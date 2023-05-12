Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid Guide – Armiger, Recovery, Combat, Techniques, Exploration, Wait Mode, Stats

Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid is the ability unlock system used to customize your character’s skill sets. You can get special ability points and you have many options to available to you.
Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid Guide
Following guide will discuss Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid and the abilities you can use.
Top 10 Final Fantasy XV Abilities
- Dawnhammer – Techniques
- Rapid Regen – Recovery
- Enhancement – Techniques
- Stalker – Combat
- Accessory Slots for each character – Stats
- Link-Up – Teamwork
- Warp Factor – Combat
- Magic Action – Magic
- Airstep – Combat
- Light Phase – Combat
Armiger
Perks
Iron Armiger
Reduce Armiger bar depletion during Armiger by 30%. (24 AP)
Armiger Action
Gain 1 AP every time you conjure Armiger. (48 AP)
Armiger Harvester
Boost Armiger bar gain from attacks by 30%. (24 AP)
Chain Perks
Armiger Warchain
Boost Armiger Chain damage by 50%. (24 AP)
Armiger Chain Reaction
Gain 1 AP every time you unleash Armiger Chain. (48 AP)
Armiger Freechain
Gain unlimited MP for 60 seconds after executing Armiger Chain. (72 AP)
Armiger Sagechain
Boost experience gained from Armiger Chain kills by 100%. (99 AP)
Recovery
Noctis
Hang In
Increase HP recovery rate while hanging after point-warp. (12 AP)
Sprinter
Boost Stamina (24 AP)
Distance Runner
Further enhance stamina. (99 AP)
Prompto – Gladiolus – Ignis Recovery Perks
Rapid Regen
Raise HP and MP recovery rate while in cover. (10 AP)
First Aid
Recover a bit of HP with a first aid kit when HP is low. (24 AP)
Advanced First Aid
Recover a little HP with a fancy first aid kit when HP is low. (99 AP)
Expert First Aid
Recover HP with a fully-stocked first aid kit when HP is low. (333 AP)
Party Recovery Perks
Savior’s Fortitude
Boost an ally’s defense after taking them out of danger. (20 AP)
Savior’s Force
Boost an ally’s attack after taking them out of danger. (48 AP)
Comeback
Fully restore an ally’s HP after taking them out of danger. (99 AP)
Savior’s Vengeance
Boost an ally’s critical hit rate after taking them out of danger. (48 AP)
Magic
Elementalism
Absorb more energy from elemental deposits (24 AP)
Elementality
Absorb even more energy from elemental deposits (72 AP)
Enhanced Elementality
Absorb much more energy from elemental deposits (99 AP)
Elemagnetism
Enhance energy absorption rate of elemental-absorbing weapons (48 AP)
Magic
Enhance the magic of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effect of similar abilities do not stack. (48 AP)
Magic Level II
Enhance the magic of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effect of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)
Crafting Perks and Spell Potency
Powercraft
Enhance potency by 10 when crafting spells. (20 AP)
Extra Powercraft
Enhance potency by 30 when crafting spells. (99 AP)
Super Powercraft
Enhance potency by 50 when crafting spells. (555 AP)
Ultimate Powercraft
Enhance potency by 100 when crafting spells. (999 AP)
Magic Action
Gain AP for using elemancy. (24 AP)
Bonuspell
Receive an extra spell when crafting. (333 AP)
Bonuspell II
Receive two extra spells when crafting. (999 AP)
Combat (Noctis)
Aerial Maneuvers
Airstep
Use left stick and O to take a step in midair after attacking (costs MP), one time only. (6 AP)
Airsplip
Dodge enemy attacks in mid-air by holding square. (16 AP)
Airstride
Perform a second Airstep after a second midair attack. (52 AP)
Airdance
Airstep after midair attacks an unlimited number of times. (333 AP)
Death Drop
From afar press O in midair to warp into range and strike down from above. (28 AP)
Osmostrike
Recover MP when an aerial attack connects. (52 AP)
Phasing Cost
Light Phase
Reduce MP cost of phasing. (8 AP)
