Fire Emblem Engage Zelkov: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Zelkov, one of the many recruitable characters, belongs to the nation of Elusia. He is the protector of Princess Ivy of Elusia.

His character has got a mysterious personality with him usually being immersed in his thoughts. He starts as a Thief with Covert Battle Style. Zelkov is unlocked in Chapter 11: Retreat with Ivy and Kagetsu.

This guide will tell you all about Zelkov, his Personal Skill, information on how to recruit him and more in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Zelkov in Fire Emblem Engage

In FE Engage, Zelkov is acquired in Chapter 11: Retreat. Nothing extra needs to be done to acquire him and he appears as you reach Chapter 11.

Being a protector, he will be defending the borders of Elusia alongside Ivy. Thus, he needs to be defeated first and then you acquire him and add him to your party.

As you reach Chapter 9, Zelkov and Ivy will be protecting their territory from Brodia and your party. You will need to win against both Ivy and Zelkov. After defeating them, you will reach the castle. Now, you need to battle against the Elusian and Brodian King.

Zelkov will appear for the second time in Chapter 11 when you will be escaping from the Castle. Ivy will be accompanying him and they both will be added to your team in Fire Emblem Engage.

Zelkov will always be at your disposal being a Thief. He can also be unlocked into Wolf Knight with a Master Seal.

Best class

In FE Engage, Zelkov appears as a Thief. Besides, he can also be turned into a Wolf Knight.

As a Thief, Zelkov has S tier proficiency and a knife as his weapon. The attack cannot be blocked by the enemy. The second Seal unlocks this class.

You can also go for the Wolf Knight class for Zelkov in Fire Emblem Engage. It comes with B proficiency in sword and A proficiency in knife. If he fights with his knife, he is capable of imposing Mov-2 on the enemy. It can be unlocked by the Master Seal.

Personal skill

In accordance with his personality, Zelkov’s personal skill is Not Quite. This skill renders Zelkov quite beneficial. You can use this skill and impose Hit-10 on your enemy during a fight.

Not Quiet, being a Personal Skill, is retained with the character. So, you can use it for Zelkov with both his classes, Theif and Wolf Knight.

Best gifts for Zelkov

In FE Engage, you can offer gifts to your characters which helps you refine your relationship with them. While offering gifts, you should keep your character’s personality in mind. Gifts that are better suited to the character’s liking help you build a great connection with them.

You can offer the following gifts to Zelkov to build a stronger relationship with him:

Sharp Chisel

Poetry Book

Elyos History

White Clover

Utility Knife

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Spirit Gem

Giving the above gifts to Zelkov will guarantee a better connection. With the exception of Horse Manure, all other gifts provide you with an increased relationship. However, it is suggested that you stick to the above-mentioned gifts for Zelkov.

Best emblems

For Zelkov, the best Emblems are Sigurd, Roy, and Ike.

Sigurd is also known as the Emblem of the Holy War. His weapon is a spear. He possesses the ability to move swiftly across the combat zone and hit the enemy.

Roy belongs to the Ring of the Young Lion. He is a great fighter and protector as well.

Ike, the Emblem of Radiance, is a strategic warrior. He balances his attacks and protective tactics quite well.

Zelkov stats

Zelkov belongs to the Thief Class so his stats can be quite mediocre upon startup. He has the following Base Stats:

HP – 35

Strength – 15

Magic – 3

Dexterity – 19

Speed – 19

Luck – 7

Defense – 14

Resistance – 5

To get the best out of Zelkov’s character in Fire Emblem Engage, he needs to be played according to the best of his abilities and skills. If you decide on keeping him on your team, his stats eventually go up. His Stat Growth is as follows: