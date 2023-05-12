Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid Guide – Armiger, Recovery, Combat, Techniques, Exploration, Wait Mode, Stats

Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid is the ability unlock system used to customize your character’s skill sets. You can get special ability points and you have many options to available to you.

Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid Guide

Following guide will discuss Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid and the abilities you can use.

Top 10 Final Fantasy XV Abilities

Dawnhammer – Techniques

Rapid Regen – Recovery

Enhancement – Techniques

Stalker – Combat

Accessory Slots for each character – Stats

Link-Up – Teamwork

Warp Factor – Combat

Magic Action – Magic

Airstep – Combat

Light Phase – Combat

Armiger

Perks

Iron Armiger

Reduce Armiger bar depletion during Armiger by 30%. (24 AP)

Armiger Action

Gain 1 AP every time you conjure Armiger. (48 AP)

Armiger Harvester

Boost Armiger bar gain from attacks by 30%. (24 AP)

Chain Perks

Armiger Warchain

Boost Armiger Chain damage by 50%. (24 AP)

Armiger Chain Reaction

Gain 1 AP every time you unleash Armiger Chain. (48 AP)

Armiger Freechain

Gain unlimited MP for 60 seconds after executing Armiger Chain. (72 AP)

Armiger Sagechain

Boost experience gained from Armiger Chain kills by 100%. (99 AP)

Recovery

Noctis

Hang In

Increase HP recovery rate while hanging after point-warp. (12 AP)

Sprinter

Boost Stamina (24 AP)

Distance Runner

Further enhance stamina. (99 AP)

Prompto – Gladiolus – Ignis Recovery Perks

Rapid Regen

Raise HP and MP recovery rate while in cover. (10 AP)

First Aid

Recover a bit of HP with a first aid kit when HP is low. (24 AP)

Advanced First Aid

Recover a little HP with a fancy first aid kit when HP is low. (99 AP)

Expert First Aid

Recover HP with a fully-stocked first aid kit when HP is low. (333 AP)

Party Recovery Perks

Savior’s Fortitude

Boost an ally’s defense after taking them out of danger. (20 AP)

Savior’s Force

Boost an ally’s attack after taking them out of danger. (48 AP)

Comeback

Fully restore an ally’s HP after taking them out of danger. (99 AP)

Savior’s Vengeance

Boost an ally’s critical hit rate after taking them out of danger. (48 AP)

Magic

Elementalism

Absorb more energy from elemental deposits (24 AP)

Elementality

Absorb even more energy from elemental deposits (72 AP)

Enhanced Elementality

Absorb much more energy from elemental deposits (99 AP)

Elemagnetism

Enhance energy absorption rate of elemental-absorbing weapons (48 AP)

Magic

Enhance the magic of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effect of similar abilities do not stack. (48 AP)

Magic Level II

Enhance the magic of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effect of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)

Crafting Perks and Spell Potency

Powercraft

Enhance potency by 10 when crafting spells. (20 AP)

Extra Powercraft

Enhance potency by 30 when crafting spells. (99 AP)

Super Powercraft

Enhance potency by 50 when crafting spells. (555 AP)

Ultimate Powercraft

Enhance potency by 100 when crafting spells. (999 AP)

Magic Action

Gain AP for using elemancy. (24 AP)

Bonuspell

Receive an extra spell when crafting. (333 AP)

Bonuspell II

Receive two extra spells when crafting. (999 AP)

Combat (Noctis)

Aerial Maneuvers

Airstep

Use left stick and O to take a step in midair after attacking (costs MP), one time only. (6 AP)

Airsplip

Dodge enemy attacks in mid-air by holding square. (16 AP)

Airstride

Perform a second Airstep after a second midair attack. (52 AP)

Airdance

Airstep after midair attacks an unlimited number of times. (333 AP)

Death Drop

From afar press O in midair to warp into range and strike down from above. (28 AP)

Osmostrike

Recover MP when an aerial attack connects. (52 AP)

Phasing Cost

Light Phase

Reduce MP cost of phasing. (8 AP)

Ultralight Phase

Further reduce the MP cost of phasing. (32 AP)

Experimagic

Increase Noctis’s MP by the number of levels he has gained. The effects of similar abilities no not stack. (99 AP)

