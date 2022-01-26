Best Mods for Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC

Since the remake was launched in December, modders have been sweating blood to make the game more fun. In this guide, we will list some of the Best Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC Mods and teach you how to install these mods as well.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC Best Mods

Square Enix previously stated that the Yuffie-centric Intermission DLC is exclusively for the PS5 version of FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake, but you can find it on your PC along with FF7 Remake. Here are some of the best mods available on the Nexus Mods that are worth your time. We have also explained how to install these mods for your convenience.

Dynamic Resolution Disabler Mod

The first proper FFVII mod is available with Dynamic Resolution Disabling, allowing the users to disable default dynamic resolution. This is most likely a holdover from the console version, which required dynamic resolution to maintain the targeted frame rate, although most PC users will not require it. You can download the mod from here.

To install, unzip the file, go to your FF7 Remake installation folder, go to End/Content/Paks, and drag the modifications folder into the Paks folder. Dynamic Resolution will be disabled.

Purple Dress Tifa Mod

As the name clearly states the mod changes Tifa’s Dress during gameplays. Surely, Tifa’s original dress is iconic, but this purple dress is even more catchy. Tifa wears the dress for a short while in the later missions of the game. But this mod allows you to change Tifa’s dress for the entire game. You can download the mod from here.

The installation procedure is the same as for all mods. Once you have downloaded the mod from Nexus Mod, go to End/Content/Pak, extract the downloaded file and move the zPurpleDressTifa.pak to the Paks folder.

FFVII Hook

The mod will be a great help to Low-End PC users as it unlocks the Dev Console. In addition, it gives rid of dynamic resolution limiting frame rate fluctuations during busy scenes.

You can download the mod from here.

To install this mod, extract the downloaded folder into End/Binaries/Win64 folder next to ff7remake_.exe file. Note that underscore here is critically important.

Equipment Rebalance, Increased Materia Slots

This mod gives all weapons an extra materia slot, bringing their total to seven. Most armor adds pair of connected materia slots as well. In addition, this patch tweaks parts of the stat balance of gear, increasing the protection of armor.

You can download the mod from here.

After you have downloaded the mod from the link, create a folder called “~mods ” under FFVIIRemakeIntegrade\End\Content\Paks in the game directory, then place the pak file inside.

Gorgeous Dress Cloud

Getting you into a fancy land, here is the Gorgeous Dress Cloud mod which puts Cloud in a fascinating dress for the entire gameplay. If you love these fancy things, then this is something you shouldn’t miss. This dress will be seen during the battles as well. You can download the mod from here. It’s easy to install, so follow the basic guidelines.

Sexy Dress Aerith

Like the purple Dress Tifa, this mod allows Aerith to get her hot red dress during the entire gameplay. This is also effective during the battles. Furthermore, it comes with two variant mods.

You can download the mod from here.

Advent ReShade-HDR FX

This mod adds HDR lighting effects to Final Fantasy 7 Remake without sacrificing much performance. Whether or not you use this is a matter of personal preference; however, if you believe the game’s colors are a little washed out, this mod should help.

You can download the mod from here. For Installation, install the downloaded file into

“~mod” folder. “FFVIIRemakeIntergrade\End\Content\Paks\~mods”

Buffed Star Bracelet

Buffed Star Bracelet is another popular choice, with more than 15k downloads on Nexus Mods. Thanks to this update, the Star Bracelet now has 8 Materia slots and different stat enhancements. There are several versions, and each file has a description.

You can download the mod from here.

These are the Best Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC Mods we’ve filtered out. However, you are free to browse the Nexus Mods website and check any other mods that pique your interest.