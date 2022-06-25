A large selection of weaponry is just one of the many features that Fire Emblem Echoes has to offer its user. Swords, lances, arrows, shields, and rings are just a few of the many types of weapons in the game. So, this game is a full package for those who want to play and enjoy using medieval weapons. Our guide will pinpoint the locations of all the weapons you can find in Fire Emblem Echoes.

Fire Emblem Echoes Weapons Locations

The following is a list of all the new characters in the game, having a good relationship with them is necessary if you wish to use the weapons they have equipped:

Faye-one of Alm’s childhood friends.

Rinea-Berkut’s fiancée.

Fernand-a Zofian noble.

Jarth-the leader of the mercenary band.

Conrad-Celica’s half-brother.

The Creation-a a younger form of Grima from Awakening.

Forneus-an evil alchemist who creates The Creation and the Risen.

Even while Fire Emblem Echoes Valentia treats weaponry and fighting differently than in past Fire Emblem games, there are still plenty of options available in the game. Even though most recent Fire Emblems no longer have the weapons triangle, you should still choose your weapons wisely and be familiar with their capabilities and effects.

What’s New About the Weapons?

How has the game’s new forging feature made all the weapons incredibly useful? As you read the article, you’ll learn more about it. This mechanic, along with Silver and Gold Marks, has been included in manufacturing weapons.

Weapons can be taught their inherent skills. All abilities, however, can only be applied to the weapon from whence they were learned. Skills come in the form of direct ability commands or enduring passive powers. Contrary to the Gaiden version, in Act 5, Celica’s party does not lose health as Alm explores the Duma Temple tombs.

Let’s discover the location from which we can equip all of these weapons and ace the game without delay.

Swords

Rusted Sword

While playing the game, you could come upon a rusted sword anyplace. It might not be helpful at first. However, these rusted swords can now be transformed into other valuable items by going to the blacksmith, who is present in some communities.

Silver Marks and Gold Marks, which are needed for forging, can be collected from adversaries, treasure boxes, etc. Unwanted things can also be exchanged for Silver or Gold Marks.

Golden Dagger

This is Celica’s default equipment.

Iron Sword

This is found during Chapter 1 in Alm’s path, Chapter 2 in Celica’s path, & can also be found in the Temple of the Star and the Temple of the Goddess.

Rapier

You need to evolve the Sword of the Brave.

Holy Sword

This is found during Chapter 2 in Celica’s path & can also be found in the Temple of Stars.

Steel Sword

This one is found in the Temple of Stars.

Brave Sword

This is found during Chapter 3 in Celica’s path & can also be found in the Temple of the Star and Warrior God’s Trial.

Lady Sword

This is found during Chapter 4 in Celica’s path & can also be found in the Temple of the Stars.

The Zofia

You need to evolve the Golden Dagger to acquire it.

Royal Sword

This is found during Chapter 3 in Alm’s path.

Zweihander

You can find it in the Temple of Stars.

Silver Sword

This is found during Chapter 4 in Alm’s path & Chapter 6 in Celica’s path.

Ilwoon

You need to evolve the Dark Sword.

Falchion

This is found during Chapter 5 in Alm’s path.

Miracle Sword

You need to evovel Rapier.

Darkness Sword

This is found during Chapter 4 in Alm’s path & Chapter 3 in Celica’s path.

Lightning Sword

This one is found in Chapter 1, Chapter 2, & inside the Temple of Stars.

Binding Blade

Roy’s default weapon, which can KO Gods, bypasses Oculus

Ragnell

Ike’s default weapon

Parallel Falchion

Lucina’s default weapon

Exalted Falchion

Marth’s default weapon, which can KO Gods, bypasses Oculus

Spears

Iron Spear

During Alm’s path, you can find it in Chapter 1, Chapter 4, & inside the Temple of Stars.

Javelin

During Celice’s path, you can find it during Chapter 3 & inside the Temple of War or by evolving the Steel Spear

Holy Spear

Celice’s path you can find in Chapter 3.

Steel Spear

This one is found in Chapters 1 & 3 during Alm’s path & in Chapter 3 during Celice’s path. You can also acquire it by evolving the Iron Spear.

Horseslayer

During Alm’s path, you can find it during Chapter 1 & inside the Temple of Stars.

Romfire

You need to evolve the Night Killer.

Duma’s Lance

During Alm’s path you can find it during Chapter 4.

Emperor’s Spear

Go to the Temple of Stars to find the Emperor’s Spear.

Silver Spear

During Celice’s path, you can find it during Chapter 4 or by evolving the Steel Spear.

Gradivus

During Alm’s path, you can find it during Chapter 5 or by evolving the Holy Spear.

Axe

Go to Desaix’s Fort to find this axe. Others are Splitting axe and Venin axe.

Bows

Light Bow

You need to evolve the Silver Bow.

Iron Bow

You can find this one during Chapter 1: Liberation HQ in Alm’s path and inside the Temple of Stars.

Long Bow

You can find this one inside the Temple of Stars by evolving the Steel Bow.

Steel Bow

You can find this one in Chapter 1: Southern Outpost in Alm’s path, Chapter 3: Desert Fort in Celica’s path, & the Temple of Stars.

Silver Bow

You can find this one during Chapter 4: Fortress in Alm’s path, Chapter 4: Lost Woods in Celica’s path, & by evolving the Steel Bow.

Blessed Bow

In Alm’s path, you can find this one during Chapter 4: Rust of the Mountains & Chapter 6: The Underground Labyrinth of Thebes.

Mila’s Bow

This one is found during the Tribulation of the Goddess.

Killer Bow

You need to evolve the Silver Bow.

Parthia

You need to evolve the Sacred Bow.

Luna

You need to evolve the Rusty Bow.

Rusted Bow

We won’t divulge its location because it isn’t valuable, but if you locate it on your travels, you can surely forge it into useful goods like a rusted sword.

Shields

Blessed Shield

You should find this one during Alm’s path during Chapter 4: Fear Shrine.

Magic Shield

You should find this one during Alm’s path during Chapter 4: Fear Shrine.

Lyon Shield

Celica’s path, this one is found in Chapter 3: Desert Fort.

Fuga Shield

This is found in Chapter 4: Grieth’s Fort during Celica’s path.

Leather Shield

You should find this one during Alm’s path during Chapter 1: Ram Valley.

Regal Shield

You should find this one during Alm’s path in Chapter 1: Zofia Castle.

Steel Shield

You should find this one during Alm’s path during Chapter 4: Rigel Falls.

Silver Shield

You should find this one during Alm’s path during Chapter 4: Fear Shrine.

Dracoshield

You can find this in Alm’s path during Chapter 1: Zofia Gate & during Chapter 4, Duma’s Swamp in Celica’s path.

Black Magic

As it primarily focuses on offensive elemental spells, Black Magic resembles Anima and Dark magic.

Casters instead learn specialized spells of their liking when they Level Up and Promote, unlike Anima Magic, which can normally be utilized by anybody given the proper Tomes.

Gaiden and Shadows of Valentia magic-users cannot use Tomes; hence casting spells costs a set amount of HP.

White Magic

Every character in a certain White Magic-using class has their own set of White Magic skills; therefore, learning White Magic depends on the character’s preferences.

White Magic uses a fixed quantity of the caster’s HP instead of staves to perform its magic spells. White magic is centered on allies that can heal, such as Recover and Physic, which function precisely the same as their stave counterparts.

This is all we have in our Fire Emblem Echoes Best Weapons Locations Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!