Fire Emblem Engage Lapis: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Lapis is part of the royal soldiers defending the Brodia faction against their neighbors in Fire Emblem Engage. The Kingdom of Brodia is located in the northwestern area of Elyos, and the soldiers, along with Lapis, are led by King Morion.

You can unlock Lapis by starting the Chapter 7 battle. Additionally, there are several things that you must know about Lapis to get a better idea about her.

This guide will provide you with the best skills, gifts, and many more things, providing you with the best guide for Lapis in FE Engage.

How to recruit Lapis in Fire Emblem Engage

Lapis first presence in Fire Emblem Engage will be during Chapter 7: Dark Emblem. Lapis, along with Citrinne and Alcyrst, will join your team before the start of the chapter battle.

You do not have to do anything to get her recruited. Lapis will be playable after the successful completion of the Chapter 7 battle, that is, by defeating the Hortensia.

Best class

Lapis’s initial class in FE Engage is Sword Fighter with a B proficiency. She uses a sword as her main weapon.

Swordmaster is the best class to opt for Lapis, and she has S proficiency for this class. You must use one Master Seal to convert her class to Swordmaster. The class allows Lapis to attack adjacent enemies and move away to space on the enemy’s other side.

Additionally, you can go with the general class as she has A proficiency in this class. Lapis can also benefit from the Swap ability to eliminate enemies by swapping places with the adjacent allies.

Sword is consistent for Lapis in all her best classes. She likes to slash and destroy her enemies by relying on her sword skills.

Personal skill

Share Spoils, being the personal skill of Lapis, makes the most sense as her background is of a soldier who fought many battles.

The skill allows her to grant +10 Hit/Avo to the unit if an ally is within one space of Lapis. However, the crit will decrease by 10 due to this skill.

Best gifts for Lapis

Gifts are a perfect tool to improve your relationship with the recruited characters. The selection of gifts is crucial as every character has a different personality.

Providing Lapis with specific gifts of her liking will boost your relationship with her at a much faster pace. So the best gifts in FE Engage for Lapis include the following:

Roasted Yam

Training Weights

Animal Treats

Sharp Chisel

Butterfly Net

White Clover

Bear Carving

Sewing Kit

Field Guide

Spirit Gem

These gifts are perfect for Lapis. To gift her these, you just have to start a bond conversation and offer your gifts. She will accept your gifts with a smile and happiness on her face.

Best emblems

Marth, Roy, and Lucina are the best emblems with Lapis in FE Engage.

All three emblems boost the offensive capabilities of Lapis. Marth allows Lapis to perform extra attacks dealing 50 percent damage during the battle. Also, Lodestar Rush lets her land 7 consecutive attacks on her foes, dealing 30 percent damage.

Roy’s Blazing Lion skill lets Lapis damage the adjacent foe and the area two rows behind turns into a fireball. The foes are trapped and cannot escape your substantial amount of damage.

To further boost the sword skills of Lapis, All for One is an excellent skill to acquire from Lucina. This skill allows Lapis to make a sword chain attack within 2 spaces to the adjacent enemies.

All these emblems are perfect for Lapis.

Lapis stats

Being a Sword Fighter, the head-on combat stats are unsuitable for Lapis, as shown below:

HP – 26

Strength –11

Magic – 2

Dexterity – 12

Speed – 14

Luck – 7

Defense – 7

Resistance – 6

Build 5

However, the boost-up stats of Lapis are something to keep in mind while considering her a part of your team. She becomes very strong with the level-ups, making her foes miserable in front of her. The growth rates for Lips are given below: