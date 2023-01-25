Fire Emblem Engage Timerra: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Timerra is the Princess of Solm and belongs to the Sentinel class in Fire Emblem Engage. She is quite friendly, which makes her approachable. You will meet along the way in Chapter 13, and you can recruit her to your party.

In this guide, we will assist you in introducing Timerra to FE Engage, help you in recruiting her to your party and provide a detailed outlook on her skills and abilities.

How to recruit Timerra in Fire Emblem Engage

You will first encounter Timerra in Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis. When you meet Princess Timerra, you can automatically recruit her to your party.

At that time, you will be playing as Alear and will come across the Solm Palace at the beginning of this chapter where you will be greeted by Queen Seforia. As you proceed along the chapter you will come across Timerra as she is being attacked by the bandits/monsters led by Tetchie and Totchie.

You have to team up with her to defeat the bandits. She can be recruited to your party before the chapter battle in FE Engage as you proceed to complete the chapter as well.

Best class

Timerra starting class in FE Engage is Sentinel and her best class is Picket with an S proficiency. To unlock this class, you will require a Master Seal which you can acquire through the Item Shop in Chapter 13.

In her best class, she can utilize capabilities like Sandstrom. Using this her physical attacks increase the output of her Defense by 150 %.

Personal skill

Being a lively character, Timerra is easy to approach as her personal skills involve “Racket of Solm”. This skill allows her to deal -5 Crit damage on the opponents she encounters which are within her range being 3 spaces.

Best gifts for Timerra

Every character that you will encounter in Fire Emblem Engage will have personality traits that you can appease by offering them the gifts that they like.

As Timerra adores attention, you can also give her a gift of her liking which can improve your relationship with her and strengthen your party. If you select the best gifts for her, you can increase the bond of your friendship with her.

The best gifts for Timerra include:

Dried Meat

Strong Perfume

Animal Treats

Quality Kerchief

Butterfly Net

Horn Bear Craving

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Large Plate

Spirit Gem

To gift her the items listed above you need to first start a conversation with her and then offer her the item which she will accept and this in turn will boost the bond between you two.

Best emblems

In terms of the best emblems for Timerra, you can go with Leif, Roy, and Ike.

All three of these emblems are a great match in terms of support for Timerra as she engages her foes.

Leif can use his engage skills like Adaptable and Quadruple Hit which can help Timerra as she uses her ability to strike her opponent to deal critical damage at the right moment.

Moreover, Roy allows Timerra to utilize his Blazing Lion engage skill which covers her attack range of 3 spaces and works to her advantage.

Lastly, Ike is a good match for Timerra as his Laguz Friend can turn profitable for her by decreasing the amount of damage she sustains by 50%. Further, his engage attack “Great Aether” also gives Timerra +5 Res along with +5 Def when she deals the attack on her foe.

Timerra stats

As Timerra belongs to the Sentinel class her starting stats include:

Hp –35

Strength –14

Magic –6

Dexterity -17

Speed –18

Luck –10

Defense –16

Resistance –8

Timerra is a lively princess who can cope with any dangerous situation but in terms of combat abilities, she falls slightly behind in FE engage.

However, if you are interested in adding her to your party then her growth stat will improve her capabilities as well. As she levels up with your party unit her stats will improve to be: