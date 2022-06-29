How to Repair Rusted Weapons in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

This guide goes over Rusted Weapons in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, covering how they are dropped and how to repair them using the blacksmith. Knowing these things will help you utilize them better.

What are Rusted Weapons in Fire Emblem: Three Houses?

During rare monster sightings in FE: TH, demonic beasts sometimes drop items known as Rusted Weapons. Different armies will fight against these monsters, and the army that lands the winning blow will take the weapon.

It is often the case that the blacksmith will be able to forge these weapons into much more powerful weapons than they appear on the surface.

How to Repair Rusted Weapons

Repairing Rusted Weapons in FE: TH is a very easy task. All you need to do is unlock The Blacksmith. The blacksmith is unlocked in the early part of Chapter 5. After unlocking the blacksmith, you’ll see a Forge option.

Select this option and choose the weapon you think is rusted and needs to be repaired. This might require you to use gold and other material as well. It depends on the rusted weapon you want to repair.

For iron, steel, and silver weapons, smithing Stones are needed in varying amounts. Getting Mythril, which is required for upgrading rusted weapons into legendary ones, can be difficult.

Breaking the armor of large monsters is an easy way to find some Mythril. If you upgrade the weapon, it can be used as a standard weapon in battle. Do not forget to examine the rusted weapons you find to improve your student’s abilities by forging one of the rare legendaries.