Final Fantasy 16 Skin Trade Walkthrough

The Skin Trade quest in Final Fantasy 16 is a short and easy quest that becomes available during Cloak and Dagger quest. You will travel to the Tabor region where you can get this quest from Karel.

Karel wants your help in getting the skin of a Dread Aevis. Once done, he will sell the skin and split the profit between you and Karel. To get the skin, you need to defeat Dread Aevis in the center of Field of Corava and come back to give it to Karel.

How to start Skin Trade in FF16

In order to start the quest of Skin Trade, you need to reach Tabor using fast travel from the world map. Here, you will meet Karel and have a conversation with him. He will assign the quest of Skin Trade to you in Final Fantasy 16. You will be asked to defeat Dread Aevis.

How to complete Skin Trade in FF16

The Skin Trade quest in Final Fantasy 16 is a short one and can easily be completed. The following are the objectives that you need to take care of.

Reach to Field of Corava

Find the Dread Aevis at the Field of Corava. There are two ways to get there. One way is to reach The Jaw and then head east which will take you to Field of Corava.

Alternatively, you can go from the Gate of Tabor, then move towards the right side to make your way to the Gilded Place. Then, take a right until you reach the next fork. From here make your way west and you will arrive at the Field of Corava.

Defeat Dead Aevis

You need to get to the center of the field where you will find the Dead Aevis. You have to kill this beast and get the Aevis Skin. This beast uses fiery projectiles which you need to dodge. Use your Eikonic abilities which will make this battle a breeze.

Once you are successful in defeating the Dead Aevis, you will get the things including 290 Gil, 60 Ability Points, 150 EXP, 1x Dragon Talon, and most importantly, 1x Aevis Skin.

Return to Tabor

Once you travel back to Tabor you will find him at the exact location where you met him last time. You will present the Aevis Skin to Karel which will end the quest.

Skin Trade rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon successful completion of the quest of Skin Trade in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the rewards: