Fire Emblem: Three Houses Renown Farming Guide

Renown is bonus marks won by winning fights and tasks in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The concept of Renown was originally presented in FE: Awakening. In FE: Three Houses, Renown is utilized to obtain various goods as prizes. In this guide, we will cover everything related to farming Renown in FE: TH.

How to Farm Renown in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Since renown credits are strongly correlated with your professor grade, nearly any action that advances your professor grade will reward you with renown points. A collection of techniques for farming renown in FE: TH has been assembled below.

By Volunteering at the Camp

You are rewarded for helping at the camp with Renown. When mining Renown, get an Excellent score because that will decide how many Renown you will acquire.

By doing Quests during Exploration Time

Before concluding an exploration, complete any quests that appear because they are a quick method to gain Renown. You can earn around 300 renown credits from every side task.

By Spending Time with your Students

You can gain Renown through tasks you partake in with your pupils beyond the class. This involves cooking alongside others or having food together.

By Getting MVP in the Battle

You would get fame if your protagonist were named the battle’s MVP. Only tasks that need Battle Points or missions at the end of the month encounter this.

By Completing Monastery Tournaments

Look out for tournaments taking place at the practice fields. When you win a tournament for the first time, you’ll receive a weapon, cash, and many renown points.

How To Use Renown In Fire Emblem: Three Houses

We have compiled a list of ways to spend Renown in Fire Emblem: Three Houses below:

Spend at Saint Statues at Cathedral

At the Saint Statues near Cathedral, renown credits are frequently traded for stats and instruction upgrades. The Four Saints Statues at the Cathedral may also be restored by using Renown.

The 4 of these Statues may be found in that tucked-away area in the northeastern part of the Cathedral. Every statue unlocks a different growth bonus and improves a certain group of your skills.

These enhancements include standard experience point growth, tutoring-related weapon skill experience gains, battalion experience gains, and class experience gains.

Fifth chapter unlocks this for you. One Saint Statue requires 10,000 Renown to be entirely renovated, and statue restoration work is carried off into a New Game+ between play sessions.

To Purchase Dragon Signs

Dragon Signs may be bought with Renown. The strength of an associated Crest, 1,000 for each Dragon Sign, is awarded to the character who possesses that sign. The disposal of Dragon Signs is based on choices made in the previous campaign, which will cause some Dragon Signs to be in the person’s supply when a New Game+ is launched.

Spend at Pagan Altar

At Abyss’ Pagan Altar, Renown may be used to purchase expensive items like accessories or rare arms. The Pagan Altar could also be utilized to assist Byleth in gaining more renown points by providing storehouse in-game things and receiving arms and accessories.

To Upgrade Byleth’s Skill and Support

Additionally, Byleth’s skill and support ranks with certain other unlockable characters in New Game+ may be swiftly enhanced with renown points.

To Restore Weapon skills, Class Certifications, and Masteries

Upgrading weapon skills, class certifications, and masteries to the greatest level attained in prior play sessions may be done by spending Renown.

To Restore Byleth’s, Professor Level

Byleth’s Professor Grade may be raised using Renown up to the maximum rank attained in prior play sessions.

To Unlock Divine Pulse Charges

Renown can be spent on unlocking Divine Pulse Charges in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.