Final Fantasy 16 Use Your Loaf Walkthrough

“Use Your Loaf” is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 in which you have to help a Dalimil baker find his missing apprentice. He apparently went to Drake’s Fang on some personal errand but has not returned since.

You are going to unlock this side quest by speaking with Matej, the Master Baker, at the Dalimil Inn. This will be during the main story quest, Out of the Shadow.

Matej will be clear that he has a business to run, so he cannot go out to track down his assistant. It is up to you to do the job for him.

How to complete Use Your Loaf in FF16

After speaking with Matej, make your way to The Jaw using fast travel. Once you reach there, you need to make your way north to find the missing assistant. Continue this path until you see a cliff where you can find him.

Once you are there, speak to him and select any of his dialogue. He will give you three dialogues to choose from, one is Express yourself, second is Remember the good times, and the last is Focus on your work, choosing any dialogue will result in Goblin Coin as a reward after the quest is completed.

Return to Dalimil Inn

Once you are done with the conversation with baker’s assistant and a cut scene will be played. Now, you need to return fast to Dalimil using fast travel. Upon reaching there, talk with Matej, which will bring the quest of Use Your Load comes to an end.

Use Your Loaf rewards in Final Fantasy 16

When you are successful in completing all the required objectives of the quest Use Your Loaf, you will be provided with the rewards which include 1x Goblin Coin, 10 Renown, 800 Gil and 300 EXP.