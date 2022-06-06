Will Final Fantasy 16 Release for PC With PS5?

We knew that Final Fantasy 16 was a console exclusive for PlayStation 5. However, the initial trailer for the game mentioned PC as well so all of us thought that FF16 is also releasing for PC with the release of PS5 version.

However, Square Enix seems to have removed the mention of a PC release from everywhere and now the game is listed for a PS5 release only.

So if you had any hopes of playing the game on PC along with the release on PS5, you should ready your mind accordingly. And as for Xbox version of Final Fantasy 16, while the game might be a timed exclusive, there is no mention of an Xbox release by Square Enix. And since the game is scheduled for summer 2023 release, it could take a long while before Final Fantasy 16 can be released on Xbox platforms. For now, we are still waiting for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on Xbox.

On the official Final Fantasy 16 website, game director, Hiroshi Takai mentioned that the game is now playable from start to finish and now the team is more focused on fixing and polishing.

First, allow me to apologize for making everyone wait so long for new information on FINAL FANTASY XVI…but the good news is it’s finally here! In our latest trailer, we’ve introduced several new Eikons, as well as provided a more detailed peek at our action-packed battle system and the freedom it gives players. As for development progress, I’m happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push.

Since Final Fantasy 7 Remake was also a PlayStation exclusive and it took more than one and a half year for it to arrive on PC, we can also expect something similar for the release of Final Fantasy 16. In any case, if Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 launch exclusive, it might take atleast 6 months before it is released on any other platform.

Final Fantasy 16 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 in summer 2023.