Fire Emblem Engage Panette: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Panette is a royal knight of the Queendom of Solm and the personal bodyguard of Solm’s Crown Princess, Timerra. Panette joins your ranks in Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis, along with other Solm characters.

The following guide will give you more information on Panette including her stats, best Class, and Emblems.

How to recruit Panette in Fire Emblem Engage

Panette is recruited in Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis when you visit Solm. Your objective in this mission is to defeat Tetchie and Totchie.

Panette, along with two other Solm characters, Merrin and Timerra, will automatically join your team at the start of this fight.

Best class

Panette is the only character in the entire game who comes with a staring class of Berserker. She comes as an Axe wielder with an S tier Proficiency in this class.

The best classes for her however are Wolf Knight and Thief. Since both are physical classes they perfectly suit Panette’s stats.

Panette has an A-tier Proficiency in Knives while B-tier in Swords for the Wolf Knight class. She also has the opportunity to learn the Class Skill Hobble. Hobble allows her to nerf the opponent’s movement by -2 when she starts the attack with a knife.

Personal skill

Panette starts out with the Berserker class so it makes sense that her Personal Skill takes advantage of this. Blood Fury is a very useful Personal Skill that increases Panette’s Crit chances by +10 when her HP drops and stays below maximum capacity.

This allows her to change the tide of the battle by delivering more deadly strikes.

Best gifts for Panette

Fire Emblem Engage has some socializing activities for you to do between battles. You can, for example, gift gifts to characters you want to improve your relationship with. However, those gifts need to be right or else your relationship levels will decrease.

Every time you want to gift someone an item you can start a bond conversation with them. You will now get an option to gift them the item.

The following are the best items to gift Panette:

Dried Meat

Sharp Chisel

Butterfly Net

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Antler Earrings

Spicy Seasonings

Field Guide

Spooky Scroll

Spirit Gem

Best emblems

The best Emblems for Panette are Sigurd, Ike, Roy, and Lyn.

Panette can become an extremely effective unit if you make up for her lackluster speed. An easy solution to this is by pairing her with Lyn. Lyn will provide her a boost of +3 to her Speed stat. She will also be able to use a powerful Astra Storm with this pairing.

Sigurd is another good option as he improves Panette’s Mobility this helps compensate for her lower Speed stats by allowing her to travel further than before.

Panette also has unimpressive defensive and resistance stats that you can make up for by pairing her up with Roy. Roy’s Hold Out and Rise Above skills will help Panette tank lethal attacks and increase her survivability.

Ike is another option to make up for those lower Defense and Speed stats thanks to his Great Aether move. This move allows you to return powerful attacks and soak incoming damage.

Panette stats

Panette comes with a starting class of Berserker and a Starting Battle Style of Backup. She has high base stats in HP, Strength, and Dexterity. Her speed stats however are a concern and will require some work to make her effective in combat.

You will find Panette’s base stats listed below.

HP – 46

Strength – 25

Magic – 3

Dexterity – 19

Speed – 13

Luck – 11

Defense – 11

Resistance – 7

Build – 11

Since Panette will mostly be used as Physical Attacker her lower Magic stats are irrelevant you simply need to focus on making up for her lower speed and resistance.

If you are considering making Panette a main-stay in your roster you may be interested in knowing her stat growth information to know how she evolves as she levels up.

You will find Panette’s stat growth information listed below.