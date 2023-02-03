Fire Emblem Engage Stats Explained

Fire Emblem Engage features a fairly complicated battle system with numerous battle mechanics for you to understand on your path to victory. Similar to the previous games in the franchise, there are several unit stats that you will be working with once again throughout your progression.

Returning players will likely be familiar with most of the stats in the game. However, newcomers are naturally going to be scratching their heads because FE Engage makes little effort to detail what each unit stat is and does.

Knowing about each stat is important because that is how you will be improving your characters’ fighting capabilities on the battlefield. A mage, for example, will have little use for strength which is primarily for characters with physical attacks.

The following guide will tell you what every unit stat does in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage basic stats explained

Basic stats, as the name implies, lay the foundation of your character. These stats cover every single attribute of your character including combat but without largely affecting your damage output.

There are a total of 10 basic stats in Fire Emblem Engage.

Health (HP)

Hit Point (HP) is essentially your health pool in the FE Engage. It will get reduced the minute you get hit by the enemy. It is important not to get hit in order to conserve your HP, especially during the Classic mode.

In the Classic mode, any character that loses all of its HP will be defeated and lost forever. In the Casual mode though, they’re just out for the rest of the battle. Alear will be marked as defeated and the battle will be lost if the HP reaches 0.

HP is somewhat related to the Defense and the Resistance stat. Having high stats for both will reduce the amount of HP your character loses.

Build (Bld)

The Build (Bld) stats states how light or heavy your weapon is in the battle. Each weapon’s speed will be reduced by the weight of the weapon. Therefore, preventing heavy weapons from getting high attack speeds.

Each weapon has a set weight which determines its attack speed. If a weapon has a weight stat of 15, its Speed stats will be reduced by the same number, making them inversely proportional to each other.

Therefore, to get the upper hand in combat, you need to maintain a higher Speed stat, made possible by a character with a higher BLD stat. This will give you the opportunity to have a counterattack in combat or not get attacked twice in a row because players get follow-up attacks if they exceed the opponent’s Speed stat by 5, and vice versa.

Strength (Str)

Strength (Str) is the stat that determines the amount of damage dealt to enemies with any physical attack. The more strength you have got, the more damage you deal to the enemies. Pretty much all of the units in Fire Emblem Engage use physical attacks except magic and tome users.

One Point of Strength directly correlates to the one Point of Physical Attack which can be countered by the enemy with its Defence (DEF) stats.

Magic (Mag)

The effectiveness of Magic Attacks as well as the strength of Staves’s weapon will be determined directly by the Magic (Mag) Stat, in a directly proportional fashion. The efficacy of this stat will also depend on the opponent’s Resistance stat, which if high, will better counter a higher Mag stat.

The enemy will yield more damage if your Mag Sat is higher and vice versa. Mag stat can be crucial for the person using Magic as well as wielding magical weapons. A higher Magic stat will even allow for a larger HP recovery depending on the ability/skill.

Dexterity (Dex)

Dexterity (Dex) directly correlates with the HIT rate of the unit with any weapon. One point of Dexterity equates to two points of unit HIT minus the opponent’s Avoid Rate (AVO).

This will determine whether you can land a hit on the enemy or not, which is why a higher DEX stat and hence a higher HIT rate is important.

The more advance your weapon is, the less your HIT rate is going to be, therefore aim to have high DEX when choosing advanced weapons to counteract the low HIT rate.

CRIT Chance also directly correlates with Dexterity by 0.5 points. Choose Killer weapons that have high base CRIT if you are aiming to have a high CRIT Chance.

The chance of landing a Critical Hit depends on the opponent’s Dodge stat which is counteracted by the CRIT stats.

Speed

Speed is probably one of the most important stats in Fire Emblem Engage. The name alone may not seem like much, but know that it also ties into your character’s Avoidance Rate (AVO), which is very important for survival.

A single point of your character’s speed relates to 2 points of AVO. With a higher speed stat, you not only gain enough attack speed for follow-up attacks but also more AVO to avoid incoming attacks.

This will help make your character a tank that has higher survival chances than most. The Thief class and the Pegasus Knight class particularly start off with a higher Speed stat

Defense (Def)

Defense (Def) is the stat that determines how much of a tank your unit is. The more your damage stat is, the less damage (lesser HP reduction) you will take from the Physical Attacks, and will hence be able to survive for long.

