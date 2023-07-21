Final Fantasy 16 Pandemonium Notorious Mark Hunt

In Final Fantasy 16, the Pandemonium is an S-rank notorious mark hunt that will unlock after you complete the Across the Narrow main quest. After completing the quest, you can head to the Hunt Board in the Hideaway to get this hunt.

Pandemonium is a level 45 Orc in FF16, and to defeat it, you need to follow a proper strategy. Don’t worry. We will help you out in finding and defeating this hunt.

Pandemonium location in Final Fantasy 16

You can find Pandemonium in Waloed. Start at The Shadow Coast, and follow the path northwest towards Wolfdarr. You can mount a Chocobo until you reach the first fork in the path. The path towards the south takes you to the dead-ended area where Pandemonium can be found.

Of course, players need to follow the clues they get about Pandemonium to find him since Pandemonium is an S-rank enemy.

How to defeat Pandemonium in FF16

Pandemonium can teleport around the place, using AoE and laser beam attacks. You need to learn about Pandemonium to be able to defeat him. You can stagger the boss quickly, even with Pandemonium’s huge HP pool.

Shiva’s Diamond Dust and other Gouge abilities will allow you to fill Pandemonium’s stagger meter quickly. Pandemonium uses a lot of powerful AoE attacks, but such attacks mean that Pandemonium is left open after most of these attacks in Final Fantasy 16.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The best attack you can abuse is Pandemonium’s beam attack. Pandemonium is practically locked in when he uses his beam attacks, and you can land as many hits as you want.

Lastly, use your best cards when Pandemonium is staggered. As such, players should focus on staggering Pandemonium rather than trying to find large openings. You won’t get them other than stunning Pandemonium.

Rewards

You get the following rewards for defeating Pandemonium in FF16.