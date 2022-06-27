Fire Emblem Fates Weapons Forging, Evolution and Upgrades

The weapons system is slightly different this time as a few important changes have been made in the forging and durability of the weapons in Fire Emblem Fates. Understanding them is very crucial to dominating the game.

This article is the perfect source as it provides all the essential information about weapon forging, evolution, and upgrades in FE: Fates.

Fire Emblem Fates Weapons Forging Tips

In Fire Emblem Fates, players must forge weapons to ensure they stay relevant in the game’s latter stages and during multiple battles. When forging, you will come across a screen with several pieces of information.

Two similar weapons from the same weapon class must be combined while forging. The left side shows the Weapon Name, the center shows the Stock, and the right shows Ore.

The left side tells you whether or not you have the weapon required to forge an upgraded version and who is carrying it (Stock). The Ore section shows the number of ores required to forge the selected weapon.

The screen’s top right-hand corner tells you how many ores you have. Each weapon type requires a different ore and a different smithy to construct.

Nohrian weapons (European) need a Norhian smithy to craft them, while Hoshido weapons (Japanese) require a Hoshido smithy.

Once you have selected the weapon to upgrade, you will need to choose a second weapon that you will use to forge the upgraded version. You will also have to select a source. The number beside the source name tells you how many that source is carrying.

Once you have decided on the two weapons, you can press the A button. This will show a screen that summarizes everything you have chosen and will also show the upgrades in the weapon’s stats as a result of the forge. Press Yes to forge the weapon.

Once you have forged a weapon, you can choose to name it whatever you like on the screen that follows.

If you wish to forge a new weapon with an already upgraded (previously forged weapon), you will need to forge another upgraded weapon and combine the two upgraded versions through forging.

Fire Emblem Fates Weapons Evolution

The concept of weapon durability is no longer valid in Fire Emblem Fates. Unlike the previous versions of the game, the weapons have infinite durability. Due to this, Forging works differently than its predecessors.

In FE: Fates, there are five main categories of weapons. The Hoshido Weapons (Japanese) consist of katana, naginata, clubs, yumi, shuriken, scrolls, and rods.

Another category of Nohrian (European) weapons includes swords, lances, axes, bows, daggers, tomes, and staves. Stones, enemy weapons, and other weapons are the remaining essential types.

Fire Emblem Fates Weapon Upgrades

In FE: Fates, each weapon has its pros and cons, which are indicated by its stats. The process of forging is an upgrade for a weapon and helps improve its stats. However, to do so, special ores are required. Here is the list of special ores required to upgrade the respective weapon:

Hoshido:

Katana – Pearl

Club – Lapis

Naginata – Coral

Scroll – Amber

Yumi – Jade

Shuriken – Quartz

Nohr:

Sword – Crystal

Axe – Sapphire

Lance – Ruby

Tome – Topaz

Bow – Emerald

Dagger – Onyx