Warpstrike and Blindside

Chained Fury

Boost damage dealt when unscathed during chain attacks. (10 AP)

Warp Factor

Boosts warp-strike damage. (24 AP)

Daemon Destroyer

Warp-strike to break daemon appendages. (24 AP)

Warp Factor Level II

Further boost warp-strike damage. (52 AP)Point-Blank Warp-Strike – Deliver a critical hit when warp-striking at close range. (333 AP)

Stalker

Boost blindside damage. (28 AP)

Super Stalker

Further boost blindside damage. (64 AP)

Evasive Maneuvers

Blink

Phase through an enemy’s attack without using MP by pressing square at the last second. (16 AP)

Blink Boost

Recover a bit of MP by blinking through attacks at the last second. (32 AP)

Impervious

Negate damage by pressing square immediately after being hit. (333 AP)

Warp Decoy

Leave a hologram to divert enemies after warping. (99 AP)

Static Edge

Significantly increase damage dealt after entering stasis. (34 AP)

Teamwork

Prompto Cooperative Perks

First Shot

Gain first strike against a nearby enemy with a firearm. Adds to tech bar. (6 AP)

Shock Drop

Electrocute an enemy with machinery when Noctis attack it in midair. (24 AP)

Sharp Shock

Boost Shock Drop damage. (99 AP)

Scintilla

Deliver a counterattack and stun enemies with a firearm. (18 AP)

Ballistic

Swiftly unleash damage on an area with a firearm. Makes enemies flinch. (64 AP)

Gladiolus Cooperative Perks

Reflex

Deliver a powerful counterattack with a greatsword. Makes enemies flinch. (6 AP)

Engage

Gain first strike by delivering a powerful greatsword slash. (18 AP)

Intercept

Protect Noctis from enemy attacks with a shield. (64 AP)

Antagonize (Gladiolus)

Make an enemy flinch with a paralyzing kick while Noctis is defending. (24 AP)

Acute Antagonism

Boost Antagonize damage. (99 AP)

Ignis Cooperative Perks

Analyze

Automatically scan most enemies weaknesses at the onset of battle. (6 AP)

Lancet

Deliver a counterattack and drain an enemy’s HP with a polearm. (18 AP)

Regenerate

Heal an ally with a hidden recovery item. (99 AP)

Vemon Fang

Poison an enemy with daggers when Noctis chain attacks it. (24 AP)

Virulent Venom

Boost Venom Fang damage. (64 AP)

Cooperative Perks

Link Up

Boost link strike damage. (8 AP)

Super Link Up

Further boost link-strike damage. (32 AP)

Critical Link

Always deliver a critical hit when link-striking. (333 AP)

Limitless Link

Break limit on link-strike damage. (999 AP)

Deathblow (All except Noctis)

Deliver a devastating blow to a vulnerable enemy. (16 AP)

Ultimate Deathblow (All except Noctis)

Deliver an utterly devastating blow to a vulnerable enemy. (99 AP)

Techniques

Noctis

Tech Strike

Add to tech bar when Noctis lands attacks. (48 AP)

Tech Damage

Add to the tech bar when Noctis suffers damage. (99 AP)

Quick Tech

Accelerate tech bar replenishment rate for entire party. (333 AP)

Prompto

Starsshell

Draw enemy attention across a wide area with a firearm. Weakens daemons. Depletes the tech bar by one. (8 AP)

Gravisphere

Draw enemies in an area closer together with machinery by creating a gravitational field. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)

Trigger-Happy

Unleash a barrage at multiple enemies with a pair of firearms. Depletes the tech bar by three. (72 AP)

Limit Break

Break limit on damage from Prompto’s techniques. (999 AP)

Recoil

Deal heavy damage with machinery by overloading its energy output. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)

Ignis

Regroup

Bring all allies together in stalwart defense. Rescues from danger and restores Hp quickly. Depletes the tech bar by two. (8 AP)

Enhancement

Imbue Noctis’s weapon with the element gis target is weakest to. Depletes the tech bar by one. (18 AP)

Sagefire

Unleash a devastating fire attack with daggers. Depletes the tech bar by three. (72 AP)

Limit Break

Break limit on damage from Ingis’s techniques. (999 AP)

Overwhelm

Concentrate ally attacks on a foe with devastating Deathblow strikes. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)

