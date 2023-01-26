Fire Emblem Engage Cooking And Dining Guide

Fire Emblem Engage is more than just constantly jumping into battles. While traveling to different regions across the map, you will have the option to cook and dine with your allies.

This will give you a chance to take a break and improve your relationships while also allowing you to improve your stats for the next battle. The two reasons make it adamant how important cooking and dining are in the game.

The following guide will tell you all about cooking and dining in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to dine with your party

Who knew there was a place on top of the hill where you could dine with every member of the party? To dine with any member, you need to head to Cafe Terrace.

After getting there, you can access the menu, along with a list of the team members whom you can have dinner with. The menu can be accessed by going to the character beside the counter.

How to cook meals

Once you have reached Cafe Terrace in Somniel, you can cook meals. Don’t get confused as technically the chef would be cooking on behalf of your instruction and orders.

Follow the simple steps below:

After getting to the Cafe Terrace, access the menu beside the counter.

The first thing you need to do is to choose the two partners that will have dinner with you in Cafe Terrace.

that will have dinner with you in Cafe Terrace. The next and most important thing is choosing the food from the list of 130 dishes. Take note that not every dish is liked by each partner and select only which is liked by them.

from the list of 130 dishes. Take note that not every dish is liked by each partner and select only which is liked by them. Then, add the main ingredients, extra ingredients, and topping according to your choice.

ingredients, ingredients, and according to your choice. After choosing all the options mentioned above, FE Engage will ask you to confirm. Soon after that, you will start cooking along with the chef.

After you have finished the meal with the partners, you can get Bento or Leftovers if you have added extra ingredients to the menu. Once stored in the inventory, the leftovers can be used mid-battles to buff up the stats.

What does dining do in Fire Emblem Engage?

In Fire Emblem Engage, dining has several benefits mentioned in detail below:

Depending on the meal that you have prepared and the number of extra ingredients and toppings, you and your party members will receive temporary buffs . The stats boost will set your party right up before the battle.

. The stats boost will set your party right up before the battle. After having dinner with the partner, your support level with them will increase. The higher your support levels are, the more stats buffs, and battle bonuses will be received after the battle.

Fire Emblem Engage meals and their buffs