Memory Prisms are the crystallized form of memories scattered across Fire Emblem Echoes’ game world. You need to find all these memory prisms to unlock additional memories. This guide helps by pinpointing the locations for all the Memory Prisms in Fire Emblem Echoes to unlock all additional memories.

Fire Emblem Echoes Memory Prisms Locations

Below we have listed all the memory prisms with their locations as well.

Amid the Flames

Involved Characters : Celica & Mycen

The first one is located near the Mila Shrine, Seabound Shrine.

An Oath at Dawn

Involved Characters : Clive & Fernand

This one is located near the entrance of the Duma Temple.

May I Have This Dance?

Involved Characters : Berkut & Rinea

This one is located in the Duma Temple, near the area with all the flames.

The Lasting Promise

Involved Characters : Mycen & Rudolf

You need to head to the Grand Portal, Rigel Castle to find it.

Memories of the Villa

Involved Characters : Celica & Conrad

This one is located near Sage’s Hamlet, Sage’s House.

The Flirt & the Faithful

Involved Characters : Silque & Jesse

This one is located near the entrance of the Grieth’s Citadel.

Drifter from a Distant Land

Involved Characters : Zeke & Tatiana

This one is located near the entrance of the Rigel Village. However, you must recruit Zeke to acquire it!

Leaving the Past Behind

Involved Characters : Python & Forsyth

You can find this one on the Balcony of Zofia Castle.

Eventide Intrigue

Involved Characters : Desaix & Slayde

This one is located near House 2 in the Forest Village.

A Land of Gods & Men

Involved Characters : Duma & Mila

Once you have defeated the boss, you need to head to the B10, Thabes Labyrinth, to find it.

A Suitable Suitor

Involved Characters : Clair & Fernand

This memory prism can be found after you clear the “Battle of Zofia Harbor” DLC map.

Love’s Beginnings

Involved Characters : Mathilda & Clive

This memory prism can be found after you clear the “Battle of Zofia Harbor” DLC map.

Happy Memories

Involved Characters : Mathilda & Fernand

This memory prism can be found after you clear the “Fight from The Ruins” DLC map.