Gladiolus Techniques

Dawnhammer

Deal heavy damage to a single enemy with a powerful greatsword slash. Depletes the tech bar by two. (8 AP)

Royal Guard

Move quickly to guard Noctis with a shield. Depletes the tech bar by one. (18 AP)

Impulse

Ambush enemies with a frontal sweeping greatsword area attack. Depletes the tech bar by three. (72 AP)

Limit Break

Break limit on damage from Gladiolus’s techniques. (999 AP)

Cyclone

Deal damage to nearby enemies with a fearsome shield shockwave. Depletes the tech bar by two. (18 AP)

Exploration

Survival Skills (Gladiolus)

Happy Camping

Increase AP gained for making camp. (20 AP)

Happier Camping

Further increase AP gained for making camp. (48 AP)

Fitter Survival

Occasionally double the items from Gladio’s survival skill. (99 AP)

Fittest Survival

Receive double the items from Gladio’s survival skill. (999 AP)

Roadrunning

Gain AP for long trips in the car. (32 AP)

Roadlife

Gain experience for long trips in the car. (99 AP)

Fishing Skills (Noctis)

Angler Action

Gain AP for catching a fish. (18 AP)

Item Angler

Double the items gained from fishing. (84 AP)

Sportfishing

Gain more AP for reeling in a big catch. (99 AP)

Expert Item Angler

Triple the items gained from fishing. (Angler 555 AP)

Reel Experience

Gain experience for catching fish. (333 AP)

Photography (Prompto)

Snapshot

Take photos in battle. Up to five can be saved. Depletes the tech bar by one. (12 AP)

Aperture

Chance of gaining AP through Snapshot. (333 AP)

Cooking Skills (Ignis)

Aftertaste

Extend the status boost time from meals eaten at camp. (18 AP)

Lingering Aftertaste

Further enhance status boost time from meals eaten at camp. (99 AP)

Persistent Aftertaste

Greatly enhance status boost time from meals eaten at camp. (333 AP)

Appetize

Gain AP for cooking someone’s favorite food. (20 AP)

Chocobo Riding

Chocojockey

Gain AP for winning chocobo races. (32 AP)

Chocoracer

Gain experience for winning chocobo races. (99 AP)

Chocobump

Gain AP for long trips by chocobo. (32 AP)

Chocobonus

Gain experience for long trips by chocobo. (99 AP)

Wait Mode

Wait Mode Warp Strike Perks

Warp Ambush

During Wait Mode, warp-strike an enemy not targeting Noctis to increase the likelihood of breaking its appendage. (18 AP)

Warp-Punish

During Wait Mode, warp-strike an enemy with half or less of its HP remaining to increase damage inflicted. (99 AP)

Wait Mode Recovery Perks

Presto Libra

Scan enemies even faster when using Libra. (12 AP)

Time-Restore

Restore the Wait Timer by defeating an enemy. (48 AP)

Time-Freeze

Stop the Wait Timer from depleting. (99 AP)

Wait Mode Damage Perks

Elementalist

Boost damage inflicted by a scanned enemy’s elemental weakness. (32 AP)

Sage

Boost damage inflicted by allies for each enemy scanned. (99 AP)

Stats

Base Stats

Health Level I

Increase HP of each party member by 2x the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (10 AP)

Health Level II

Increase HP of each party member by 5x the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)

Health Level III

Increase HP of each party member by 10x number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (333 AP)

Spirit Level

Increase spirit of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)

Vitality Level

Increase vitality of each party member by the number of levels gained. The effects of similar abilities do not stack. (99 AP)

Accessory Slots

Accessory Slot (Noctis)

Equip two accessories. (16 AP)

Accessory Slot (Noctis)

Equip three accessories. (333 AP)

Accessory slot (Gladiolus)

Equip two accessories. (16 AP)

Accessory Slot (Gladiolus)

Equip three accessories. (333 AP)

Accessory Slot (Ignis)

Equip two accessories. (16 AP)

Accessory Slot (Ignis)

Equip three accessories. (333 AP)

Accessory Slot (Prompto)

Equip two accessories. (16 AP)

Accessory Slot (Prompto)

Equip three accessories. (333 AP)

If you have any questions regarding Final Fantasy XV Ascension Grid Guide, take to the comments below!