Aim to choose weapons belonging to the Lance Armor and Great Knight classes as they have high base Defense stats.

Resistance (Res)

Resistance (Res) is the stat that determines how much damage is delivered to the unit from Magic attacks. In other words, Resistance makes the unit tank from Magic Attacks otherwise known as tome users.

It pretty much works like the Defense stat, except it relates to Magic attacks rather than Physical attacks. Aim to choose units belonging to classes Pegasus Knight as they have high Resistance stats.

Luck (Lck)

One of the biggest benefits of using Luck (Lck) is that it reduces the enemy’s chances of landing a critical hit. During fights, Critical Hits massively reduce your HP means the odds of getting defeated will be reduced.

Luck works by increasing the 0.5 HIT, 1DDG, and 0.5 AVO. As much as Lck looks good on paper, it is not a replacement for Dexterity or Speed. This is because even though critical hits deal higher damage, you are less likely to get hit with one during combat, especially if you have a higher AVO.

Movement (Mov)

As opposed to Speed which correlates to Attack Speed, Movement (Mov) is the stat that determines the unit’s mobility speed and how many spaces it can move at once. Speed is greatly influenced by unit class and battlefield terrain.

Fire Emblem Engage combat stats explained

Combat stats are derived from your basic stats. There are seven of them in total and they all impact how well your character performs in a battle.

Physical Attack (Ph Atk)

All the attacking power of the physical weapons possessed by the units will be determined by the Physical Attack (Ph Atk).

It also determines how much damage the unit is going to deal to the enemies. The opponent’s DEF and HP will directly counteract the Physical Attack. The amount of enemies’ HP reduced will be equal to the surplus of your character’s Ph Atk from the opponents’ Defense.

Many base stats tie into this combat stat, like your character’s Strength and the weapon’s Might. An overall Physical Attack stat will be derived from all of the other components.

Magic Attack (Mag Atk)

Similar to a Physical Attack, Magic Attack is one that determines the damage done to the enemies but in terms of magic. Other basic stats like your character’s Magic stats and the weapon’s Might stats will determine the overall Magic Attack stats.

The opponent’s Resistance will directly counteract the Magic Attack. The HP damage done to the enemy will be determined by the amount exceeded by the RES score.

Hit Rate (Hit)

Hit Rate (Hit) is the stat that determines the successful attack landing frequency in combat regardless of what damage is done.

The opponent’s Avo will directly counteract the Hit Rate. After subtracting Avo from Hit, the value left will determine the chance for the attack to strike. Such as if an enemy has +60 Avo and you have +120 Hit, you will have a 60% Hit Rate.

If you are having trouble actually landing attacks, you may need to consider switching to lower-grade weapons, which, although have lower damage output, have a higher Hit. At least in that case, you will actually be landing your attacks.

Avoid Rate (Avo)

Avoid Rate (Avo) is the odds of evading the enemy attack or the odds of the attack landing on the unit or not that will ultimately deal damage. Avoid Rate is directly enhanced by Speed and Luck by 2 and 0.5 respectively.

It’s the natural opposite of the Hit stat. If you want to avoid taking damage from enemies that have a higher Hit stat, having a higher Avo stat yourself will counter the problem.

Critical Rate (Crit)

Critical Rate (Crit) relates to the odds of the unit striking a Lethal Strike against the opponent, which deals three times the normal damage. It is directly influenced by the character’s Dexterity, weapon, and skills. Weapons belonging to the Killer will deliver a high Critical Rate to the enemies.

Dodge (Ddg)

Dodge (Ddg) is the stat that will directly counteract the attacker’s Critical Rate. It essentially is the armor against the Lethal Strikes. It works pretty much like the Avoid Rate (Avo) stat, except only negating the Critical Attacks – not the normal ones.

Many factors play into the Dodge stat, with the main one being Luck, where each Lck point gives 1.0 Ddg points. Additional skills relating to the dodge stat may also play a part in the overall value.

Range (Rng)

Range (Rng), as the name sounds, is the distance from which an enemy can be struck by your unit’s weapon.