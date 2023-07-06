How To Unlock Ultimaniac Difficulty In Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, Ultimaniac difficulty is the fourth difficulty mode that players can choose. However, this difficulty option is not for the whole game. Of course, you cannot find this mode when first starting the game and must unlock the Ultimaniac difficulty in FF16.

You don’t have to worry; we will guide you on unlocking the Ultimaniac mode in Final Fantasy 16.

How to unlock Ultimaniac difficulty in FF16

Unlocking Ultimaniac is not as easy as expected, but it is not too complicated. As it is the hardest difficulty level, you first need to prove yourself worthy of playing on this difficulty. To unlock Ultimaniac Difficulty, players must complete the game on one of the two difficulty Settings.

Once you have completed the game, you will get the option to make a Clear Save File. Don’t skip this option. Make this clear save as you need it to enter New Game+ modes, the only way you’ll get to play on Ultimaniac difficulty in FF16.

The Clear Save File will have a star next to it, marking it properly. Whenever you are ready to start a new playthrough, select this Clear Save File, and you can select your game’s difficulty mode again.

You need to select Arcade Mode, and from there, you will be able to select the highest-difficulty mode, Ultimaniac.

What to expect in Ultimaniac difficulty

As Ultimaniac is the most challenging game mode, you can expect the enemies to be quite formidable initially. You will be facing quite a challenge. We recommend entering the Ultimaniac difficulty mode with the most potent weapons you can bring. Enemies in Ultimaniac can easily take you out in a few hits.

Playing through Ultimaniac difficulty offers no exceptional bonuses in Final Fantasy 16. You get higher EXP and Loot for every enemy you defeat, but that’s understandable for a more challenging difficulty. There are no special buffs or items for playing on the top difficulty.

Since Ultimaniac Difficulty is playable in Arcade Mode, you can engage in PvP when playing through Ultimaniac difficulty. This PvP is only accessible in Ultimaniac mode if that’s what you are interested in.