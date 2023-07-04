Final Fantasy 16 Why We Fight Walkthrough

Why We Fight is a quest that is one of the subquests of the comprehensive Things Fall Apart quest in Final Fantasy 16.

This quest is about defeating the Blue-eyed Akashic-esque monsters which will be attacking Oriflamme.

The captain of the soldiers responsible for guarding the town has been killed. As a result, the soldiers don’t have guidance and are now looking at the Dame for direction.

This is when Clive and Jill arrive to offer their help. Here is how you can play through the Why We Fight quest in FF16.

How to complete Why We Fight in FF16

You can start this quest as you play through the Things Fall Apart quest in Final Fantasy 16. Start by making your way toward Northreach. Here, you will be able to speak to a Courtesan in the Veil who will give you the quest. Here is what you need to do:

Speak with the Courtesan

Head toward the Veil when you arrive in Northreach. There you will meet the Courtesan who will tell you that Blue eyed Akashic-esque monsters are causing problems in the area.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will get to know that they are Ultima’s thralls. Next, reach the garrison and talk with Isabelle. She will tell you that she tried to persuade the soldiers of the garrison to defend the town.

The courtesan will want you to have a conversation with Injured Soldiers to find out more about these creatures. Your task now is to head to Oriflamme in Why We Fight in Final Fantasy 16.

Make your way to Oriflamme

They will tell you what happened to them on their way to Oriflamme Road. The creatures attacked them then they were near Moore.

Leave Northreach and head over to Oriflamme, near the Moore area. Once you get to the location, you will see many Thrall Revenants present in the town. Go ahead and eliminate them all.

Defeat Thrall Scepter

Once you are done with killing them, another wave of various Thrall Wraiths and a Thrall Scepter will spawn.

Deal with the Scepter first to remove projectiles from the equation and then move on to Wraiths. Kill them all to complete this objective in Why We Fight quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Defeat Thrall Lich

After the second wave of enemies, another wave will arrive in which you will see a Thrall Lich and a few Thrall Wraiths.

Defeat the wraiths at first and then focus on the Lich. Keep in mind that she has multiple fast attacks which can bring you down.

You will get 110 Ability Points, 540 Gil, 600 XP, and 55 Magicked Ash for clearing them out.

Return to the Veil

Go back to the Veil and have a conversation with Isabelle again. She will thank you and consider you as a leader of Garrison. She adds that she will provide you with soldiers.

Why We Fight rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon successfully completing the quest of Why We Fight in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the following rewards which are mentioned below.

100x Magicked Ash

1x Meteorite

500 EXP

500 Ability Points