Fire Emblem Engage Hortensia: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Hortensia is one of the Elusia characters that you will come across in FE Engage. Being a spoiled Princess of Elusia but her devotion to her friends is noteworthy. You will meet her along the way in Chapter 14 and once you complete the chapter you can recruit her to your party.

In this guide, we will assist you in introducing Hortensia in Fire Emblem Engage, help you in recruiting her to your party and provide a detailed outlook on her skills and abilities.

How to recruit Hortensia in Fire Emblem Engage

You will encounter Hortensia during Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm. You can recruit the princess to your party after you finish the chapter battle.

In this chapter, you will play Alear and you will be heading back to the castle to check on Queen Seforia. She is being held captive by Hortensia. She will demand your emblem rings but when she sees her sister Ivy with you, she will be enraged and threaten you but her sister will try to convince her.

Seeing this situation, Hortensia will have a change of heart but Zephia will intrude with Marni and Mauvier and a fight will ensue between you and the opponents. After the fight, you can recruit Hortensia to your party in FE Engage.

Best class

Hortensia’s starting class in FE Engage is Wing Tamer and her best class is Sleipnir Rider. In terms of weapon proficiency, her latent abilities while using the Staff are considered S tier and B tier for Tome.

In her best class, she can utilize abilities like “World Tree” which can give you an advantage if a unit in your part uses the staff particularly then that will result in the Trigger percentage being equal to the Dexterity.

Personal skill

Being a mischievous character in FE Engage, her personal skill involves Hortensia using “Big Personality”. This allows the unit in particular to increase his range by +1 when the unit goes for using a healing staff to restore the health of the party members in the fight as well.

Best gifts for Hortensia

Every character that you will encounter in Fire Emblem Engage will have personality traits that you can appease by offering them gifts of their liking. For Princess Hortensia, you should select items like a cute apron or fine quill pen as she adores these kinds of things. This will improve your relationship with her and strengthen your party. If you select the best gifts for her, you can increase the bond of your friendship with her.

The Best gifts for Hortensia include:

Strong Perfume

Quality Kerchief

Sun Visor

Lupine Flower

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Craving

Fine Quill Pen

Antler Earrings

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Spirit Gem

To gift her the items listed above you need to first start a conversation with her and then offer her the item which she will accept and this in turn will boost the bond between you two.

Best emblems

The best emblems for Hortensia are Micaiah, Celica, and Byleth.

All three of these emblems are a great match in terms of support for Hortensia as she engages her foes.

Micaiah can assist Hortensia by using the engage skill “Augment ” which in turn will increase the staff range by +5 along with the area being affected by +1. Along with this, she can also utilize the engage attack “Great Sacrifice” which can benefit not only Hortensia but her allies as well since it can restore their HP during the battle.

Celica is also an excellent addition in terms of support for Hortensia since she can use the “Echo” to attack the opponents with magic and cause 50% damage. This damage will have the same effects if used on the second turn as well. Her engage attack “Warp Ragnarok” can cause devastation to Hortensia’s foes as well.

Lastly, Byleth can offer support to Hortensia by using the engage skill “Instruct” which in turn will grant her allies a stat bonus, but they need to be in her range which is at least 2 spaces. Along with this, she can also utilize the engage attack “Goddess dance” which can benefit not only Hortensia but her allies as well since it can grant them another action.

Hortensia stats

As Hortensia belongs to the Wing Tamer class her starting stats include:

Hp –27

Strength –5

Magic –12

Dexterity –21

Speed –19

Luck –17

Defense –6

Resistance –23

Hortensia may have a spoiled character but in terms of devotion towards her team, she is a worthy unit. In terms of base stats her resistance is noteworthy compared to the rest and she can offer a lot to the team if you decide to add her to your part.

If you are interested in adding Hortensia to your party, then we have prepared her growth stats as well. These include: