lysithea’s favorite flowers.

Blue Lions

The members of Blue Lions and their preferred Gifts and Flowers are:

Dimitri

The Leader of The Blue Lions, Dimitri, prefers to be given Riding Boots, Owl Feathers, Weapons, or Training gifts.

Dedue

You should select Gardening Things and Flowers as gifts for Dedue.

Felix

Felix’s preferred gifts are a ceremonial Sword, Hunting Dagger, Smoked Meat, and Training Weight.

Sylvain

Give Sylvain a Board Game, a Dapper Handkerchief, and a Landscape Painting as gifts.

Ingrid

Legend of Chivalry, Riding Boots, and Smoked Meat should be your selection of gifts for Ingrid

Mercedes

Mercedes prefers to be given Armored Bear Stuffy, Gemstone Beads, Goddess Statuette, and a Tasty Baked Treat as gifts. She also likes to be given Lavender flowers.

Annette

Give Annette an Arithmetic Textbook, a Book of Sheet Music, or a Stylish Hair Clip as gifts.

Ashe

Ashe likes to be given an Ancient Coin, Exotic Spices, Legend of Chivalry, or a Tasty Baked Treat as gifts. The flowers that he prefers are Violets.

Staff

Staff can be given the following gifts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses:

Rhea

Goddess Statuette and a Landscape Painting are the two gifts that Rhea prefers.

Alois

Alois prefers to be given Ancient Coin, Floral Adornment, or a Fishing Float as gifts. He can also be given a Sunflower.

Cyril

Hunting Dagger, Smoked Meat, and Watering Can are Cyril’s choice gifts. The Baby’s Breath flower is Cyril’s favorite.

Manuela

She prefers Blue Cheese, Book of Sheet Music, Gemstone Beads, and Goddess Statuette as gifts.

Flayn

Give Flayn Armored Bear Stuffy, Dapper Handkerchief, Stylish Hair Clip, and a Tasty Baked Treat as gifts. Flayn’s favorite flowers are Forget-me-nots.

Seteth

Fishing Float, Dapper Handkerchief, and The History of Fodlan are the three gifts that Seteth prefers.

Hanneman

He like an Arithmetic Textbook, a Book of Crest Designs, a Dapper Handkerchief, and Tea Leaves as gifts.

Catherine

Catherine should be given Blue Cheese, Legend of Chivalry, Training Weight, and Whetstone gifts.

Gilbert

A ceremonial Sword, Fishing Float, and Goddess Statuette are his favorite gifts.

Shamir

Shahmir can be given a Book of Sheet Music, Coffee Beans, Exotic Spices, and a Hunting Dagger. She also prefers to be given a Sunflower.

Ashen Wolves (Expansion Pass)

A group from Abyss found in the Cindered Shadows, DLC side-story. They should be given the following gifts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Yuri

His preferred gifts are an arithmetic Textbook, Board Game, Goddess Statuette, or a Tasty Baked Treat.

Balthus

Balthus prefers an Ancient Coin, Blue Cheese, a Ceremonial Sword, or a Whetstone as gifts.

Constance

Constance’s favorite gifts are an Arithmetic Textbook, a Book of Crest Designs, and Tea Leaves. Lily of the Valley is her favorite flower.

Hapi

You can give Hapi some Coffee Beans, Exotic Spices, a Hunting Dagger, Smoked Meat, or a Tasty Baked Treat. You also give her a Pitcher Plant as a flower.

Additional Characters

Jeritza (Crimson Flower route)

Jeritza can be given either Tasty Baked Treat, Hunting Dagger, or a Whetstone. His favorite flowers are Roses.

Anna (Expansion Pass)

Anna likes to be given Blue Cheese, Coffee Beans, Exotic Spices, a Goddess Statuette, or Landscape Painting. She also prefers to be given Forget-me-nots flowers.