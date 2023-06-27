How To Defeat White Dragon In Final Fantasy 16

You will fight a few Dragon bosses in Final Fantasy 16, and White Dragon is one of them. You will face White Dragon in the Crystalline Dominion in Fire in the Sky quest. It is an ice dragon, which means most of its attack revolves around the ice.

It is much more challenging than the previous Dragon, Akashic, you have fought. Without some assistance, it is tough to win. So, read the guide below to learn about its attacks and some tips for defeating White Dragon in FF16.

White Dragon attacks in Final Fantasy 16

White Dragon will give a hard time to those who don’t who its attacks. The key to defeating it is to know about its attack so that you can dodge it timely and perform a perfect counterattack.

Below is the list of all White Dragons attacks and how to dodge them:

Ice Shards: In this attack, the Dragon shoots four ice balls randomly at the ground. Dodging it is not enough because, after some time, these ice patches on the ground explode to form ice shards. So whenever you see it shooting these balls, dodge them and get away from their radius before they explode.

Homing Laser: Another attack in which White Dragon in FF16 shoots a laser into the air. The laser deflects in the air and falls at you. Moreover, these lasers are slow, so you can easily see them coming at you; a perfect-timed dodge is a way to avoid it.

Spinning Dive: It is a Lunge attack that Dragon performs after spinning in the air. Whenever you see Dragon spinning in the air, dodge it timely to increase your Precision counter to deal more damage.

Wing Swipe: It is another deadly attack in which the Dragon inserts its large wings into the ground and swipes it to shoot icicles from the far end of its wings.

Head Swipe: It is like the previous attack; Dragon uses to head to knock you down by swiping it from one side. This is another excellent opportunity to increase your Precision counter and perform a timely counterattack.

Smash: The White Dragon in FF16 raises its body by standing on its hind legs and smashing its upper body at you. When you see it raising its upper body, dodge the attack and run to avoid the post icicles.

Emanation: In this attack, Dragon shoots crystals randomly in the air. These crystals shoot fast lasers at you; in addition, there are also slow lasers firing at you from ground level.

Frozen Breath: The Dragon freezes the ground with its breath and explodes the area by forming icicles. It can easily be perceived when you see the White Dragon breathing and running away before the ground freezes.

Heavenly Host: In this attack, Dragon shoots orbs at you, which shoots homing laser. When you see these orbs of light moving forward, dodge these lasers and run around these orbs to perform an attack.

Ice Star: The Dragon brings up lights on the ground which turn into pillars. It is safe to run away from these lights to avoid damage.

Dragon Dance: After being staggered again, White Dragon launches an attack (Dragon Dance) which consists of different attacks. These attacks are Emanation, Heavenly Host, Homing Laser, Ice Star, and Spinning Dive.

It is hard to dodge different attacks, so even if you get caught in one of the attacks, try to run from the next attack to avoid further damage. Use healing items to regain any lost health.

How to defeat White Dragon in FF16

Dodging all attacks is not enough for White Dragon. You must attack its weak spot to maximize the damage; in White Dragon’s case, it is its head. However, aiming its head is difficult because you can lose health by one of its ice attacks, but it is worth the risk.

Frequently use moves like Wicked Wheel and Scarlet Cyclone because they come with multiple hits, so you can have a higher chance to stagger it. You can calmly perform these moves since the White Dragon in Final Fantasy 16 is massive.

Dodging and counterattacking is an effective strategy against it because you can easily dodge its attack because of its slow attacks and sprint at its head to perform mighty combos. Try to dodge the attack perfectly, or you will lose your health and the opportunity to attack it.

Look for the Precision counter to increase your chance of performing a critical attack. Since its head is the weakest spot and it hardly flies in the air, you can use Phoenix Shift to teleport and perform a powerful attack from the air.

This way, you will be safe from White Dragon ground-centric attacks, and you will be able to lower its health in Final Fantasy 16. Since this battle is mostly about dodging and attacking, it can be troublesome. Don’t worry; keep attempting even if you lost the first time.

If you follow the same strategy, you will eventually defeat the White Dragon in FF16.

White Dragon Rewards

For defeating one of the most challenging bosses, you will not go empty-handed. You will receive 1500 Experience, 200 Ability points, 3200 Gil, 3 Whitewyrm, 20 Sharp fangs, and 20 Bloody Hide.