Ultralight Phase
Further reduce the MP cost of phasing. (32 AP)
Experimagic
Increase Noctis’s MP by the number of levels he has gained. The effects of similar abilities no not stack. (99 AP)
Warpstrike and Blindside
Chained Fury
Boost damage dealt when unscathed during chain attacks. (10 AP)
Warp Factor
Boosts warp-strike damage. (24 AP)
Daemon Destroyer
Warp-strike to break daemon appendages. (24 AP)
Warp Factor Level II
Further boost warp-strike damage. (52 AP)Point-Blank Warp-Strike – Deliver a critical hit when warp-striking at close range. (333 AP)
Stalker
Boost blindside damage. (28 AP)
Super Stalker
Further boost blindside damage. (64 AP)
Evasive Maneuvers
Blink
Phase through an enemy’s attack without using MP by pressing square at the last second. (16 AP)
Blink Boost
Recover a bit of MP by blinking through attacks at the last second. (32 AP)
Impervious
Negate damage by pressing square immediately after being hit. (333 AP)
Warp Decoy
Leave a hologram to divert enemies after warping. (99 AP)
Static Edge
Significantly increase damage dealt after entering stasis. (34 AP)
Teamwork
Prompto Cooperative Perks
First Shot
Gain first strike against a nearby enemy with a firearm. Adds to tech bar. (6 AP)
Shock Drop
Electrocute an enemy with machinery when Noctis attack it in midair. (24 AP)
Sharp Shock
Boost Shock Drop damage. (99 AP)
Scintilla
Deliver a counterattack and stun enemies with a firearm. (18 AP)
Ballistic
Swiftly unleash damage on an area with a firearm. Makes enemies flinch. (64 AP)
Gladiolus Cooperative Perks
Reflex
Deliver a powerful counterattack with a greatsword. Makes enemies flinch. (6 AP)
Engage
Gain first strike by delivering a powerful greatsword slash. (18 AP)
Intercept
Protect Noctis from enemy attacks with a shield. (64 AP)
Antagonize (Gladiolus)
Make an enemy flinch with a paralyzing kick while Noctis is defending. (24 AP)
Acute Antagonism
Boost Antagonize damage. (99 AP)
Ignis Cooperative Perks
Analyze
Automatically scan most enemies weaknesses at the onset of battle. (6 AP)
Lancet
Deliver a counterattack and drain an enemy’s HP with a polearm. (18 AP)
Regenerate
Heal an ally with a hidden recovery item. (99 AP)
Vemon Fang
Poison an enemy with daggers when Noctis chain attacks it. (24 AP)
Virulent Venom
Boost Venom Fang damage. (64 AP)
Cooperative Perks
Link Up
Boost link strike damage. (8 AP)
Super Link Up
Further boost link-strike damage. (32 AP)
Critical Link
Always deliver a critical hit when link-striking. (333 AP)
Limitless Link
Break limit on link-strike damage. (999 AP)
Deathblow (All except Noctis)
Deliver a devastating blow to a vulnerable enemy. (16 AP)
Ultimate Deathblow (All except Noctis)
Deliver an utterly devastating blow to a vulnerable enemy. (99 AP)
Techniques
Noctis
Tech Strike
Add to tech bar when Noctis lands attacks. (48 AP)
Tech Damage
Add to the tech bar when Noctis suffers damage. (99 AP)
Quick Tech
Accelerate tech bar replenishment rate for entire party. (333 AP)
Prompto
Starsshell
Draw enemy attention across a wide area with a firearm. Weakens daemons. Depletes the tech bar by one. (8 AP)
Gravisphere
Draw enemies in an area closer together with machinery by creating a gravitational field. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)
Trigger-Happy
Unleash a barrage at multiple enemies with a pair of firearms. Depletes the tech bar by three. (72 AP)
Limit Break
Break limit on damage from Prompto’s techniques. (999 AP)
Recoil
Deal heavy damage with machinery by overloading its energy output. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)
Ignis
Regroup
Bring all allies together in stalwart defense. Rescues from danger and restores Hp quickly. Depletes the tech bar by two. (8 AP)
Enhancement
Imbue Noctis’s weapon with the element gis target is weakest to. Depletes the tech bar by one. (18 AP)
Sagefire
Unleash a devastating fire attack with daggers. Depletes the tech bar by three. (72 AP)
Limit Break
