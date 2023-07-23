How To Get Primitive Battlehorn In Final Fantasy 16

The Primitive Battlehorn is a crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 that will give you one of the best swords on the first run of the game. It is used to craft the sword called Gotterdammerun. The Primitive Battlehorn is fairly easy to acquire if you know where to look.

In order to get it, you have to reach a specific location and kill the Gobermouch Notorious Mark. He has a Rank A and is not so hard to slay down.

Here’s how to bring down this mini-boss and get the Primitive Battlehorn.

Primitive Battlehorn location in Final Fantasy 16

First, you need to interact with the Hunt Board in the Hideaway to pick up the Notorious Mark. The game will tell you to reach Waloed, the village of Eistla. It has its own Obelisk.

Once you enter the city, make your way to the northwest and you will reach a location where you will confront this boss there.

How to defeat Gobermouch in FF16

You will not find any hardship while defeating Gobermouch since he is A rank hunt. Still, it is important to know the attacks of this boss to ensure victory.

The platform where the battle is going to be taking place is quite narrow. So, you have to find a way to dodge his attacks as much as possible. Keep in mind to not get stuck to the wall as it will become dangerous to make your way out.

He doesn’t have any special attacks and can easily be dodged if you stay quick on your feet. Get hits in between his attacks and eventually, he will go down. The game will then award you with the Primitive Battlehorn.

How to Use Primitive Battlehorn in FF16

As you are successful in killing the Gobermouch boss, you will need to go to the location of Blacksmith which is located in the Hideaway. He will help you to craft the Gotterdammerung Sword.

You will also need the other materials in order to craft it. The other material are Darksteel, Orichalcum, and Ragnarok. Once you have them, you’d be able to craft the sword.