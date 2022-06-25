Memory Prisms are the crystallized form of memories scattered across Fire Emblem Echoes’ game world. You need to find all these memory prisms to unlock additional memories. This guide helps by pinpointing the locations for all the Memory Prisms in Fire Emblem Echoes to unlock all additional memories.
Fire Emblem Echoes Memory Prisms Locations
Below we have listed all the memory prisms with their locations as well.
Amid the Flames
Involved Characters: Celica & Mycen
The first one is located near the Mila Shrine, Seabound Shrine.
An Oath at Dawn
Involved Characters: Clive & Fernand
This one is located near the entrance of the Duma Temple.
May I Have This Dance?
Involved Characters: Berkut & Rinea
This one is located in the Duma Temple, near the area with all the flames.
The Lasting Promise
Involved Characters: Mycen & Rudolf
You need to head to the Grand Portal, Rigel Castle to find it.
Memories of the Villa
Involved Characters: Celica & Conrad
This one is located near Sage’s Hamlet, Sage’s House.
The Flirt & the Faithful
Involved Characters: Silque & Jesse
This one is located near the entrance of the Grieth’s Citadel.
Drifter from a Distant Land
Involved Characters: Zeke & Tatiana
This one is located near the entrance of the Rigel Village. However, you must recruit Zeke to acquire it!
Leaving the Past Behind
Involved Characters: Python & Forsyth
You can find this one on the Balcony of Zofia Castle.
Eventide Intrigue
Involved Characters: Desaix & Slayde
This one is located near House 2 in the Forest Village.
A Land of Gods & Men
Involved Characters: Duma & Mila
Once you have defeated the boss, you need to head to the B10, Thabes Labyrinth, to find it.
A Suitable Suitor
Involved Characters: Clair & Fernand
This memory prism can be found after you clear the “Battle of Zofia Harbor” DLC map.
Love’s Beginnings
Involved Characters: Mathilda & Clive
This memory prism can be found after you clear the “Battle of Zofia Harbor” DLC map.
Happy Memories
Involved Characters: Mathilda & Fernand
This memory prism can be found after you clear the “Fight from The Ruins” DLC map.