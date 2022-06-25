Follow this guide to learn everything about how recruitment works in Fire Emblem Echoes. We have also listed all the party members you can recruit while playing as Alm or Celica. Recruiting characters is straightforward! To sum it up, you usually need to complete/fulfill a certain condition, find the desired character, and speak to them.

How to Recruit All Characters in Fire Emblem Echoes

In our Fire Emblem Echoes Recruitment Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about recruiting all Alma and Celica party members.

Fire Emblem Echoes Alm Party

You can recruit Faye & Kliff with Celica after returning to Ram Village at the end of Chapter #2. These are the only characters whom you can recruit using this way. As for other characters, here is how you can recruit them:

Alm

Availability : Chapter #1

You can recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character from the start of the chapter.

Lukas

Availability : Chapter #1

You automatically recruit this character before leaving Ram Village.

Gray

Availability : Chapter #1

You automatically recruit this character before leaving Ram Village.

Tobin

Availability : Chapter #1

You automatically recruit this character before leaving Ram Village.

Kliff

Availability : Chapter #1

You need to speak to him at the entrance to Ram Village to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes.

Faye

Availability : Chapter #1

You need to speak to her at the entrance to Ram Village to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes.

Silque

Availability : Chapter #1

You need to speak to her at the Mila Shrine in the Thieves’ Shrine to recruit her.

Clair

Availability : Chapter #1

You can automatically recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character at the prison in South Fort.

Clive

Availability : Chapter #1

You can automatically recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character at the end of the Deliverance HQ.

Forsyth

Availability : Chapter #1

After recruiting Clive, speak to him at the Deliverance HQ entrance in order to recruit him.

Python

Availability : Chapter #1

After recruiting Clive, speak to him at the Mila Shrine in order to recruit him.

Luthier

Availability : Chapter #3

In order to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character, you need to speak to him at the Forest Village Plaza.

Mathilda

Availability : Chapter #3

You need to ensure that Mathilda survives the battle and then speak to her at the prison in Desaix’s Fort.

Delthea

Availability : Chapter #3

You must defeat Tatara and ensure that Delthea survives the battle to be able to recruit her. Once done, speak to her at the Floodgates to recruit her.

Tatiana

Availability : Chapter #4

You need to speak to her at the prison in Nuibaba’s Manor.

Zeke

Availability : Chapter #4

You must recruit Tatiana and speak to Zeke at the Rigel Village Residence 1 in order to recruit him.

Mycen

Availability : Chapter #4

You automatically recruit this character at the end of this chapter.

Fire Emblem Echoes Celica Party

Celica

Availability : Chapter #2

You automatically recruit this character from the very start of the chapter.

Mae

Availability : Chapter #2

You automatically recruit this character before leaving the Priory.

Boey

Availability : Chapter #2

You automatically recruit this character before leaving the Priory.

Genny

Availability : Chapter #2

In order to recruit her, you need to talk to her at the Priory entrance.

Saber

Availability : Chapter #2

You need to speak to the old man at the Pier and then speak to Saber at the Novis Port Inn to recruit him.

Valbar

Availability : Chapter #2

You need to ensure that Valbar survives the battle and then speak to him at the Pirate Fort.

Kamui

Availability : Chapter #2

You need to recruit Valbar, ensure that Kamui survives the battle, and speak to him at the Pirate Fort.

Leon

Availability : Chapter #2

You need to recruit Valbar, ensure that Leon survives the battle, and speak to him at the Pirate Fort.

Palla

Availability : Chapter #3

You need to make sure that she survived the battle and then speak to her at the Zofia Port in order to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character.

Catria

Availability : Chapter #3

You need to make sure that she survived the battle and then speak to her at the Zofia Port in order to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character.

Atlas

Availability : Chapter #3

You need to talk to him at the Mountain Village residence in order to recruit him.

Jesse

Availability : Chapter #3

You need to talk to him at the prison in the Desert Fort in order to recruit him.

Sonia

Availability : Chapter #3

You must defeat Dean and speak to her at the Tactics Room in Grieth’s Fort in order to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character.

Dean

Availability : Chapter #3

You must defeat Sonia and speak to him at the Tactics Room in Grieth’s Fort in order to recruit this Fire Emblem Echoes character.

Est

Availability : Chapter #3

You need to head over to the prison in Grieth’s Fort to recruit her.

Nomah

Availability : Chapter #4

Find him at the far side of the Temple of Mila after lowering the water and speak to him in order to recruit him.

Conrad

Availability : Chapter #4

You automatically recruit Conrad after clearing Dolk’s Fort.

This is all we have in our Fire Emblem Echoes Recruitment Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!