Break limit on damage from Ingis’s techniques. (999 AP)
Overwhelm
Concentrate ally attacks on a foe with devastating Deathblow strikes. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)
Gladiolus Techniques
Dawnhammer
Deal heavy damage to a single enemy with a powerful greatsword slash. Depletes the tech bar by two. (8 AP)
Royal Guard
Move quickly to guard Noctis with a shield. Depletes the tech bar by one. (18 AP)
Impulse
Ambush enemies with a frontal sweeping greatsword area attack. Depletes the tech bar by three. (72 AP)
Limit Break
Break limit on damage from Gladiolus’s techniques. (999 AP)
Cyclone
Deal damage to nearby enemies with a fearsome shield shockwave. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)
Exploration
Survival Skills (Gladiolus)
Happy Camping
Increase AP gained for making camp. (20 AP)
Happier Camping
Further increase AP gained for making camp. (48 AP)
Fitter Survival
Occasionally double the items from Gladio’s survival skill. (99 AP)
Fittest Survival
Receive double the items from Gladio’s survival skill. (999 AP)
Roadrunning
Gain AP for long trips in the car. (32 AP)
Roadlife
Gain experience for long trips in the car. (99 AP)
Fishing Skills (Noctis)
Angler Action
Gain AP for catching a fish. (18 AP)
Item Angler
Double the items gained from fishing. (84 AP)
Sportfishing
Gain more AP for reeling in a big catch. (99 AP)
Expert Item Angler
Triple the items gained from fishing. (Angler 555 AP)
Reel Experience
Gain experience for catching fish. (333 AP)
Photography (Prompto)
Snapshot
Take photos in battle. Up to five can be saved. Depletes the tech bar by one. (12 AP)
Aperture
Chance of gaining AP through Snapshot. (333 AP)
Cooking Skills (Ignis)
Aftertaste
Extend the status boost time from meals eaten at camp. (18 AP)
Lingering Aftertaste
Further enhance status boost time from meals eaten at camp. (99 AP)
Persistent Aftertaste
Greatly enhance status boost time from meals eaten at camp. (333 AP)
Appetize
Gain AP for cooking someone’s favorite food. (20 AP)
Chocobo Riding
Chocojockey
Gain AP for winning chocobo races. (32 AP)
Chocoracer
Gain experience for winning chocobo races. (99 AP)
Chocobump
Gain AP for long trips by chocobo. (32 AP)
Chocobonus
Gain experience for long trips by chocobo. (99 AP)
Wait Mode
Wait Mode Warp Strike Perks
Warp Ambush
During Wait Mode, warp-strike an enemy not targeting Noctis to increase the likelihood of breaking its appendage. (18 AP)
Warp-Punish
During Wait Mode, warp-strike an enemy with half or less of its HP remaining to increase damage inflicted. (99 AP)
Wait Mode Recovery Perks
Presto Libra
Scan enemies even faster when using Libra. (12 AP)
Time-Restore
Restore the Wait Timer by defeating an enemy. (48 AP)
Time-Freeze
Stop the Wait Timer from depleting. (99 AP)
Wait Mode Damage Perks
Elementalist
Boost damage inflicted by a scanned enemy’s elemental weakness. (32 AP)
Sage
Boost damage inflicted by allies for each enemy scanned. (99 AP)
Stats
Base Stats
Health Level I
Increase HP of each party member by 2x the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (10 AP)
Health Level II
Increase HP of each party member by 5x the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)
Health Level III
Increase HP of each party member by 10x number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (333 AP)
Spirit Level
Increase spirit of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)
Vitality Level
Increase vitality of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)
Accessory Slots
Accessory Slot (Noctis)
Equip two accessories. (16 AP)
Accessory Slot (Noctis)
Equip three accessories. (333 AP)
Accessory slot (Gladiolus)
Equip two accessories. (16 AP)
Accessory Slot (Gladiolus)
Equip three accessories. (333 AP)
Accessory Slot (Ignis)
Equip two accessories. (16 AP)
Accessory Slot (Ignis)
Equip three accessories. (333 AP)
Accessory Slot (Prompto)
Equip two accessories. (16 AP)
Accessory Slot (Prompto)
Equip three accessories. (333 AP)
