Fire Emblem Engage Framme: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Framme is one of the five characters from Lythos in Fire Emblem Engage and a Steward of the Dragon, sworn to protect Alear. She will become available for you early in the FE Engage. We have prepared this guide to help you recruit Framme in FE Engage and provide a detailed overview of her skills, abilities, best class choices, and emblems.

How to recruit Framme in Fire Emblem Engage

Framme is the twin sister of Clanne, and both of them will join you together. After your first interaction with them in Chapter 1: Awake at Last, both will join you in Chapter 2.

In Chapter 2, Alear heads out to attack and defeat Lumera, who has barricaded herself in the Lythos Castle. Being a knight from Lythos, Framme takes part in the battle with you and helps you take down Lumera.

After this quest, Framme is unlocked as a playable character for you in Fire Emblem Engage. You do not have to go out of your way to unlock Framme as a playable character for yourself.

Best classes for Framme

Framme starts as Martial Monk when you first recruit her in Fire Emblem Engage. This class is the best choice for Framme, as it offers the player both good melee and magic options. If you want to change her class regardless, you can use Master Seal to change her class.

The first option for a second class for Framme is the Martial Master class. This class helps Framme improve her melee skills mainly. Although they won’t make Framme good enough for one-on-one combat directly, she can hold onto her own much better now until she gets help.

The other class you can go for is the High Priest class for Framme. This class helps improve Framme’s magic skills rather than focusing on her melee attacks. Framme has A proficiency for the High Priest class.

Personal skill

Framme’s personal skill is Crimson Cheer. The skill is ally dependent. If Framme is near a Divine Dragon unit, she provides a buff of +10 Avoidance to herself and the ally she is close to. As a result, she helps increase her ally’s defense as the ally defends her.

Best gifts for Framme

Giving gifts is the best way to boost relationships with other characters in FE Engage. The only thing you need to be sure of is the gift you are giving to the Framme is the one she likes.

There are some gifts that Framme likes the most in Fire Emblem Engage, and below we will cover all of them. The best gifts you can give to Framme in FE Engage are:

Training Weights

Muscle Balm

Dragon Scripture

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Chrysanthemum

Flower Wreath

Antler Earrings

Lovely Candle

Spirit gem

For giving gifts to Framme in FE Engage, all you have to do is start a bond conversation with her, and you will get the option to offer gifts.

Best emblems

Seeing Framme’s abilities and classes, the best-recommended emblems for Framme are Micaiah and Marth.

Marth is the first emblem you get. The emblem increases the mobility of Framme, which sits well with her Martial side. She can move through the battlefield faster, and the emblem also increases her Avoid stat.

Again, this one feature works exceptionally well with Framme’s personal skill. The Dual Assist ability of the emblem allows Framme to lend a hand to her more powerful allies on the battlefield without exposing herself to too much danger.

Micaiah enhances Framme’s magic capabilities. She can cast healing spells from afar and even completely heal her allies by sacrificing her own HP. She can indeed be the support her team needs. The emblem works wonders when paired with the Martial Master class, allowing Framme to upgrade her melee and magic skills.

Framme’s stats and growth rate

Although Framme is balanced in her stats, she is extremely weak overall and is only usable as a support unit. Her stats get somewhat better as she levels up, making her much more viable. However, that means you have to suffer through her weaker stages.

HP – 18

Strength – 3

Magic – 5

Dexterity – 8

Speed – 7

Luck – 5

Defense – 4

Resistance – 8

All of Framme’s stats and skills clearly show that she is only viable as a support unit early on, but she does improve as she levels up. She is suitable as a harasser who works to finish off weakened enemies or chip off the health of stronger enemies.

If you are interested in having Framme in your party, we have also compiled Framme growth stats to give you an idea of how her stats improve as Framme levels up