How To Get Medal Of Valor In Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, the Medal of Valor is a badge with no special effects. However, getting it is one of the most challenging tasks in the entire game; as with this, you are a declared pro player. You need to get Medals of Valor to unlock the Platinum trophy for FF16.

How to get a Medal of Valor in FF16

Defeating any boss without taking any damage will help you get the Medal of Valor that unlocks the bronze trophy “You’re Not the Boss of Me.” But getting your hands on the Platinum Trophy is not that simple.

To get a Medal of Valor, you must defeat a boss and ensure the boss doesn’t damage you. While there are a number of bosses who drop the Medal of Valor when defeated without taking damage; since you need the trophy the ideal would be Midnight Raven.

Defeating Midnight Raven in Final Fantasy 16 without taking damage will not only unlock the relevant trophy but also give you a Medal of Valor for 100% completion.

There are more chances to complete this objective in Stage Replay. But if you have some experience, you can do it while progressing through the game story.

To do so, you can always use Timely Accessories. There are five Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy 16; you can equip any of them in your gear slot when needed. They provide various effects, thus making it easier to complete your objectives.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

When you equip Ring of Timely Focus, enemy attacks reach you slowly. Therefore you’ve plenty of time to dodge. Over this, you can also use Ring of Timely Evasion, which permits you to fight against the Boss, while any of the Boss’s attacks won’t affect you.

Another strategy can be fighting with the bosses in stage replay once you have upgraded weapons. This will make it much easier for you to fight those bosses; however, you cannot Save, which is perhaps very frustrating.